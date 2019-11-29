Black Friday 2020 is upon us, and in true Amazon fashion the deals are coming in hot and they’re disappearing just as fast. This year the shopping holiday falls on November 27, Amazon's Black Friday deals are better than ever — and you can even score some of them early.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

While Black Friday is technically the official unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, that doesn't mean you shouldn't use the sales as an excuse to stock up on all the things you've been wanting to buy for yourself and for others. Stock up on all the gadgets you've been eyeing, and some of the best deals of the year on personal tech, gaming, smart home upgrades, and more.

25% off this derma roller with over 1,800 positive reviews

With over 1,800 positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating, you can tell right away that this RoselynBoutique derma roller is a game-changer for your beauty routine. Its 540 titanium micro-needles painlessly stimulate your skin to boost collagen production, which results in a clearer, brighter complexion.

53% off this pack of smooth, fast-drying gel pens

These smooth-writing, fast-drying gel pens from Paper Mate have over 7,000 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating. They feature a textured, ergonomic grip, and dry three times faster than some similar pens, which means fewer smudges on your important documents. Right now, a 10-pack is 53% off.

57% off this 24-pack of soft white LED bulbs

With a 4.7-star rating after more than 24,000 Amazon reviews, this value pack of 60-watt LED bulbs is wildly popular for a reason. The long-lasting, energy-efficient lighting provides a soft, white glow to warm up any space. Pick up 24 bulbs for less than $23 now while the deal lasts.

50% off this phone mount that fits in your car's cup holder

Keep your phone safely within view for navigation and music control. This car mount — which has 650 reviews and 4.8 stars — fits most standard cup holders, rotates 360 degrees, and has a quick one-button release.

40% off this easy-to-read digital meat thermometer

Get a temperature readout in just two to three seconds with this meat thermometer with hundreds of fans — winning it a 4.8-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews. With a range from -4 to 302 degrees Fahrenheit, it works for much more than just meat, and thanks to the super clear LED display, it's really easy to use, too.

23% off this smart multicolored light bulb

This smart LED light bulb from Kasa is all about the ambiance, allowing you to wirelessly control color and brightness using voice control or an app on your phone. Create light schedules or adjust the bulb whenever you feel like it. And because you control the bulb via Wi-Fi, you don't need to purchase any expensive hubs — as long as you have a phone and an internet connection, you're good to go. Get it for 23% off on Black Friday while supplies last.

10% off the smart plugs you can control with your voice

With more than 6,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating on Amazon, these Kasa Smart Plugs are a wildly popular tech accessory, and for good reason. Compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant, the plugs come in a handy four pack and enable you to operate lights, electronics, and more using voice command or the Kasa app.

30% off this 5-pack of KN95 masks

This five-ply KN95 mask is designed with two polypropylene non-woven layers, two meltblown filter cloths, and one non-woven cotton middle layer. It features an adjustable soft nose clip and comfortable elastic ear bands. Several reviewers note that these masks are thick and protective, but also extremely comfortable and breathable. The mask has a 4.4-star rating and comes in a value pack with five masks.

37% off these smooth satin pillowcases

During Black Friday, these already-affordable satin pillowcases are even cheaper — just $6 for a set of two. These pillowcases have earned 20,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.5 stars, making them some of the most popular pillowcases on the site. Snag them for 37% off, if you act fast.

50% off this 50-pack of disposable face masks

These three-ply face masks are currently 50% off. They feature soft fabric, a flexible metal nose strip, and elastic ear bands, not to mention three pleats that automatically adjust for the best fit. It's no wonder that they have 1,600 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall.

15% off these 6-foot charging cables for iPhones

Get three 6-foot iPhone charging cords for under $9 with this Black Friday deal. Impressively, these have garnered over 12,000 five-star ratings and reviews from Amazon shoppers, who rave about their quality, convenient length, and durable, tangle-free design.

23% off this 5-pack of nylon charging cables

Score this five-pack of durable nylon charging cords for 23% off this Black Friday and you'll be able to charge anywhere, thanks to the versatile cable lengths (you get two 3-feet and two 6-feet cords, and one 10-foot cord). Compatible with all USB type C devices, you can power up everything from a Samsung Galaxy to a Nintendo Switch.

30% off this power strip with built-in USB ports

With two AC outlets and two PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports, this multi-tasking power strip with USB can charge up to four devices at once. The compact charger is portable and features a rubber-coated power cable for safety and durability. It boasts a 4.8-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews.

15% off this fingertip pulse oximeter

This fingertip pulse oximeter is a handy health gadget to have at home, and it can read your pulse rate and oxygen saturation levels and display them on a crisp digital LED screen. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this pulse reader, and it boasts a glowing 4.7-star rating overall on the site.

