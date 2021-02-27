Of Amazon's most popular products under $30, these 41 are worth the hype

Yes, there's an abundance of buzzed-about products online these days, but some of them are actually worth the fanfare and they're affordable, too. To help you find the most hype-worthy products on Amazon, I've included highly rated items on this list that'll upgrade all areas of your life. The best part? Every item costs under $30, so you can get these gems without breaking the bank.

While word of mouth is one thing, you can tell these products are actually worth your time and money because they have the reviews and ratings to back them up. Take, for example, the scalp massager brush with 60,000+ reviews and a 4.6-star Amazon rating from real-life shoppers who use it to exfoliate while they shampoo. Or, if you're looking for clever ways to save space around the house, check out the cascading clothes hangers that hold up to five garments each. And for another way to streamline your home, don't miss the adjustable magnetic paper towel holder that you can hang on the fridge, giving you back some precious real estate on your kitchen counter.

Those are just a few of the clever, hype-worthy, and budget-friendly items on this list — read on to explore the rest and start shopping.

1. A reusable cloth that restores wood furniture

Restore your wood furniture with this handy watermark remover cloth. It gently erases marks caused by water, heat, and moisture, and conceals scratches in the wood finish. What's more, the reusable cloth removes most permanent marker stains and latex paint without stripping the finish.

2. These soft covers that keep your appliance handles smudge-free

Keep the handles on your stainless steel appliances smudge-free with these kitchen appliance handle covers. The easy-to-attach covers are soft to the touch and protect against fingerprints, drip and stains, and they can be machine-washed as needed. Choose from various sizes designed to fit fridge doors, microwave handles, and other appliances.

3. These comforter clips that prevent shifting inside the duvet

Prevent your comforter from shifting and bunching inside the duvet with these comforter clips. Sold in a four-pack, the discreet, padded fasteners clip onto each corner of the comforter to keep it securely in place while you snooze. As one reviewer notes, "These are so simple yet do the trick."

4. A mini desk vacuum that lifts crumbs & dust

Cleaning crumbs, dust, and other debris off your desk is a breeze with this mini desktop vacuum. The table vacuum is cordless and handheld, so you can move it over the desk and keyboard to quickly clean up daily messes. Plus, reviewers report it's easy to empty when you're done cleaning. Choose from rechargeable and battery-operated versions in white and orange.

5. A silicone strainer that clips onto pots

Save space in the kitchen with this compact snap-on strainer. It's about a quarter of the size of a traditional colander and designed to clip onto most round pots, pans, and bowls, so it's quick and easy to drain water. The durable silicone strainer comes in three colors: red, purple, and green.

6. These cabinet door bumpers that dampen noise

Your cabinet doors and drawers will close softly and quietly every time with these sound-dampening door bumpers. The clear adhesive bumpers are easy to stick onto the corners of doors and drawers, and they're designed to absorb shock and muffle noise. Choose from a pack of 50 or 100 bumpers.

7. These reusable freezer bags that create a leakproof seal

These reusable freezer and food storage bags create a leakproof seal and prevent freezer burn, so your food's flavor and freshness is preserved. And since you can use them time and again, they help reduce plastic bag waste in your home. The easy-to-seal bags are made from durable food-grade PVA, and they're easy to rinse clean and air dry as needed. They're available in small, large, and gallon sizes.

8. A silicone back scrubber that exfoliates & massages while you shower

This silicone back scrubber is great for exfoliating and massaging skin while you shower. The dual-sided design features soft bristles on one side and massage beads on the other, and the flexible scrubber has easy-to-grip handle on each end, which also make it easy to hang in the shower. Choose from gray and pink.

9. These cascading clothes hangers that maximize closet space

Make the most of your closet space with these cascading clothes hangers, which boast over 14,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. Each sturdy hanger holds up to five garments and can be hung vertically to maximize space or horizontally to prevent wrinkles in your clothes. The set comes in a 10-pack, and you can choose between white and black.

10. An under-desk holder for your headphones

With this aluminum under-desk headset holder, your headphones will always have a storage spot and your desk will stay clutter-free. The lightweight, durable headset holder installs easily with the included two-sided tape or screws, and it holds up to two headsets at a time. Choose from styles with and without cable organizers.

11. An outlet extender with a built-in shelf

This clever socket shelf and outlet extender instantly creates a charging base for your phone and other devices. The surge protector has three AC outlets, three USB ports, and a night light that automatically turns on after dark. Plus, the removable shelf provides the perfect place for your electronics to rest while they charge.

