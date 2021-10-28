48 extremely helpful & cheap home products you'll regret not getting sooner

I was so embarrassed when I finally broke down and bought a jar opener. I’ve been handing jars to people — sometimes neighbors — or giving up on eating things that were locked in hard-to-open jars for years. I spent less than $20 and now I can easily open them myself. My social life might suffer but at least I can eat pickles. This isn’t the only instance where there was an easier way to get something done that I didn’t know about or was too stubborn to consider. I think everyone does this. But I’m here to tell you, “Get the jar opener! Do it the easy way!” Life is stressful enough and I know you'll regret not getting these 48 extremely helpful and cheap home products sooner.

For example, you don’t have to spend hours being irritated while trying to get your blinds clean because there is a tool that does it quickly and easily. Getting rid of that terrible smell in the fridge does not require emptying and scrubbing it down; there is a much easier way. And you can stop planning to someday take your knives to get sharpened because you can sharpen them yourself, right now, with a super simple (and cheap) tool.

Is there something you are doing the hard way? Probably. Read on and find a better way.

1. This massage wand that can reach your sore spots

When you have sore muscles from working out or working too hard at your desk, this massage cane gets right into those hard-to reach spots, targets trigger points, and helps release tightness and pain. You will wonder why you lamented not being able to get a massage when it’s so easy to do it yourself.

2. A notebook to store all your passwords

The best way to keep your data secure is to have a different hard-to-remember password for every site. That way, if one is compromised, they aren’t all blown. If that’s too hard to remember, here’s a notebook for writing them all down along with the web sites they belong to. There’s space to track everything.

3. This microfiber tool that cleans your blinds quickly

Cleaning blinds is so painstaking — with a regular duster — that you probably skip it. But this blind-cleaning tool easily gets in between those curved blinds with it’s three perfectly shaped blades and removes dust and dirt quickly and easily. And when you are done, pull off the microfiber covers and toss them in the wash so they are clean for next time.

4. The easy cure for your hair-clogged drains

When it comes to clogged drains, prevention is much cheaper than calling a plumber to fix it. And this weird looking hair catcher is the solution that gets five stars from almost 67,000 Amazon shoppers. Just install it in your drain and it catches the hair — out of sight. To clean it, pull it out and wipe it off occasionally. No more clogs.

5. This sign so you know if the dishes are clean or dirty

Have you ever loaded dirty dishes into the dishwasher only to discover the ones in there were clean? This simple magnet sign tells you what’s what in there before you make that mistake. And it’s so easy to flip the magnet over to clean or dirty when you run the dishwasher or unload it that this will never happen again.

6. These utensils that stand on the counter within reach

This cleverly designed set of often used utensils is designed to stand neatly on the counter looking pretty so the individual items don’t get lost in a drawer. Five handy kitchen tools — a slotted spatula, spaghetti server, slotted spoon, and serving spoon, and ladle — connect magnetically to the stand. It’s compact, decorative, and easy to use.

7. A colorful collection of lidded mixing bowls that nest

Never have enough mixing bowls? This set of six will not only solve that problem, it will do it in a minimum amount of space because each of these bowls — in beautiful gradient hues — nests inside the larger ones. Even the lids nest on top so you can find the right one when you want to store your batter and marinades covered in the fridge.

8. This clever meal planner with a tear-off shopping list

If you take time before you go shopping to plan out the meals you’ll cook all week, you can get to the weekend without ordering takeout. And this clever meal planning pad is here to help you do it. Write the meals in the weekly planner and jot the ingredients you need to execute in the shopping list. Tear off your list when you hit the grocery store. There are 60 pages on a fridge-friendly magnetic pad.

9. These two-sided shower curtain hooks

These shower-curtain hooks have hooks on two sides so you can hang a liner and a decorative shower curtain on the same hooks to streamline your system and make getting in and out of the shower smooth and easy. They roll smoothly on the rod, too, due to the beaded rod hook.

10. A weird cup holder/coaster for your couch

It is generally accepted that we judge cars by the number of cup holders they have so why do we have to reach for the coffee table when sitting on the couch? This is the cup holder your couch needs. The flaps are weighed to keep it stable, there’s an inner ring that’s removable for larger mugs, and it puts your drink right on the arm of your chair.

11. The bug catcher that lets you keep your distance

Instead of screaming, standing on a chair, and hoping someone rescues you from that spider that trotted into your living space, grab this insect catcher and pick it up from a safe distance. Just put the bristles over the intruder and pull the trigger. You don’t have to get too close and you can deposit the bug back outside where it came from.

12. This soft blanket you can wear around the house

If curling up on the couch under a soft fleece blanket is your idea of comfort, pull on this wearable blanket so you can keep your blanket on when you get up. There are sleeves so you can read without exposing your upper body to the chill and a big pocket to keep your phone within reach. The inside is even softer than the outside and it comes in 10 colors.

