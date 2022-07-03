These stunning home upgrades under $35 make your home seem so much more expensive

Outside of work, your home is probably where you spend the most amount of time. And as your personal little slice of the world, you want to make it look as nice as possible; the only problem is that upgrading your home can be expensive. But if you know where to look on Amazon, you can find tons of affordable home upgrades, all priced at less than $35.

I know what you’re thinking: “Won’t cheap upgrades leave my home looking, well... cheap?” With that in mind, I’ve made sure to only select products that make your home look like you spent way more than you did on upgrading it. For example, you can use this roll of contact paper to give outdated countertops a refresh. And since it looks like real marble, guests will hardly be able to tell the difference unless they’re really paying attention.

With so many affordable home upgrades at your fingertips, don’t be surprised if you wind up adding more than a few to your cart. Keep scrolling for more.

01 These floating shelves that create interest on blank walls Greenco Floating “U” Shelves (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Got a blank wall in your home that you aren’t sure what to do with? Try putting up these floating shelves. They’re made from lightweight-yet-durable MDF wood, with a stylish U-shape to help keep items from sliding off. Use them to hold picture frames, reed diffusers, or even small skincare bottles in your bathroom.

02 The multicolor puck lights that you can stick nearly anywhere Brilliant Evolution Wireless Color Changing LED Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether your workbench or kitchen cabinets could use a little illumination, these puck lights are a solid pick. Each one only uses three AA batteries to provide hours’ worth of light. You also get two remotes with every order so that you can turn them on or off, adjust their brightness, as well as change their colors — all without getting up from the couch.

03 An umbrella light that illuminates dark patio tables Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t dine in the dark — let this umbrella light brighten up your patio dining table so that you can still eat outside at night. It attaches to any standard-size pole in just a few seconds, as it relies on a strong clamp in the center to hold itself in place. Plus, it only needs three AA batteries to provide up to 75 hours of light.

04 These corner shelves that come in multiple finishes Greenco Zigzag 2-Tier Corner Floating Shelves Amazon $18 See On Amazon Speaking of floating shelves, these ones are an easy way to make the most of cramped rooms, as they add two shelves’ worth of storage space to nearly any tight corner. Each order comes with all the hardware you’ll need to mount them to your wall. Plus, you even have the choice of three finishes: grey, natural, or espresso.

05 The glass canisters that just look plain good Estilo Glass Canisters And Spice Jar Set (8-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With stainless steel airtight lids that help keep everything inside fresh, these canisters are perfect for storing dry ingredients, spices, and more. They also likely look nicer than the plastic containers your foods originally came in, which will help make your pantry Instagram-worthy — just make sure to wash them by hand when dirty.

06 A mini stainless steel trashcan that fits onto your counters Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Amazon $15 See On Amazon Having a trashcan nearby while you’re preparing meals takes some of the work out of cleaning up afterward — so grab this stainless steel trashcan. It’s small enough to fit on your counters, yet large enough to hold everything from used tea bags to vegetable scraps. Plus, the swing-top lid helps keep its contents hidden from sight.

07 This utensil holder with a sleek chrome finish Estilo Utensil Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only does this utensil holder have a sleek chrome finish, but its weighted base also helps keep it from tipping over when filled with heavy stirrers. There’s no assembly required, as it’s ready to use right out of the box — and many reviewers wrote about how it “looks good” in their kitchen.

08 A rack that’s perfect for hanging up cookware Greenco Pot and Pan Wall Mounted Rail Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stirrers, pots, pans, towels — this rack is perfect for all of them and more. It’s made from thick, powder-coated iron that won’t buckle under heavy pans, as it’s so sturdy that it can hold up to 22 pounds. Plus, each order includes 15 S-shaped hooks to get you started.

09 The wireless doorbell that comes loaded with so many chimes SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your home doesn’t have a doorbell, this wireless one is about to be a total game-changer. With a range of up to 1,000 feet, you shouldn’t have any problem hearing it ring throughout at least the first floor of your home. Plus, it even comes pre-loaded with 50 different chimes — or nearly enough for you to change it every week of the year.

10 A cutting board made from premium acacia wood Villa Acacia Wood Cutting Board Amazon $35 See On Amazon With gorgeous brown and gold streaks running through the grain, this acacia wood cutting board is a fashionable and functional addition to any kitchen. At only 5 pounds, it’s not so heavy that you’ll have any trouble pulling it out of storage. And unlike some cutting boards, it’s even reversible.

11 This loose-leaf teapot with a sleek stainless steel infuser & lid Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you prefer to drink your own blend of tea, consider taking a look at this glass teapot and infuser. All metal parts are made from stainless steel, which means they’re resistant to rust — and both the lid and infuser are removable. The ergonomic handle also fits comfortably in both hands, too.