20% off this Kasa smart plug for outside

Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this Kasa outdoor smart plug and it's earned a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall. Not only is this long-range plug weather resistant, but it can also be used with two different outdoor devices at once, making it great for several strands of string lights, patio lights, and more. You can connect it to your smart assistant and turn the lights on from wherever you are. It even has a built-in "away" mode that will automatically turn your lights on and off while you're away, to make it look like someone is home. It's just $20 while sales last.

15% off this Anker wireless charging pad

Nab one of Amazon's most popular wireless phone charging stations for less than $10 (that's 15% off) to make sure your phone never runs out of juice. The Anker charging pad easily powers up your phone or earbuds — all you have to do is place them on the center of the pad. It's compatible with a variety of phone models, from iPhones to Samsungs, and it's racked up more than 54,000 reviews on Amazon along with a 4.4-star overall rating.

41% off these hotel collection gel pillows

Nab these ultra-comfy, incredibly plush gel pillows for an impressive 41% off now. They come backed by more than 40,000 positive reviews so you can rest assured you're getting a quality set of pillows.

34% off the Roomba robot vacuum that connects to Wi-Fi

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum takes all the work out of cleaning, and can even sync with your smart assistant so you can control it from anywhere in your home simply by using an app or the sound of your voice. It's also designed with multi-surface rubber brushes and a high-efficiency filter, making it a great buy for anyone with allergies or hard-to-clean pet messes. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a rave, 4.4-star overall rating. Get it for 34% off while sales last.

See all deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums.

53% off the 3rd generation Echo Dot

With more than 750,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, this incredibly popular smart speaker can be controlled with your voice and offers a lot of versatility: use it to stream music, make phone calls, set alarms, check the weather, ask random questions, and more. The compact speaker is available at 53% off during Black Friday while supplies last.

24% off this phone holder for your car's air vent

This air vent phone holder keeps your device steady while you're driving, which is perfect for when you need to follow directions. It has six strong magnets that keep it firmly in place and it's compatible with most smartphones and even some tablets. This holder has more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star overall rating, and is being offered at 24% off for Black Friday.

40% off this 8-piece Ring alarm system

This eight-piece alarm set from Ring has a glowing five-star rating from over 5,000 shoppers, so you know it's a good deal. The set includes a base station and keypad as well as multiple contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender, so you can create a fully functional DIY home security system. It's also Alexa-compatible, making this the perfect addition to your smart home.

33% off this FitBit With Over 12,000 positive reviews

This Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker has over 12,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.5-stars. More than just a basic fitness tracker, it also has some solid entry-level smartwatch capabilities, like playing music from Spotify as well as alerting you to calls and texts. It also features a built-in GPS and is fully submersible up to 50 meters.

20% off the Shark vacuum & spray mop combo

With more than 3,100 positive ratings, this cordless Shark vacuum gets high marks from Amazon shoppers for being "lifechanging" because it gives you two tools in one— a vacuum with powerful suction and a spray mop to wipe up stuck-on grime. This model is rechargeable and only weighs 5 pounds. For today only get it (and a disposable pad) at an extraordinary discount: Under $100!

40% off Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote

If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off.

38% off a 6-pack of Scotch gift wrap tape

Stock up on all the tape you'll need for holiday gift wrapping with this discounted six-pack from Scotch. The tape has a satin finish that fans report looks "almost invisible" on packages.

33% off the Instant Pot Ultra pressure cooker

With thousands of devoted fans on Amazon, the Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker serves as 10 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, steamer, and more. It boasts a 6-quart capacity and allows you to do everything from slow cook meat to whip up yogurt with ease.

33% off the classic Kindle

If you don't already own a Kindle, or are looking to get another one for a friend or family member, now is the time to buy because Amazon's classic e-reader is currently 33% off. With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this designed-for-reading tablet has a built-in front light, and comes in both ad-supported and ad-free versions.

45% off a Shark vacuum with a HEPA filter

Whether your floors are hardwood or carpet (or both), this Shark vacuum can help you get it clean, all while its HEPA filter helps capture 99.9% of dust and allergens. With an easy-to-detach pod, it also doubles as a hand-held unit for furniture, stairs, and more. Get it for a serious bargain during Black Friday.

53% off an AncestryDNA test

Stay connected to family — even at a distance— with this AncestryDNA at-home kit, which has a whopping 4.6-star rating overall with more than 29,000 Amazon reviews. Simply mail in a saliva sample and in only a few weeks you'll learn the origins of your ethnicity so you can start building a family tree. For Black Friday only, get this memorable gift at an unbeatable price.