13. A vacuum-insulated mug that doesn’t leak

Fill this insulated mug with your morning cup of coffee and take it with you into your day. It fits in most single-cup brewers and you can toss it into a bag with no fear of it leaking because when locked, the lid is leakproof. It will fit in the cup holder in your car or bike and keep your brew hot for hours. You can even sip one-handed on the road.

14. The double-sided brush that cleans knives & utensils

Keep this double-sided brush in your dish cleaning kit so you can whip through cleaning the knifes and utensils while making sure they all get clean. You hold the outside, keeping your fingers safe, and the knife goes through the middle where the bristles scrub it clean. Reviewers give it over 8,000 five-star ratings.

15. This cleaning spray for delicate screens

With so many screens in your life, it should be a lot easier to clean them. And here’s the spray cleaner you can use on them without worrying that it will damage their finish. It’s formulated specially for getting fingerprints, oils, germs, and dust off of electronic screens with no alcohol or ammonia. This big bottle comes with two microfiber cloths that are perfect for screens.

16. A stylish phone stand for a tidy table

Set your phone in this aluminum alloy phone stand with a beautiful finish and tidy up your bedside table or desk while making your phone easy to glance at for the time or to see your notifications. It comes in five finishes and has a channel for your charging cord.

17. The deodorizer that eliminates fridge smells

When something happens in the fridge — whether it’s as innocent as forgotten potatoes that melted or as shocking as dead bodies (read the reviews) — this is the deodorizer to get rid of it. You don’t have to field strip and rebuild the fridge to get rid of that pong, just put one of these in there and wait till the smell is gone. It’s some sort of magic, clearly, but people who have had very bad things in their fridge are happy, so your potatoes should be no problem.

18. This instant shelf that goes over a convenient outlet

This shelf turns a wall outlet into the perfect spot for electric toothbrushes, your phone, or your Amazon Echo because it puts a small shelf, capable of supporting up to 10 pounds, directly above an outlet. All you do is unscrew the outlet cover and replace it with this one. There is even a channel so the cord can go down the back.

19. The genius cutlery organizer that frees up drawer space

It’s amazing how much space can be freed up by a simple change to the standard design of cutlery organizers. “It fits so much into a small space, so efficiently,” says one reviewer of this compact cutlery organizer. “It makes genius use of the small vertical space in typical kitchen drawers.” Your flatware nests, ever so slightly, so that you can fit it into a fraction of the drawer space.

20. This happy face sponge that smells like lemons

The happiness this lemon-scented dish scrubber brings to the kitchen is reason enough to own it. But it’s also an effective, scratch-free scrubber whose eyes are actually handles that let you get deep into glassware. This scrubber becomes soft and malleable in hot water and stiff in cold water so that you can dial in the texture you want.

21. A portable power bank that’s easy to take along

When you are out and about and your phone battery dies, you are unlikely to have a big power bank on you because fitting both in a pocket is bulky. This PowerCore 5000 is designed to not only charge your phone — quickly — at least once but to also fit in a pocket, small bag, or hand while it does it. It gets over 28,000 five-star reviews.

22. A bamboo bath mat for a clean & dry bathroom

Go for a clean minimalist look in the bathroom by setting this bamboo mat outside the shower instead of a fabric one. It’s easy to clean, keeps your wet feet from landing on slippery tile, and gives the room a simple and uncluttered look. A non-slip rubber backing holds it firm.

23. This water filter with a pop of color

It’s easy to keep a pitcher of pure filtered water in the fridge with this slender filtering pitcher from Brita. The clean lines, BPA-free plastic, and filter that keeps mercury, metals, and chlorine out of your beverage, make it a nice upgrade to older models. And the easy-to-fill top and slender lines make it easier to use.

24. A garment steamer so you never have to iron

When your clothes are wrinkled and your day calls for an outfit that’s not, skip the iron and fill this little steamer with water and plug it in. In just a few minutes, it will steam the wrinkles right out of garments while they hang on their hangers. It’s small enough to take on a trip and holds enough water to steam for nearly 10 minutes.

25. These wire clips so your cords stay where you put them

These super strong wire clips are the solution to all your rampant entertainment center, charging station, and desk chord messes. They peel and stick onto most flat surfaces and wires slip easily in and stay there. There are 50 clips so you can secure all your wires with this kit.

26. This folding board so your shirts stack in neat piles

Want your closet to look as tidy as a display in a retail store? This folding board is the key. Follow the directions printed on it and use it to keep the fold sizing uniform and your shirts will stack in perfect, orderly piles as if they were in a boutique. Getting dressed every day will be like going shopping and your shirt folding skills will be unparalleled.

