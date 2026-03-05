If the Trump allegories weren’t clear enough across four seasons of The Boys, the fifth and final season of Prime’s bloody superhero farce takes that conceit all the way. After successfully dispatching his fiercest opponents in the political sphere, Homelander (Antony Starr) finally has absolute power within his grasp. Season 5 will pick up shortly after the demise of Vice President Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), the impeachment of President Robert Singer (Jim Beaver), and the election of a new leader of the free world, who just so happens to be a Homelander stan. With martial law in place and his dissenters on the run, Homelander can turn his gaze toward his “bigger destiny”: immortality.

So begins the latest trailer for The Boys’ highly-anticipated finale, which lays out Homelander’s endgame in clear, blood-soaked detail. The omnipotent supe is searching for the V1, the original iteration of the substance that turned everyday humans into enhanced individuals. With help from his foul-mouthed father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Homelander will set off looking for the fountain of youth. At that point, he’ll be unstoppable — that is, unless Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the Boys have anything to say about it.

The Boys may be coming to an end, but its final season will end things with an explosive showdown. Though no one is more anti-supe than Butcher, Season 4 revealed that his repeated use of Temp V turned him into a supe forreal. He’s now using his icky tendril powers to put an end to any supe in his way — and even a few of the human allies on his side. Butcher’s scorched-earth plan will rope every hero we know into the fray, including the protagonists of The Boys’ college-set spin-off, Gen V. But if Butcher gets his way, they might also be running headfirst into a suicide mission: he wants to release a virus that would eviscerate supes the world over, including him.

The Boys’ quest to destroy one villain just got a whole lot more complicated. Taking down Homelander is going to be hard enough, but Butcher presents another, equally chaotic threat. There’s no telling how Hughie (Jack Quaid), Annie (Erin Moriarty), and their squad will rally to save the world, but that suspense is just one of the many things that’ll make The Boys Season 2 a must-watch.

The Boys Season 5 premieres on April 8 on Prime Video.