12. These large silicone drain stoppers for sinks & tubs

These 6-inch universal drain covers create a seal in sinks and tubs to prevent water from draining while you're doing the dishes or taking a bath. The durable and flexible drain stoppers are made from food-grade silicone that's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, and they're available in a variety of multicolor two-packs, including neutrals like white and gray as well as bright green and blue.

13. A nonstick oven liner that prevents stuck-on spills

Prevent stuck-on drips and spills with this nonstick oven liner. The heat-resistant, BPA-free liner is suitable for gas, electric, convection, and microwave ovens, and it's easy to trim to fit your appliance. Plus, the liner wipes clean quickly and is dishwasher-safe.

14. This razor holder that sticks to the shower wall

Need a convenient place to keep your razor in the shower? This highly rated self-adhesive razor holder stick to any smooth surface, including tile and glass, providing easy-to-reach storage that helps your shaver dry after each use.

15. A set of easy-to-install shelf dividers

Keep closet shelves tidy with these easy-to-install shelf dividers. The set of two dividers are made from durable non-woven fabric and steel, and they slide onto standard shelves for instant organization. Each divider is 12 inches tall, and you can choose between platinum and bronze colors.

16. These nonstick burner covers that keep the stovetop clean

Prevent spills and food splashes from sticking to your stovetop with these gas stove burner liners. The nonstick burner covers are thick, heat-resistant, and easy to clean, and they feature pre-cut centers you can trim down to fit perfectly around your burners. Each pack includes 10 covers.

17. A fridge & freezer deodorizer that last for up to 6 months

Remove odors from the fridge and freezer with this long-lasting refrigerator deodorizer. The compact, fragrance-free deodorizer fits anywhere in the fridge or freezer and uses natural ingredients to keep things smelling fresh for up to six months. You can purchase a single deodorizer or opt for packs of two and four.

18. These adjustable bands that keep your fitted sheet in place

With these Bed Band sheet holders, your bedding stays in place night after night. The adjustable bands clip onto the fitted sheet to keep it taut and prevent it from slipping off the mattress, and they're suitable for any type of fabric. Each pack contains four bands, and they're available in white, black, and pink.

19. These cord organizers that tame messy cables

Messy cables are no match for this three-pack of cord organizers that use adhesive backing to stick onto your desk, nightstand, or charging station. The set includes organizers with three, five, and seven cable slots, so every cord is always tidy and easy to reach. Choose from white and black.

20. A drain clog dissolver that works in minutes

This powerful drain clog dissolver clears backups in minutes, and each bottle comes with two pre-measured applications, so all you have to do is open and pour. The formula contains no sodium hydroxide or bleach, and it dissolves hair, soap scum, grease, and more. Plus, it's safe to use in sinks, tubs, toilets, and septic systems.

21. A scalp brush that massages while you shampoo

This scalp massager brush has more than 60,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, and it's easy to see why. The waterproof brush has thick silicone bristles and an easy-to-grip handle, and you can use it to work up a rich lather, stimulate circulation, and release muscle tension every time you shampoo. Unlike some other scalp massagers, there are no batteries required, and you can choose from three colors: light green, pink, and purple.

22. These foam fridge liners that keep fruits & veggies fresh

Keep fruits and veggies fresh for longer with these life extender fridge liners. Sold in a four-pack, the breathable foam liners allow air to circulate, and they resist mold, odors, and moisture. Also great: The BPA-free liners can be trimmed to fit your fridge, and reviewers report they're easy to clean.

23. These eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes

If you're looking to ditch plastic toothbrushes, these organic bamboo toothbrushes are a great option. The set includes five toothbrushes with biodegradable bamboo handles and soft, BPA-free nylon bristles, and each toothbrush is numbered, so everyone in the family can use one. What's more, the packaging is plastic-free and recyclable.

24. An affordable 2-pack of smart bulbs

For a quick and easy way to upgrade your lighting, pick up this two-pack of smart light bulbs. They're voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Home, and you can use a smartphone app to control them and set schedules from anywhere with no smart hub required. Plus, they have 16 million dimmable color options, so you can create the mood lighting you want.

25. These door draft stoppers that insulate your home

These door draft stoppers can help insulate your home and block noises, dust, and more from drifting under the door. The waterproof stoppers are made from flexible silicone that can be trimmed to fit your door, and they have self-adhesive backing for quick installation. They're available in brown, black, gray, and white to match your space.

26. These colorful TV backlights that can reduce eyestrain

Not only do these LED TV backlights create the perfect lighting for your next movie night or gaming session, but they can also help reduce eyestrain. The adhesive strip lights install easily and can be trimmed to fit your TV, and they feature 32 vibrant color options with adjustable brightness that you control with the included remote. Also cool: There's a built-in mic, so the lights can sync with the ambient sound from your TV.

