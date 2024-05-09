One of the things the original Quiet Place was lauded for was its minimalist control of alien invasion horror tropes. As its title suggests, the use of sound in A Quiet Place is spare, all because the invading aliens have an acute sense of hearing. On top of that, the original film didn’t show the creatures all that much. The Abbott family spent a good portion of the movie avoiding contact with the aliens, because to meet one meant certain doom.

But now A Quiet Place is going loud. In the first full-blown trailer for a new prequel — A Quiet Place: Day One — the franchise is going hog-wild, showing the invading aliens as much as possible. In what seems to be the opposite approach to the first movie’s success, Day One seems more like a straightforward alien invasion movie, rather than a subtle survivalist film. Will it work?

A Quite Place: Day One Full Trailer

Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, Day One takes us back to the very first moment the blind, super-hearing aliens invaded Earth. Globally, we already know how this plays out; the vast majority of civilization gets destroyed, and most survivors are stuck hiding from the aliens. But Day One is showing the creatures quite a lot, or at least much more than we saw them the first time around. There’s also a lot more spoken dialogue, which makes sense since humanity hasn’t figured out that using sign language is far safer.

That said, the down-to-earth character stakes are pretty much the same as in other films; Nyong’o and Quinn are creeping around a devastated New York, doing their best not to make even the slightest sound. It looks thrilling, and it seems like this version of A Quiet Place could deliver 28 Days Later-style apocalypse thrills, rather than the exact same experience of its predecessor.

Learning how exactly the Earth was affected by the invasion isn’t really the appeal of Day One, at least not based on this trailer. Instead, we’ll need to care about what happens to these two characters, moment to moment. We already know what the end game of A Quiet Place is, so this isn’t really an origin story of the Abbott family, but a story focused on other people who witnessed the first wave of the invasion.

Will A Quiet Place: Day One have cameos?

Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski back for the new Quiet Place? Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Although A Quiet Place: Day One seems focused on newcomers Eric (Quinn) and Sammy (Nyong’o), the obvious question is whether we’ll see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt again. Could the Abbott family — with Beau still alive — briefly appear? While nothing has been confirmed, it seems like the timeline of Day One and the New York location could lend itself to crossover with the original film. If that happens, Day One will become the truest type of prequel; the movie that ends just moments before the original film begins.

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28.