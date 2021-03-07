45 genius things under $35 that make life less stressful

Whenever I'm in need of a problem-solving product — for instance, a freezer tray that helps me prep meals for the week — I can usually count on Amazon to have the solution in stock. And not only do these genius things from Amazon make my life easier, but they're also affordable at under $35, so I don't have to stress about spending a lot.

So, what kind of life-changing products can you find on this list? For starters, there are plenty of items to help organize the kitchen and keep it clean, like a magnetic shelf that attaches to the fridge to instantly add more storage and gap covers that keep food from falling between the stove and counter. Next, you can make your workspace less cluttered and more ergonomic with an adjustable laptop stand that prevents muscle fatigue, a memory foam footrest that improves posture, and cable organizers that tame messy cords. Or, if the idea of trimming your hair and beard at home has you stressed, you can pick up a beard shaping tool and hair trimming guide that'll help you achieve DIY styles that are barbershop-worthy.

If those products have piqued your interest, there's plenty more where they came from, so scroll on for more wallet-friendly items on Amazon that'll make your life less stressful in no time.

1. This genius way to prevent mold & odor in front-load washers

Ensure every load of laundry smells fresh with this mold and odor prevention tool for front-load washing machines. The simple tool props open the door just enough to let air circulate without the door getting in your way, and the non-scratch rubber magnets won't damage the machine. It's available in black and white.

2. The gap cover that blocks food debris from falling between the stove & counter

These clever stove counter gap covers prevent food debris and spills from falling between the stove and your countertop. The flexible silicone covers are available in 21- and 25-inch sizes and can be trimmed to fit your counter perfectly. Plus, they're heat-resistant and easy to wipe clean as needed. Choose from clear, white, and black.

3. This outlet extender that rotates for easy plugging in

This outlet extender instantly adds extra charging power to your space. The surge protector offers six AC outlets and three USB ports, and it rotates 90 degrees so you can choose the best orientation for your needs — and not have to worry about about cables bending and fraying.

4. A no-touch tool that helps you avoid shared surfaces

Avoid touching shared surfaces like elevator buttons and door handles with this no-touch tool. The durable keychain has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and it features a handle hook and stylus tip, so you can open doors, press buttons, and use touch screens without using your fingers. You can opt for a single keychain or packs of two and three.

5. The microwave cover that prevents food splatter

With this heat-resistant microwave cover, you can warm up food without making a mess. The dome-shaped cover is just under 12 inches in diameter and fits over most plates and bowls to shield your microwave from splatter. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

6. These nonslip grippers that keep the rug in place

Prevent rugs from sliding and curling up at the corners with these self-adhesive rug grippers. The grippers attach neatly onto each rug corner and feature nonslip suction pores that help the rug stay in place on your floor. You can even leave the grippers on the rug each time you wash it.

7. This portable wireless charger

If you've got a wireless charging device, you can power it up cord-free when you're on the go with this portable wireless charger. The fast-charging power bank has a case-friendly wireless charging surface as well as three output ports, so you can charge up to four devices at once, and the safety circuit provides protection against overcharging and short circuits.

8. These mini oven gloves with nonslip grips

These mini oven gloves are great for lifting hot lids, pots, and plates. Made from heat-resistant silicone, they're thinner than traditional oven mitts and feature a nonslip design, so you'll have a secure grip on your cookware. You can purchase two or three pairs in bright colors, including red, green, and blue.

9. A freezer tray for pre-measured soup, sauces & more

Meal prep is easy, thanks to this freezer pod that allows you to freeze pre-measured portions of soup, sauces, and more. The BPA-free tray has a silicone lid that helps prevent freezer burn while allowing for expansion while freezing, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The pod is available in four sizes ranging from 2 tablespoons to to 2 cups.

