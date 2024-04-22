After Star Wars brought sci-fi to dizzying new heights, the genre rapidly pivoted to fantastical space operas. But in 1979, Ridley Scott’s Alien gave the creature feature a huge upgrade with a thriller that made outer space look terrifying. It’s been 45 years since then, and gory space-bound thrillers have since become a genre staple. Now, before the latest Alien movie attempts to re-invent the genre again, you can catch the original back in theaters this very week.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Alien will return to theaters on April 26 to celebrate its (almost) 45th anniversary, but there will be more to see than just the movie. The showings will begin with a conversation between Ridley Scott and Fede Álvarez, who’s directing the upcoming Alien: Romulus. Tickets are now available, and you can check out the video announcement below.

Alien, which starred Sigourney Weaver as a crew member of a commercial space freighter as the ship faces a deadly threat, became an instant classic thanks to its creepy tone, grungy visuals, and terrifying special effects that helped create now iconic horror scenes. With Alien: Romulus opening in theaters on August 16, a re-release feels like a smart promotion. Romulus is set between Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens, and once again focuses on blue-collar “young space colonizers” as they face a terrifying alien threat.

The re-release comes months before Alien “midquel” Alien: Romulus. 20th Century Studios

Now Alien fans can see the classic the way it was meant to be seen, and catching a glimpse at how the franchise will evolve almost half a century later should be welcome. The series has had massive highs and awful lows, so a sneak peek at Romulus could reassure fans that it’s worth seeing. Alien movies are anything but alien now, and the effects of Ridley Scott’s classic are still being felt today. It can more than hold its own in 2024... and hopefully its latest sequel will too.

Alien returns to theaters on April 26.