19% off a Black+Decker power drill & tool set

Set yourself up for home project success with this 68-piece, fan-favorite Black + Decker drill and tools set. More than 6,700 reviewers have given it a 4.6-star rating overall for being "inexpensive yet dependable" and "strong." The lightweight drill also lasts a while on each charge but is still light in the hand.

30% off the all-new Ring video doorbell

Never wonder who's at the door again with this new video doorbell from Ring. Not only does it feature 1080p HD video, it also pairs with most smartphones and tablets as well as some Alexa-enabled devices for even more functionalities. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers, and it's currently 30% off.

30% off this gel memory foam mattress topper

This 4-inch memory foam mattress topper is designed with an inch of swirled cooling gel on top that helps regulate your temperature at night, and a 3-inch layer of supportive foam beneath that will cradle you as you sleep. It's also stamped with the CertiPUR US certification for durability as well as safe production. With more than 12,000 reviews, it's earned a a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon.

28% off the adidas Fluidflow running shoes

If you're a runner, these adidas Fluidflow running shoes will get you where you want to go — fast. The engineered knit upper stretches around your foot to give you the kind of control that only comes with a great fit, and the cushioned midsole absorbs impact whether you're hitting the pavement or the treadmill. Best of all, right now they're available at a solid discount.

39% off the adidas Edge Lux 4 running shoes

This popular running shoe from adidas is a real investment on a normal day. But if you act fast, you can get it majorly on sale for Black Friday. Designed with great traction and built-in lace closure, this shoe is a great buy for anyone on their feet a lot, running, walking, or standing.

42% off a pair of Stan Smiths

With over 2,000 Amazon reviews, adidas' Stan Smith sneaker is one of their most popular sneaker styles, and it's a comfy classic. It's designed with a leather and synthetic upper and has a bold pop of color on the heel. If you act fast, you can get this essential wardrobe staple for a deep discount.

57% off a Sonicare toothbrush

This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to remove plaque — and with more than 32,000 reviews on Amazon, it's clear that users love it. It operates on a two-minute timer to help you brush for the recommended amount of time, plus it pulses when it senses you're applying too much pressure. The battery holds charge for up to 14 days, but it's easy to recharge when you need to.

31% off this insulated tumbler

This insulated tumbler with a straw has earned a cult-following on Amazon, with a near perfect overall rating after more than 16,000 reviews. And it's no wonder why. Designed to fit most cup holders, it features a high-quality stainless steel interior as well as double-wall vacuum insulation to help keep drinks cold for hours. Grab it on sale during Black Friday while this deal lasts.

50% off the popular 23andMe genetics test

If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

30% off a 2-pack of T-shirts

A basic tee is a classic wardrobe staple that you can always count on (and throw on) no matter what the occasion. For Black Friday only, you'll get two Amazon Essentials men's v-neck t-shirts for less than the cost of one at any retail shop anywhere else. More than 3,000 shoppers have given this set positive ratings, with many noting they are the "perfect length and fit."

25% off a set of microfiber sheets

Upgrade your bedding on the cheap with these AmazonBasics microfiber sheets. With material that's soft and lightweight, the four-piece set comes complete with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with pockets to accommodate thicker mattresses. Best of all, they're made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, so you know they're high quality.

37% off this highly-rated portable charger

With more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, the Anker portable charger is a fan-approved way to juice up your electronics on-the-go. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, it's lightweight, compact, and can charge two devices at once.

40% off the Beats Solo2 headphones

These top-of-the-line Beats headphones have earned 8,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. Offering award-winning sound and 40 hours of play, these cult-favorite wireless headphones are a sure way to upgrade your listening experience.

33% off a Mach3 razor & refill set

Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of a quality shave with this discounted Mach3 razor and blade refill set from Gillette. The razor comes with a comfy, grippy handle and each razor refill promises to deliver up to 15 shaves so you'll have this pack for a while.

30% off the Venus razor with 4 refills

Stock up on shaving supplies with this Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor, which comes with four refill cartridges. The head of the razor pivots and each of the refills features five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave.

39% off this 57-piece first aid kit

It's always a good idea to be prepared in case of an emergency, and this 57-piece first aid kit has you covered. The kit is OSHA compliant and includes enough bandages, antibiotic ointment, trauma pads, and more to treat up to 10 people. It boasts more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating and is offered at 29% off.

57% off a 6-pack of shave gel for sensitive skin

Black Friday is a great day to stock up on basics, like this sensitive shave gel from Gillette. It's lightly fragranced and formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated skin. With over 6,000 Amazon reviews and a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating, this is one of the most popular hygiene products on Amazon, and you can get a great deal on this six-pack while deals last.