10. The toilet spray that prevents bathroom odors

Boasting more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, the Poo-Pourri toilet spray stops bathroom odors before they begin. The spray is scented with a blend of essential oils and other gentle ingredients, and a few spritzes in the toilet bowl before using the bathroom will prevent odors. It's available in seven sizes, including a travel sprayer, and you can choose from 17 scents, like cloud berry, citrus, and sweet violet.

11. A beard shaping tool for precise trims

Trim your beard like a pro with this easy-to-use beard shaping tool. The transparent tool allows you to precisely shape beard lines in multiple styles, including curved cuts and goatees, and there's a built-in comb, so you can straighten hair before you shave. You can choose from three colors — clear, green, and blue — and scissors and a mustache comb are included.

12. This 3-tier rack that maximizes oven space

This clever three-tier oven rack comes in handy when you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner or any big meal. The durable steel rack slides into most standard ovens and allows you to cook multiple items at once — and there's still enough room for a roasting pan on the side. Plus, the dishwasher-safe rack collapses for compact storage.

13. These stretchy silicone lids that keep food fresh

These silicone stretch lids fit over bowls, pots, and pans of various sizes, so you can store leftovers without needing plastic wrap or separate food containers. The set of 14 BPA-free lids includes options in seven sizes that stretch between 4 and 12 inches, and they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

14. A portable massager with 7 speeds

Release muscle tension and soothe soreness with this portable body massager. The compact, curved tool is designed to hug your neck and shoulders, and it features multiple massage points and seven vibration speeds. Plus, the USB-rechargeable massager has a silicone exterior that's easy to clean as needed.

15. A memory foam foot rest that can improve posture

Long days at your desk can be more comfortable with this ergonomic foot rest. The memory foam pillow conforms to your body to provide support and cushioning, and the elevation helps to improve posture and circulation, which might help prevent muscle tension at the end of the day. The foot rest has a nonslip bottom that keeps it in place while you work, and the soft velour cover is removable and machine-washable.

16. These blind spot mirrors that make it easier to change lanes

Upgrade your car's side mirrors with these easy-to-install blind spot mirrors that let you get a good view before you change lanes. The slim, convex mirrors have adhesive backing to attach to each side mirror, and they rotate and tilt, so you can get the right angle. The mirrors are available in packs of two and four and come in four shapes: round, rectangular, oval, and fan.

17. A storage shelf that attaches to the fridge

This highly-rated magnetic fridge organizer is a major space-saver for the kitchen. The durable rack instantly attaches to any magnetic surface and features two shelves, two dowels for paper towels and dishcloths, and several hooks for hanging utensils. Choose from black and white.

18. A keyboard cover that blocks dust, crumbs & more

Protect your laptop keyboard against dust, crumbs, and minor spills with this silicone keyboard cover. The durable, lightweight cover is available in 31 colors, including rose quartz, dark blue, and midnight green, and it's designed to fit various MacBook and wireless keyboards. Plus, the cover is easy to apply and remove whenever you need.

19. These gloves with built-in flashlights

With these battery-powered LED flashlight gloves, you'll always have a helpful light at your fingertips. The lightweight, adjustable gloves have built-in LED lights on the thumb and index fingers, making it easier to see if you're walking the dog or working with your hands in low light. You can opt for a pair or a single glove for the left or right hand.

20. This microwave mat that doubles as a trivet

This microwave mat promotes air circulation and adds stability while your lunch is heating up, and then you can use it to protect your hands when you remove the plate. But it gets even more versatile: You can also use the mat as a trivet, jar opener, or drying mat after washing glasses — the honeycomb pattern on the flip side helps them dry faster.

21. A laptop cooling pad with built-in fans

Prevent your computer from overheating with this laptop cooling pad. The slim, lightweight pad — which happens to be a best-seller with more than 23,000 reviews — has three quiet, built-in fans and a mesh surface that allows for airflow. Plus, it doubles as a laptop stand with adjustable heights, and there's an extra USB port to connect a second device.

