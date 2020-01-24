Louis Vuitton's 2020 lookbook: Our 5 favorite covers

Over in the obtuse world of fashion, Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicholas Ghesquière has gone mad with the company's pre-fall lookbook, crafting a dramatic and dreamy series of pulpy book covers and movie posters featuring a variety of prominent genre actresses and actors all meant to evoke a vintage sensibility at the intersection of horror, science fiction, and fantasy.

These dreamy stories may never exist — but they're enough to titillate any fan of genre fiction.

Here are five of our favorite images featuring magic, treasure, zombies, space travel, a dragon, and other monster.

For a look at all 24 covers, visit Input.