27. A universal battery tester that tells you when it's time to replace or recharge

With this universal battery tester, it's clear to see when you need to replace or recharge batteries around the house. The tester works with standard and rechargeable batteries in various sizes, including small coin-sized and large D batteries, and the color-coded scale quickly indicates the battery status. Best of all, the device requires no power source to use it.

28. These furniture leg covers that protect floors from damage

Protect your hardwood floors by placing these silicone furniture leg covers on chair and table legs. The clear, durable covers come in various round and square sizes, and they slide snugly onto legs and have a nonslip bases to protect furniture and floors from damage. You can opt for packs of 16, 24, or 32.

29. These rug grippers that prevent slipping & curling

Prevent rugs from slipping and curling with these easy-to-install rug grippers. The large triangle design fits neatly onto each rug corner, and the grippers have adhesive backing to stick securely in place. The grippers are washable and reusable, and they won't leave residue behind on the floor or rug when removed. Choose from black and white.

30. These reusable adhesive wall hooks

Instantly add storage around the house with these self-adhesive wall hooks. The handy hooks are made from durable stainless steel with a transparent design that'll blend in with any decor, and they can be used on a variety of surfaces, including tile, ceramic, wood, and more.

31. An adjustable magnetic paper towel holder

This magnetic paper towel holder boasts a 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers, and it's great for saving space in small kitchens. The adjustable holder fits paper towel rolls of various sizes, and the rubber-coated magnets stick easily to the side of the fridge, grill, or any metal surface, without causing scratches.

32. A rechargeable clip-on reading lamp

This rechargeable reading lamp is easy to clip anywhere you need extra light, like bedside tables and headboards. The USB-rechargeable LED lamp has three adjustable brightness levels and a flexible gooseneck that you can adjust to the perfect angle, and it offers up to three hours of use on one charge.

33. A set of reusable twist ties for easy organization

With these reusable twist ties, it's easy to keep headphone cords and other gear neat and organized. Sold in a multicolor four-pack, the ties have a bendable wire interior and durable rubber exterior, and they're waterproof and UV-resistant, so you can even use them outdoors.

34. An adjustable silicone phone stand

This highly rated phone stand can be placed on the dashboard of your car, or you can use it to enjoy hands-free phone use at home or in the office. The durable silicone holder has an adhesive base for easy installation, and it's adjustable, so you can place the phone vertically or horizontally. The holder is compatible with phones ranging from 4 to 7 inches.

35. This shower curtain with mesh pockets

Your bath products will be organized and easy to reach, thanks to this shower curtain with mesh pockets. The clear shower curtain has nine mesh pockets in small, medium, and large sizes to hold shampoo, conditioner, soap, razors, and more, and it fits any standard-size shower or tub.

36. These stretchy silicone lids that fit over bowls to keep food fresh

Food storage is a breeze with these silicone stretch lids that fit easily over bowls and other containers to keep leftovers fresh. The set includes six leakproof, BPA-free silicone lids that stretch to fit containers between 4 and 10 inches, and they're dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe.

37. This sleek rainfall shower head that's easy to install

Upgrade your shower with this best-selling rainfall shower head, which has over 13,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. The easy-to-install, high-pressure shower head attaches to any standard shower arm and features 90 silicone nozzles for a luxurious shower experience. Choose from four finishes: chrome, black matte, brushed nickel, and gold.

38. A gentle screen cleaner kit for electronic devices

This popular screen cleaner kit is specially designed to keep screens and electronic devices clean and free from smudges and streaks. The kit includes a bottle of fragrance-free cleaner (which contains no alcohol or ammonia) and two soft microfiber cleaning cloths that are washable and reusable.

39. A no-contact tool you can use to avoid high-touch surfaces

Avoid touching shared surfaces with this no-contact tool. The metal keychain features a stylus tip, so you can press buttons and use screens touch-free, and there's a hook that you can use to turn door handles. The three-pack includes gold, silver, and rose gold keychains.

40. An adhesive keyhole light with a built-in motion sensor

With this motion-sensor keyhole light, you'll never have to fumble with your keys in the dark again. The compact adhesive LED has a built-in motion sensor that turns on automatically as you approach, and it's easy to place above the keyhole or anywhere you need extra illumination.

41. A stamp roller that protects personal info on paperwork

Protect personal information on paperwork with this security stamp roller. You can use the compact roller to block addresses, account numbers, and other sensitive information with an encrypted pattern. The oil-based ink penetrates non-glossy papers, and each cartridge lasts for up to 1,000 uses. The roller comes in six colors and refill cartridges are also available.