22. A battery organizer that makes it easy to find what you need

This battery organizer case makes it easy to grab a fresh battery whenever you need one. The durable, lightweight case is made from water-resistant material and has pre-cut foam slots and pockets for various battery sizes. The case comes in five sizes and a battery tester is included.

23. The smart light switches you can control from anywhere

Control your home lighting from anywhere with these smart light switches that replace your regular switches with a simple installation. The smart switches lets you set timers and schedules, and they're voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Home. Each pack contains two.

24. These mesh laundry bags that protect shoes & delicates

Protect your delicates and sneakers in the wash with these durable mesh laundry bags. Each bag has a rustproof zipper that keeps items secure during the wash cycle, and there's a flap to prevent the zipper from opening or snagging on other items. Choose from four styles in packs of two, three, and four.

25. These cut-resistant gloves that protect your hands while slicing

These best-selling cut-resistant gloves protect your hands while prepping food. The durable, stretchy gloves offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, so you'll be able to maintain a secure grip on your kitchen tools and prevent accidental nicks and cuts.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26. A flat, flexible duster that fits under appliances

With this long, flexible duster, you can clean the hard-to-reach places underneath and behind big appliances, like the washing machine and fridge. (It's also perfect for dusting under the couch.) The duster measures 33 inches long and features a microfiber head that traps dust and hair, and the flat design allows it to slide easily into narrow spaces. Plus, the duster is machine washable for easy cleanup.

27. These winter gloves that are touch screen-compatible

These winter touch screen gloves help you stay warm while still allowing you to use your smartphone. The stretchy gloves have a soft flannel lining and elastic cuffs that keep out the chill, and there are six color options, including black, gray, and camel. The thumb and index fingers are compatible with touch screens, and the anti-slip silicone palms help you keep a grip on your phone.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28. A vacuum cleaner that's designed for cars

Keep your ride pristine with this portable car vacuum cleaner. The lightweight handheld vacuum plugs into your car's 12-volt outlet and comes with a flathead hose, extension tube, and brush head to clean cracks, crevices, and upholstery. It also includes a filter cleaning brush, replacement HEPA filter, and a convenient carrying case.

29. These bug zapper rackets that replace your old fly swatter

Instead of using a regular fly swatter, you can get rid of pests more effectively with this bug zapper racket. The mini USB-rechargeable zapper kills flies, mosquitoes, and other bugs in an instant, and there's a built-in LED, so you can easily use it in the dark. Plus, the triple-layered safety mesh ensures it's safe for humans to touch. Each pack contains two rackets.

30. An electric wine bottle opener kit

This electric wine bottle opener kit is a great way to upgrade your wine game. The four-piece set includes a foil cutter, a USB-rechargeable bottle opener, an aerator to infuse your wine with oxygen while you pour, and a vacuum stopper to keep the rest of the bottle fresh. Plus, the affordable kit has a stellar 4.8-star overall rating with over 1,000 reviews from wine enthusiasts.

31. A dual car charger that powers 2 devices at once

With this mini dual USB charger, you can charge up to two phones at once while you're on the road. The compact charger plugs into your car's 12-volt outlet and its low-profile design won't get in the way. What's more, the scratch-resistant alloy exterior is sleek and durable. Choose from black and red.

32. A portable laptop stand that's height- and angle-adjustable

Create an ergonomic workspace with this adjustable laptop stand. It's made from durable and lightweight aluminum alloy, and you can adjust the height and angle to the most comfortable position. Also great: The stand folds up for easy storage and portability. It's available in five colors, including silver, gold, and black.

33. These wire shelf dividers that keep your closet organized

With these wire shelf dividers, it's easy to keep items stacked and sorted in the closet. The durable dividers are designed to clip onto your existing wire shelves, so installation is simple, and they're easy to move if needed. Choose from sets of four and eight.

