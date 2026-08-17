Ahsoka Season 2 Has A Major Anakin Problem

Ahsoka is coming back! At D23, we got a brand-new look at the return of Dave Filoni’s live-action spinoff starring Rosario Dawson as the titular former Jedi, and it gave us everything we could want: flashbacks, lightsabers, big questions, dilemmas, and lots and lots of Thrawn.

But the sheer amount of excitement surrounding this trailer may actually be a bad thing. With so much to cover and only eight episodes to do it in, Ahsoka Season 2 may have bitten off more than it can chew.

The trailer for Ahsoka Season 2 features Anakin Skywalker in both flashback and Force ghost form. Lucasfilm

Fans were, of course, excited to see Hayden Christensen reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka Season 1, in an episode where we see him in both flashbacks and in the World Between Worlds. In this trailer, however, it looks like we’re getting both Anakin in flashbacks and as a Force ghost, with that familiar turquoise glow.

Ahsoka Season 2 feels like the Anakin show

That’s an awful amount of Anakin, especially in a show that is trying to show a whole new era of Empire remnants, plus Ezra Bridger establishing himself in the New Republic, plus Ahsoka trying to escape the constantly overcast galaxy of Peridia. Is this a bad omen for Season 2’s pacing?

With only eight episodes, that’s a lot of story to tell. Look at it this way: Andor, one of the most acclaimed Star Wars TV shows ever, took two seasons of twelve episodes to tell its full story from start to finish. Ahsoka is much more ambitious with its storytelling, but still has 25% fewer episodes than Andor.

In Ahsoka Season 1, Anakin appeared only briefly as a Force ghost in the finale. Lucasfilm

The Ahsoka Season 2 episode split question

It seems like it’ll all come down to one question: how many episodes will feature Anakin? Season 1 focused all of the Anakin scenes in one main episode, which meant that most of the nostalgia-based scenes were contained to one “departure episode.” But if this trailer is anything to go by, then Anakin will play a major role in the story. After all, it’s him who closes out the trailer by saying the ominous line “It’s time to decide: Are you a Jedi or not?”

This may be an impressive trailer, but a good trailer doesn’t guarantee a good show. If anything, this trailer just shows how ambitious the story will get this season, and we’ll have to wait to see if each plot thread is given the time and space it needs in an already pretty crowded show.

Ahsoka premieres January 20, 2027 on Disney+.