12 The slim, velvet-lined hangers that take up less space in your closet Zober Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Running out of space in your closet? Try swapping out your hangers with these slim ones. They take up less space on your closet rod, yet are still so sturdy that each one can hold up to 10 pounds. Plus, the velvet coating helps keep tank tops from sliding off.

13 A box that keeps cable bundles hidden from sight D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $27 See On Amazon You don’t have to put up with looking at that unsightly mess of cables. Instead, hide them all inside of this box. Slots on either end let you thread wires through, while the large size means it can even fit chunky power bricks. Choose from two colors: black or white.

14 These sleek tiered baskets that easily glide in & out Simple Trending Under Sink Cabinet Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you fill these tiered baskets up with toiletries or office supplies is up to you — but either way, they’ll provide a convenient place to store all sorts of items. Both baskets slide in and out so that it’s easy to reach anything in the back. And with six colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any problem matching them to your style.

15 The burner covers that help keep your stove clean Forsisco Stove Burner Covers (8-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tired of having to scrub your stove clean after every meal? Put these covers onto your burners, and they’ll catch all sorts of spills and drips so that your stove stays mess-free. They’re heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, their nonstick surface allows for easy cleaning when they get dirty.

16 A stainless steel caddy that mounts to your shower wall ODesign Shower Caddy Basket Amazon $35 See On Amazon There’s no drilling necessary when you’re installing this caddy, as each order includes waterproof adhesive hooks that let you stick it right into place. The stainless steel frame is resistant to rust — but if it ever gets dirty, you can unhook the caddy off the hooks to give it a quick clean.

17 These covers that help keep your fridge handles clean OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tired of always having to wipe your fridge handles clean? These covers not only save you some mess, but they can also be put on your microwave, toaster oven, and more. You can trim them as necessary to fit smaller handles — and once they finally get dirty, simply toss them into the wash for a quick clean.

18 A waterproof bath mat made from vibrant bamboo Bamfan Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bath mat gives a spa-like feel to any bathroom, as it’s made from classy bamboo that’ll have you thinking about tropical paradises while you soak. The nonslip feet on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place, while a waterproof coating works to keep it looking bright and vibrant.

19 This peel & stick tile backsplash that’s easy to install Art3d Peel-And-Stick Backsplash Amazon $29 See on Amazon If your home didn’t come with a tile backsplash, this peel-and-stick one is incredibly easy to install. The adhesive backing lets you press it right into place — and unlike some white backsplashes, this one won’t turn yellow over time. Or, if you aren’t into white, it’s also available in black, blue, as well as three other colors.

20 The remote-controlled TV backlights that provide a subtle glow PANGTON VILLA USB LED TV Backlight Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon These backlights will help ease how bright that television screen looks because they’ll cast a subtle glow behind it in a color of your choice. Plus, the adhesive backing on the light strip makes it easy to press the light strip right into place — and since they’re remote-controlled, you can change the color from anywhere in the room.

21 A rainfall shower head that comes in so many finishes SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon Matte black, Egyptian gold, brushed nickel — with seven different finishes to choose from, this rainfall shower head is almost guaranteed to be an upgrade to the one you’ve been using. Rubber nozzles let you squeeze out limescale buildup without needing to scrub. Plus, installation is so easy that it doesn’t require any tools.

22 These multicolor smart bulbs that you can control from your phone Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pair these smart bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to change their color, adjust the brightness, as well as put them on schedules — all using convenient voice commands. Or, if you don’t have either, you can still use your smartphone to control them remotely.

23 An affordable security camera that lets you see in the dark Blink Home Security Blink Mini Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by this security camera’s reasonable price — it still comes with a slew of features that you typically only see in higher-end cameras. Night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection help you check in on your home while you’re away. And since it records in 1080 pixels, you shouldn’t have any trouble with the video quality.

24 The frosted film that adds privacy to windows Coavas Window Privacy Film Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this film add some privacy to your windows, but it also helps reduce glare, as well as insulate your home against the sun’s warming rays. And if you ever decide it needs some adjusting? Since there’s no adhesive on the back, you can easily peel it off and reposition it as many times as needed.

25 A dimmable alarm clock that projects the time onto your wall Mesqool Digital Projection Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bright alarm clock keeping you up at night? This one features a dimmable face that shouldn’t affect your sleep — and it even features a built-in projector that displays what time it is on your wall. Choose from two colors: blue or red.

