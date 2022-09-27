Coming soon
All the streaming sci-fi you need to watch ASAP.
October 1 (HBO Max)
Not the kind of sci-fi to watch if you’re just looking for a good time, District 9 is a harrowing apartheid allegory that’s as heartbreaking as it sounds. If you’re up for the heavy subject matter, it’s an excellent sci-fi drama you should see at least once.
October 1 (Netflix)
Everyone’s favorite irradiated reptiles return to Netflix this month. All three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies from the ‘90s are streaming again, along with the significantly less fun 2014 reboot.