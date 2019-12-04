Jedi Temple Challenge release date, trailer, casting for the Star Wars game show

This article about the series Jedi Temple Challenge was originally published on December 4, 2019 and updated on June 21, 2021 following the release of the series on YouTube. Read on for the original article, with some new changes to reflect the latest updates on this topic.

Disney+ had a slew of galactic content to fill our feeds in 2020. In addition to The Mandalorian and the final season of The Clone Wars, the world of Star Wars also got its own game show called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

In the official announcement from StarWars.com, the Jedi Temple Challenge game show is described as “definitely a kids game show” that is “set in the Star Wars galaxy.” Think the ‘90s game show Legends of the Hidden Temple but with a significantly larger amount of the Force and wielding of lightsabers. This is just the tip of the Dreadnought, though, so let’s take a look at what we know about Jedi Temple Challenge.

'Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge' Lucasfilm

When was the Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge release date?

Jedi Temple Challenge was released with its first two episodes on June 10, 2020.

Where did Jedi Temple Challenge air?

Unlike all of the other Star Wars properties, Jedi Temple Challenge did not air on Disney+. Instead, all episodes were released on StarWarsKids.com, as well as the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

'Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge' Lucasfilm

What kind of game show was Jedi Temple Challenge?

In the official Star Wars statement, Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri, summarized the Jedi Temple Challenge gameplay thus:

“The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations — a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple — immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”

Additionally, VP of Originals, Unscripted Content on Disney+ Dan Silver said in the same press release that Jedi Temple Challenge “brings together the best of Star Wars — competitive spirit, harrowing obstacles and a hero’s triumph over challenges — in a totally new format for the franchise.”

Is there a trailer for Jedi Temple Challenge?

Yes! The trailer for the show dropped on May 27, 2020, a week before the show was released. You can check it out below.

Jar Jar Binks...Sith Lord? Lucasfilm

I heard that Jar Jar Binks is hosting Jedi Temple Challenge?

This may be the most exciting aspect of the Jedi Temple Challenge news. The host of the new Star Wars game show is Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy from the early ‘00s. Prequel fans will be happy knowing that a familiar face voice will be at the heart of the Jedi Temple Challenge game show — and Best is just as happy, too. In a tweet in December 2019, Best both announced the show was coming and shared a statement about joining.

“In my most challenging times, it was always the smiles and energy of kids that loved #jarjarbjnks who lifted me up,” he wrote. “ Thank you for this opportunity to give back to them.”

How many episodes of Jedi Temple Challenge were there?

Jedi Temple Challenge aired 10 episodes. New episodes dropped weekly throughout the summer of 2020.

Obi-Wan gets up close to some battle droids. Lucasfilm

Who else appeared in Jedi Temple Challenge?

Though Ahmed Best was the only Star Wars alum to appear on Jedi Temple Challenge, the series still featured some other exciting actors. Mary Holland (Hulu’s Happiest Season) did the voice of droid helper AD-3. And Sam Witwer, who has provided his voice for everything from The Force Unleashed to Rebels, served as a personification of the “dark side” in the final round of every episode.

Will there be a Season 2 of Jedi Temple Challenge?

It remains to be seen if a Season 2 is in the stars. Any filming, especially involving children, was most likely near-impossible this past year during the coronavirus pandemic. But now that things are opening up, and given the critical success of Jedi Temple Challenge, it would not be a surprise if we saw more younglings come to our screen in late 2021 or 2022.

All episodes of Jedi Temple Challenge are currently available on YouTube.