42% off a 4-pack of Gillette Venus refills

With five blades in each cartridge and built-in lather, this four-pack of Gillette Venus refills offers a smooth shave without needing a separate shave cream. It features a sweet "sugarberry" scent, and reviewers have given it a 4.7-star overall rating.

42% off the latest Echo Dot

The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

30% off a 20-pack of Mach3 refills for sensitive skin

Got sensitive skin? This 20-pack of Gillette Mach3 razor blade refills won't cause irritation, thanks to a lubricating gel strip that makes the razor glide across your skin. Three sharp blades and microfins that smooth your skin before each stroke ensure a close shave. If these razor blades are exactly what you need, there's never been a better time to stock up than on Black Friday.

47% off the Fire10 HD Tablet

With over 92,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!), this wildly-popular tablet has won fans for a good reason: It has a large, crystal-clear widescreen display and a fast processing system that allows you to easily stream your favorite videos, play games, or browse the internet. With somewhere in the neck of 10 to 12 hours of battery life depending on your usage and 32 gigabytes of storage, this is a great purchase any day — even better when it's 47% off for Black Friday.

40% off these Levi's straight-leg jeans

More than 7,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on these straight-leg jeans from Levi's, with the majority of shoppers giving them a perfect five-star rating. With a crisp leg, mid-rise, and a classic button fly, these jeans offer casual style.

60% off this contactless thermometer

With a 4.5-star rating after more than 65,000 Amazon reviews, this infrared touchless thermometer has amassed a serious fan base thanks to its fast, accurate, and painless readings. Score the Black Friday deal and get it for an impressive 60% off.

52% off Levi's skinny jeans

With more than 7,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, these popular Levi's skinny jeans are likely to sell out on Black Friday. The mid-rise jeans feature four-way stretch fabric, for a stylish look plus unmatchable comfort.

52% off this 9-in-1 Ninja pressure cooker

With the nine-in-one Ninja Foodi, you can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, and broil, all in one machine, and with a 4.8-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews for the line, it's definitely customer tested and approved. With a 6.5-quart capacity, it's large enough for group or batch cooking.

44% off Crest Whitestrips

Crest Whitestrips are the gold standard when it comes to whitening your teeth at home, and at this price, you'll want to hop on this deal fast. The kit comes with 20 whitening treatments, plus two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

45% off Crest Arctic Mint Whitestrips

These Crest Whitestrips come with a minty serum that'll add a burst of freshness to your teeth-whitening session. The set comes with 14 treatments and will leave you with noticeably brighter teeth.

59% off a 2-piece set of Samsonite luggage

Black Friday is one of the best days to stock up on high-quality luggage like this two-piece set from Samsonite because it's offered at such an extraordinary price. Your purchase includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch upright model. Both are expandable, with a retractable handle, smooth spinner wheels, and an extra-durable hardside shell.

72% off a 3-piece set of American Tourister luggage

Whenever you're ready to travel (safely) again, this American Tourister hardside luggage set has you covered. This suitcase set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after thousands of reviews, and it comes with three different sizes: 21-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch. You'll be able to get to your destination seamlessly thanks to the 1.5-inch expansion, smooth telescoping handles, and 360-degree roller wheels.

90% off the Invicta Pro Diver watch

Water-resistant up to 200 meters, this Invicta diver watch features a stainless stainless steel band and unidirectional bezel for a timeless aesthetic that'll last for years to come. Plus, with more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, it's wearer-approved.

44% off a 3-pack of Native natural deodorant

This three-pack of Native natural deodorants is an Amazon favorite. The aluminum-free, vegan deodorant comes backed by more than 30,000 reviews, with fans singing its praises for being long-lasting and great smelling. And for Black Friday, you can score the set — which features three unique scents — on major discount.

30% off these Powerbeats wireless earphones

These fan-favorite Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are certainly powerful, with up to 9 hours of listening (and more than 24 hours if you utilize the charging case). Secure-fit ear hooks keep the buds in place, even during high impact activity, and water resistance means they can stand up to sweat or rain. The earbuds have 4.6 stars on Amazon from a total of more than 26,200 reviewers, so you can be sure they're worth the cash — and this Black Friday, they're even on sale.

47% off this highly-rated Oral-B electric toothbrush

This best-selling electric toothbrush is designed with three modes to clean your teeth — a daily clean mode, a sensitive teeth mode, and a gum care mode. It also has a built-in 30 second timer that lets you know when to switch to a new area of your mouth. Over 4,000 Amazon users have tried out this toothbrush and given it a glowing, 4.7-star rating overall. One fan says, "Forget all the rest, this is the best."