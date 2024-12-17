It’s one of the most influential post-apocalyptic movies ever made, but for years, 28 Days Later has been virtually impossible to find. The film has no presence on any digital streaming platform, and physical versions of the zombie classic have been out of print since 2014. It’s a frustrating situation for fans, as secondhand DVDs and Blu-rays are going for triple their original value. And with Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reteaming for an all-new trilogy of sequels, 28 Days Later is especially overdue for an upgrade.

Fortunately, the current rightsholders at Sony seem to agree. Following the viral success of the first 28 Years Later trailer, 28 Days is finally getting a digital release. The film will be available to purchase and rent on December 18. There’s no word yet on whether a new physical release (4K UHD, anyone?) could potentially follow in its footsteps, but the stage is certainly set, and fan demand is reaching a fever pitch.

28 Days Later will soon be streaming, thanks in part to anticipation for its sequel. 20th Century Studios

Per Deadline, Sony was inspired to release 28 Days due to the “rabid fan response” to its upcoming sequel: “Not only was the 28 Years Later trailer the most watched horror trailer in 2024 at 60.2M global views, but it’s also the second biggest trailer of all-time behind It Chapter Two.” It doesn’t hurt that the 28 Years trailer is expertly crafted, leaving plenty to the imagination while teasing a few tantalizing mysteries. (Why, for example, does that rogue zombie look so much like Cillian Murphy’s Jim?) Beyond its immediate impact, however, it’s clear that fervor for the franchise has long been brewing.

In the decades since the zombie saga began, 28 Days has rightfully become a cult classic. Though it sired one less-than-memorable sequel, that didn’t do much to stop its momentum. The original film remains beloved among fans: not only did it mark the beginning of Boyle and Garland’s creative partnership, but it also launched the careers of actors like Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris. It’s nice to see Sony recognize the film and its impact — now all we need is a physical upgrade.