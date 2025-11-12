Alien: Earth Season 2 Is Bursting To Life. Here's Everything We Know

One of the most surprising and exciting sci-fi shows of 2025 won’t leave its cliffhanger ending unresolved. Alien: Earth Season 2 is officially happening under showrunner Noah Hawley, and will continue to explore the machinations of various extraterrestrial creatures — including xenomorphs — as they clash with humans and, occasionally, team up with synthetic hybrids.

But what will Alien: Earth Season 2 be all about? Who from the cast will return for Season 2? When can we expect a release date? Here’s everything we know about Alien: Earth Season 2 so far.

Is Alien: Earth Season 2 Confirmed?

On November 11, FX confirmed that Noah Hawley has signed a new deal with the network to continue making new episodes of Alien: Earth, following the success of Season 1.

In a statement, Hawley said, “FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter.”

What Is the Release Date For Alien: Earth Season 2?

At this time, there’s no confirmed release date for Alien: Earth Season 2. But because the show is set to start filming in London sometime in 2026, could a late 2026 release date be possible for Alien: Earth Season 2? Maybe. But 2027 seems more likely.

Who Is in the Cast of Alien: Earth Season 2?

The cast of Alien: Earth. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not counting the characters who perished — like Isaac (Kit Young), Arthur (David Rysdahl), and all the crew of the Maginot — the rest of the cast is expected to return. And despite the chaos and action in the Season 1 finale, a huge portion of the primary cast survived. So, here’s who we can expect to return:

Sydney Chandler as Wendy, the lead hybrid

Alex Lawther as Hermit, Sydney’s human brother

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, a Synth

Babou Ceesay as Morrow, a cyborg

Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, CEO of Prodigy.

Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, a scientist for Prodigy,

Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, a hybrid.

Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, a hybrid.

Erana James as Curly, a hybrid.

Lily Newmark as Nibs, a hybrid.

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani, the head of the Weyland-Yutani corporation.

It also stands to reason that because Season 1 ended with Yutani’s troops about to land on the Prodigy island, several new characters will be introduced in Season 2.

What is the Plot of Alien: Earth Season 2?

Alien: Earth creator Noah Hawley. JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Alien: Earth Season 1 ended with Wendy and her followers rounding up the humans, as well as one Synth (Kirsh) and one Cyborg (Morrow), and trapping them all in a cage, guarded by a fully grown xenomorph and a young xenomorph. Wendy’s ominous promise was, “Now, we rule.” But what does that mean exactly?

Although the “Lost Boys” have taken control of the Prodigy corporation’s island, Yutani still wants the alien samples back, since those creatures crashed in a Weyland-Yutani ship. So, an invasion of the Prodigy island is likely the next thing we see. On top of that, the show will almost certainly have to explain its biggest mystery: Why, out of all the hybrids, was Wendy able to communicate with the xenomorphs? Why do they do what she wants? And, will any of this change our understanding of the events of the original Alien?

Alien: Earth Season 1 streams on Hulu.