26 This peel & stick wallpaper with a realistic wood grain design tiltil Wood Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether your tabletops or counters could use a little refresh, this peel-and-stick wallpaper has got you covered. Its adhesive backing makes it easy to apply wherever you like, while the wood grain print looks incredibly real — even up close. Plus, it’s also waterproof, oil-proof, as well as easy to clean.

27 A night light that gently guides your way to the toilet Chunace Toilet Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon This toilet night light can help gently guide your way through the dark whenever you have to use the bathroom. There are 16 different colors that let you light up your toilet in a variety of shades — or, if you’d like to enjoy them all, simply activate the rotating carousel mode.

28 The mirror that won’t fog up in the shower HONEYBULL Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shaving in the shower can help save you time on busy mornings, making this mirror a must-have. Unlike the mirror that’s probably in your bathroom, it won’t fog up when the hot water is running — and each order even includes a small hook where you can hang your razor.

29 An organizer that adds storage to tight corners Ollieroo 3-Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’ll definitely want to check out this organizer — especially if clutter has started to accumulate in the corners of your kitchen. It’s perfect for spices, condiments, and more, as the legs are made from sturdy steel that can handle all sorts of items. Plus, it even comes in four finishes: bamboo, bamboo with black legs, rustic brown, or black.

30 This phone-charging station with space for AirPods & an Apple Watch HoRiMe 3-in-1 Aluminum Charging Station Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this charging station work with your phone, but there’s also space for your iWatch and AirPods. It’s made from sturdy aluminum that won’t wobble when you place your devices on it — all while silicone padding helps prevent scratches, as well as prevent it from moving when bumped into.

31 An arm tray table that clips onto your sofa SIGNATURE HOME Clip On Tray Sofa Table Amazon $32 See On Amazon If your home doesn’t have space for a coffee or side table, this arm tray table is about to become a total game-changer. It’s designed to fit onto sofas of nearly any shape or size, as the hinge clamp automatically adjusts to fit your furniture arms. Choose from three finishes: natural, black, or brown.

32 These apothecary jars that come with farmhouse labels SheeChung Apothecary Jars Set (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Q-tips, flossers, paper clips, cotton swabs — these apothecary jars are so versatile that you can use them to store nearly anything. The lids have a tight fit to help keep the contents clean from dust, and the walls are made from sleek acrylic that’s unlikely to shatter when dropped. Each order also includes a set of farmhouse labels you can use to help keep everything organized.

33 An outlet plate with a handy shelf built into it WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s no denying that this outlet shelf is an affordable upgrade, as it’s available for less than $15. Installation is as simple as unscrewing your current outlet plates and swapping them out — and since the shelf can hold up to 15 pounds, it’s the perfect place to rest your phone while it charges, or even keep a small Alexa speaker.

34 The magnets that dress up your garage door Household Essentials Magnetic Garage Door Accents Amazon $17 See On Amazon These magnets are an easy way to improve your home’s curb appeal, as they make your garage look like they have real hinges and handles. They’re made from tough plastic that’s both UV- as well as weather-resistant — and many reviewers wrote about how they “look like the real thing.”

35 A remote caddy that mounts to your wall TotalMount Remote Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Forgetting where you put your remotes? If you start putting them inside this caddy, you’ll always know where they are. You can even mount it to the wall next to your couch so that it doesn’t take up any space on your coffee table — and each order includes double-sided adhesive, as well as a set of screws.

36 This magnet that lets you know when the dishwasher is clean K KitchenTour Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your housemates are always mixing dirty dishes into the clean dishwasher, this magnet might be able to help — or at least eliminate any excuse they might have. And if the front of your machine isn’t magnetic, each order also includes double-sided adhesive so that you can still attach it.

37 An easy-to-install window shade that’ll help darken the room Achim Home Furnishings Darkening Pleated Window Shade Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a strong adhesive strip on the top, installing this window shade is almost too easy — and you can even trim it to fit smaller windows as necessary. It’s great for darkening bright rooms or even just adding a little privacy to your windows. One reviewer wrote, “Overall, a very good product for simple privacy, sunblocking, at a good price for the value.”

38 These soft throw pillow covers with hidden zippers Anickal Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Some pillow covers have zippers that can snag while you’re napping — but not these ones. The zipper is hidden so that it’s unlikely to get caught on anything, while the polyester weave feels oh-so-soft against the skin. Choose from more than 10 colors, including a trendy shade of burnt orange.

39 The night light that snaps into your outlet plates SnapPower Switch Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tired of fumbling around for a light switch in the dark? Swap your outlet plates with these LED ones. They’ll make it easier to find your switch in dark rooms, and use hardly any power since the LED bulbs are energy-efficient. Choose from three plate cover colors: white, light almond, or ivory.