8 incredible sci-fi movies leaving HBO Max in August 2022

Last call
Summer ends with lots of sci-fi action leaving HBO Max.
August 31
The first two parts of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, which show a more grounded take on the hero, leave HBO Max this month. Both seem downright subdued compared to today’s superhero movies, making their success all the more special.
August 31
Blade preceded even the idea of a Marvel Cinematic Universe, but showed there was promise in turning underappreciated heroes into action stars. Before the Daywalker is rebooted with Mahershala Ali, check out the blood-soaked original trilogy.