In many ways, Dune: Awakening feels like an exciting video game adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction work. It places players in the shoes of an individual in the Dune universe looking to etch out their place in the galactic struggle over the series' titular planet. It’ll feature a fun, alternate timeline to the iconic story. It wisely retains the gorgeous look and feel of Denis Villeneuve's film adaptation — a great way to ease in newer fans of the universe.

But one crucial aspect of the MMO has become a point of contention for fans of the source material: its combat. And these fans have made their concerns clear following the game’s gameplay.

A gameplay demonstration of Conan Exiles’ developer Funcom’s upcoming Dune game has seemingly split the fanbase. While some fans are praising the game’s clear reverence for the series, others aren’t happy with the frenetic combat shown at Gamescom. In addition to the base-building elements, resource management, and exploration mechanics at the core of the game, there was an extensive look at players engaging in firefights, employing the use of suspensor belts like the ones used by the Baron Harkonnen, grenades, and a grappling hook. The result was something that some Dune fans say is unfaithful to the books.

“Everything looks pretty cool but [Funcom] definitely needs to work on melee,” one commenter said under the Gameplay Presentation on YouTube. “With sword/knife combat being so important in Dune, I think they gotta really perfect that. Hoping they do by launch.”

Some were a bit harsher in their criticism, calling the combat generic. Others on X (formerly known as Twitter) picked on the enemy AI shown in the deep dive.

“I applaud the work you are doing,” an X user tweeted under a post sharing the Gameplay Presentation. “But please take the time to improve the fighting and AI of the enemies. The melee would be an important [part of respecting] the imagery of Dune.”

Funcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the criticisms.

To be fair to developer Funcom, translating the dialogue, and exposition heavily books into an action game is no easy feat. And yet, the developer has found a way. Dune: Awakening makes players conserve their moisture and energy as a core part of surviving the arid environment of Arrakis. The game features many of the technologies from the books and game-ifies them in ways that make sense (moisture seals and hunter-seekers for example). It takes various occupations and factions of the universe, like the Bene Gesserit and Mentats, and turns them into game mechanics.

Even the PvP aspect of the game replicates both the violent struggle for control over the planet’s most valuable resource (the spice) and the complex feudal relationships that it influences (assuming players engage with the systems). Real-time strategy games aside, this is probably the best genre for translating the science fiction series to video games.

Dune: Awakening takes place in an alternate version of the Dune timeline, one where Lady Jessica gives birth to a girl (as ordered by the Bene Gesserit sisterhood) instead of Paul Atreides. Funcom

However, there is something a little jarring about what we’ve seen of the combat so far. While the books have their fair share of action and gore, they are typically used sparingly to punctuate pivotal moments in the story. Even the galactic holy battle that Paul is responsible for starting mostly happens in the background of the book’s main plot.

Bringing these battles to life is something the movies have taken liberties with before. But in video game form, not differentiating Dune’s melee combat from other MMOs, seems like it could be a misstep. The developers did note that late-game melee combat will be more nuanced than what we see in the presentation, as enemies later obtain shields that block gunfire, forcing the player to focus their efforts on close-quarters combat. But what was shown of melee didn’t look nearly as fleshed out as the zippy third-person shooting.

There seems to be a lot of action in Dune: Awakening, alongside the exploration, survival, and base-building mechanics. Funcom

These early concerns aren’t indicative of the game’s quality of course. I’d argue that if breaking from the source material in this one way results in a more fun game, Funcom is right to cater to playability. But making sure Dune fans are happy with this imaginative adaptation will likely be an important part of Dune: Awakening’s success.

There’s still plenty of time to appease those fans before the game’s 2025 release into early access. The early access model also means there’s an opportunity for the game to evolve further even if fans aren’t pleased with the results in the first few months after release. Hopefully, Funcom can reassure the skeptics, or at least find a middle-ground between its design choices and player demands, over the course of the continued development.

Dune: Awakening will be released for PC sometime in early 2025.