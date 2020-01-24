Corey Plante
5 hours ago

Don't wake up from this dream

Louis Vuitton's 2020 lookbook: Our 5 favorite covers

Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicholas Ghesquière created 24 colorful, dreamy, and pulpy covers of novels we wish existed.

Over in the obtuse world of fashion, Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicholas Ghesquière has gone mad with the company's pre-fall lookbook, crafting a dramatic and dreamy series of pulpy book covers and movie posters featuring a variety of prominent genre actresses and actors all meant to evoke a vintage sensibility at the intersection of horror, science fiction, and fantasy.

These dreamy stories may never exist — but they're enough to titillate any fan of genre fiction.

Here are five of our favorite images featuring magic, treasure, zombies, space travel, a dragon, and other monster.

For a look at all 24 covers, visit Input.

