The Alien franchise has long been a collaborative effort. While Ridley Scott directed the first movie, it later passed through the hands of James Cameron, David Fincher, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, and Fede Alvarez. Then, in 2012, Scott returned to the franchise with Prometheus, followed by Alien: Covenant in 2017. Ironically, those movies are some of the most divisive installments in the entire series, but Scott is still diving in for more, and he’s picking up right where he left off.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley Scott has chosen Aaron Guzikowski to write an upcoming Alien movie. While Scott is not directing, only producing — he’s busy with his Treasure Island adaptation — the movie will apparently pick up on the continuity of Covenant and Prometheus.

Ridley Scott may not be directing, but this new movie will pick up where his sequels left off. Shutterstock

Prometheus and Covenant were divisive in part because they took the Alien universe into the past. Set in the late 21st and early 22nd centuries, they’re the earliest movies in the timeline. And instead of the sci-fi horror of the original movies, they focused more on expanding the franchise’s mythology and exploring big, existential questions, especially in Covenant, which revolved around the android David.

Guzikowski’s attachment gives us a bit of insight into what to expect from this new movie. He previously worked with Scott on the sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, which Guzikowski created and Scott executive produced. While acclaimed, it was canceled after two seasons and was later removed from HBO Max entirely. Still, it’s clear that Scott trusts Guzikowski to execute his vision, whatever it may be.

Two different sequels to both Fede Álvarez’s and Ridley Scott’s Alien movies are now in development. Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the only Alien movie in the works: the sequel to Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus has already been announced, although Álvarez has left the project and it’s been in development hell ever since. Generally well-regarded, Romulus was set between the original movie and its sequel, Aliens, so whichever prequel sequel arrives first — Guzikowski’s Covenant sequel or the Romulus follow-up — could reveal which direction the franchise is heading.

Alien is streaming on Netflix.