Robin Bea
American actor Mel Gibson on the set of Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior written and directed by George M...

Last call

8 incredible sci-fi movies leaving HBO Max in August 2022

Summer ends with lots of sci-fi action leaving HBO Max.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

8. Batman Begins and The Dark Knight

August 31

The first two parts of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, which show a more grounded take on the hero, leave HBO Max this month. Both seem downright subdued compared to today’s superhero movies, making their success all the more special.

Warner Bros.

7. Blade

August 31

Blade preceded even the idea of a Marvel Cinematic Universe, but showed there was promise in turning underappreciated heroes into action stars. Before the Daywalker is rebooted with Mahershala Ali, check out the blood-soaked original trilogy.

New Line Cinema