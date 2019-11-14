6 Underground release date, trailer & cast of Ryan Reynolds' Netflix romp

This article about the film 6 Underground was originally published on November 14, 2019 and updated on December 26, 2021 following the movie’s release. Read on for the original article, with some new changes to reflect the latest updates on this topic.

Another (debatably) great American auteur has made the move to Netflix. Of all people, box office king Michael Bay decided to forgo theatrical release in favor of releasing his next film via Netflix. 6 Underground is a comedy-heavy action thriller set in Italy and is one of the most expensive original films the streaming service has ever produced. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

When was the release date for 6 Underground?

6 Underground was released digitally on Netflix and in limited theaters on December 13, 2019. It’s a big departure for someone like Michael Bay, whose tentpole franchises like Transformers, Bad Boys, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have served as box office gold for so long.

Who is in the cast of 6 Underground?

The film boasts an all-star cast of actors from around the globe. Leading the charge is Ryan Reynolds of Deadpool, Green Lantern, and The Internet fame. He plays One, the leader of the underground squad the film focuses on (more on them later). He’s joined by Melanie Laurent, who you’re likely most familiar with for her absolutely stunning turn as Shoshanna in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. Her character is simply called Two. Three is played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo from From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series. Four is Adria Arjona, who Good Omens fans will recognize as the Anathema Device actress. Corey Hawkins, who broke out as Dr. Dre in the musical biopic Straight Outta Compton, plays Five. Rounding out the titular 6 Underground is Ben Hardy of Bohemian Rhapsody and X-Men: Apocalypse fame as Six.

In addition to the primary crew, the film stars Dave Franco and Peter Stormare.

What is the plot of 6 Underground?

The film focuses on a billionaire and philanthropist who fakes his death to form an anonymous vigilante squad to take down criminals and terrorists, which the world as a whole either cannot or will not pursue. Reynolds’ “One” leads and forms the group, as they focus on their central mission of toppling a brutal regime of the fictional Asian nation of Turgistan.

What did critics have to say about 6 Underground?

6 Underground has a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 41 on Metacritic. The reviews were polarizing overall. There was praise for Reynolds’ performance and the high-octane action sequences. But the film received criticism for Bay’s direction and its length at over 2 hours.

Is there a sequel to 6 Underground?

Unfortunately, the actions of the titular group end here. Netflix initially announced intentions for 6 Underground to kick off a franchise for the streaming service. And the numbers backed it up, as apparently, over 83 million people watched it in its first weekend. However, the subsequent mixed reviews made Netflix cool on the prospects. In July 2021, Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber said 6 Underground wouldn’t be getting a sequel, saying, “We didn’t feel like we got there creatively. It was a nice hit, but at the end of the day we didn’t feel like we nailed the mark to justify coming back again.”

6 Underground is currently streaming on Netflix.