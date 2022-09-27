Robin Bea
8 thrilling sci-fi movies and shows new on HBO Max and Netflix in October 2022

All the streaming sci-fi you need to watch ASAP.

8. District 9

October 1 (HBO Max)

Not the kind of sci-fi to watch if you’re just looking for a good time, District 9 is a harrowing apartheid allegory that’s as heartbreaking as it sounds. If you’re up for the heavy subject matter, it’s an excellent sci-fi drama you should see at least once.

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

October 1 (Netflix)

Everyone’s favorite irradiated reptiles return to Netflix this month. All three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies from the ‘90s are streaming again, along with the significantly less fun 2014 reboot.