34. These adhesive organizers that eliminate cord clutter

If messy cords are causing clutter around the house, these self-adhesive cable organizers are a great solution. The five-pack includes durable silicone organizers with one to five slots, and each one has adhesive backing that sticks to all smooth surfaces, including wood, metal, and ceramic.

35. An outlet plate with a built-in night light

This clever wall outlet plate has a built-in LED that provides a softly diffused night light while still leaving both outlets free. It snaps into place for easy installation, and the light turns on automatically after dark, so you don't have to mess with buttons or switches. The plate is available in two styles and four colors.

36. A car phone holder that clips onto the air vent

This best-selling car phone holder clips onto the air vent for quick and easy installation. The phone mount rotates 360 degrees to give you the perfect viewing angle, and it extends to accommodate larger phones. Plus, the holder releases your phone at the touch of a button, so it's easy to grab it and go when you reach your destination.

37. A neckline shaving guide that helps you get an even trim

With this neckline shaving template, you can get a close, even shave at the nape of the neck. The one-size-fits-most band is made from flexible silicone that stays securely in place while you shave, and the position is adjustable for low and high necklines. As one reviewer noted, "It’s a must have if you like cut your own hair or freshen up your haircut at home."

38. An electric can opener that removes lids at the touch of a button

Opening canned goods is a breeze, thanks to this electric can opener. The battery-operated can opener (you'll need two AA batteries, sold separately) removes lids at the touch of a button, and there's a built-in magnet, so the cover is easy to lift once removed. Plus, the stainless steel blades cut smooth, non-jagged edges.

39. These organizers that fit into the car seat gaps

Not only do these car seat gap organizers add convenient storage, but they also prevent items from slipping between the seats and center console. The set of two durable, water-resistant organizers are made from synthetic leather and come with adjustable dividers to help keep things in order. Choose from five colors, including black, tan, and gray.

40. These blue light-blocking glasses that can reduce eyestrain

A long day of scrolling on your laptop, phone, and tablet may leave you with eyestrain and can even disrupt your sleep, but these blue light-blocking glasses can help. The lightweight lenses block 90% of the blue light emitted by your devices, and the frames are available in a range of colors, including black with blue accents, tortoise shell, and transparent. You can opt for single frames or a two-pack.

41. This spinning spice organizer that's height-adjustable

Maximize your cabinet space with this two-tier spice organizer. The top shelf is adjustable with four height settings, so there's room for taller bottles, and the organizer has a built-in turntable to give you easy access to every spice jar. Also great for saving space: The organizer has one flat edge so it can sit flush against the cabinet. Choose from gray and white.

42. This cool mist humidifier that soothes dry skin, coughs & more

This ultrasonic cool mist humidifier adds moisture to the air in your home to help soothe dry skin, sinus headaches, coughs, and more. The BPA-free humidifier has a slim design that fits easily on a desk or nightstand, and it features a 360-degree rotating nozzle and a simple dial to control mist output. Plus, the easy-to-clean humidifier has a 2.7-liter tank for up to 28 hours of use between refills.

43. These under-bed lights with a motion sensor

These motion-activated under-bed lights help guide your way in the dark, and installation is quick and easy using the included adhesive tape. The LED strip lights are available in warm white and colorful styles, and both options offer adjustable brightness and auto-shutoff timer settings, so you can customize your bedroom lighting.

44. A bidet attachment that's affordable & easy to install

Upgrade your bathroom with this affordable bidet toilet attachment. The bidet attaches to any standard two-piece toilet and comes with all the necessary parts and tools you need for installation — no plumber necessary. Plus, it features simple dual control knobs and a self-cleaning nozzle that retracts when not in use.

45. A drain cover that lets you take deeper, warmer baths

For a deeper, warmer bath, you can add extra inches of water with this overflow drain cover. The universal cover seals securely over most overflow drains, but still has a hole at the very top to keep your bath from overflowing if you forget to turn off the faucet. Choose from four colors: gray, aqua, white, and clear.