27. A jar opener that always handy & opens any jar

Mount this brilliant jar opener to the underside of a cabinet and you can stop depending on people with better grip strength to open jars for you. The V shape means you just push the jar you have into it until it stops, and then turn. You can use both hands to hold the jar, which makes opening big jars a breeze.

28. This hanger that displays & stores 20 ties

When you are choosing a tie, you want to hold a few up to the shirt or jacket you are wearing to see which one finishes your look. With this tie hanger, you can hold 20 of them up at once and easily see your entire collection at a glance. And then hang the hanger to put the unchosen ones away. It works with belts and scarves, too.

29. This silicone back scratcher that reaches where you can’t

Hang this clever, two-sided back scrubber in the shower so you can scrub your back, feet, and anywhere else you can’t reach. It gives a nubby massage or exfoliating sensation, depending on what side you use, so you can work out some tensions at the same time.

30. A 12-pack of cable protectors for your chargers

Snap these colorful cable protectors over the business end of your charging cables to protect them from wear and tear and create a color coding system that makes it easy to find the cable you want. Your cords will last longer, look better, and everyone will know which ones are yours.

31. The portable standing desk or stand for your laptop

Hitting a café to get some work done with your laptop is convenient but terrible for your back unless you take ergonomic precautions. This foldable and adjustable laptop stand is perfect for that. It is so adjustable — with 20 possible height settings — that you can bring it all the way up to standing desk height. And yet, it folds up small enough to fit in a backpack.

32. An organizer for all your cables & chargers

If you store all your cables, battery packs, and chargers in this super organized zippered case with a plethora of small pockets and two big zippered compartments, you will be able to find what you need without creating a mess all over your desk. It will even fit an iPad mini so it can be your all-tech go bag.

33. A stainless magnetic knife bar to keep your tools handy

This brushed stainless steel magnetic knife bar is just the thing to get your most-used tools out of the kitchen drawers and within reach. Any metal tool — knives, graters, whisks — will cling to the powerful magnets and you can mount it with the included hardware or adhesive tape. You can even just stick it to the fridge magnetically. Over 17,000 people give it five stars.

34. These blue-light glasses for more comfortable screen time

These glasses filter out the blue light that’s emanating from your phone, tablet, or computer screen without altering the magnification. Wearing them for long stretches on staring at a screen can reduce eye strain and fatigue. They are lightweight, flexible, and comfortable, too.

35. An over-door valet so you can put a closet anywhere

If you are short on closet space, you can create a closet anywhere you have a door by hanging this over-door valet over the top. It extends a hanging bar far enough away from the door to give hangers room. It comes in white or black and adds 3 feet of closet space.

36. A handy knife sharpener to keep all your blades effective

When tomatoes start to get crushed instead of sliced, you have a dull blade. That’s easy to remedy if you have this little knife sharpener on hand. If the blade is very dull, run it first through the coarse slot and then through the fine one. Or if you are a master chef, you can simply keep your knives honed to a dangerous edge with frequent trips through the fine slot. It fits in a drawer so you can keep it always at the ready.

37. This under-desk hook for your headphones

Always losing your headphones? Hang this double-sided hook under your desk and hang them on it, where you will always be able to find them. You can hang two pairs of headphones from it. Installing it is a matter of peeling and sticking, and you will wonder why you didn’t do this ages ago.

38. The wall rack that keeps hand towels handy

Struggling to find storage space for your collection of hand towels? Hang them on the wall where they will be handy and also decorative with this small towel rack. It comes with all the hardware you need, holds six towels right where you need them, and is available in 10 finishes.

39. A compact whiteboard for quick notes at your desk

When you want to jot a quick note, do you scramble for paper and pen first? Put this clever white board in front of your monitor — or anywhere on your desk — and you will always have a place to write reminders. There’s a tray for a dry-erase pen and a storage tray underneath for pens, paperclips, and other office sundries.

40. These acrylic dividers that keep everything upright

Slide these clear, acrylic shelf dividers onto bookshelves or the shelves in your closet to keep books or your bags, boots, and stacks of clothing tidy. They slip easily over a standard shelf to create accessible cubbies where there was once only a freeform shelf.

41. A bathroom organizer that puts everything in its place

Mount this bathroom organizer to the wall and get all your everyday essentials up off the counter and tidily sorted away. There’s a toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser with slots for four toothbrushes. Three included cups are stashed behind a door so they stay clean. several hooks will hold hand towels or grooming tools. And there are shelves for personal care products and your cell phone.

42. This clever way to store mops & brooms

If you are devoting an entire closet to mops, brooms, and other long-handled tools, this wall-mounted rack is a much better way. Use the included hardware to mount it to the inside of the closet door or a wall and just push those handles into the tension slots and it will hold them there. There are hooks for dusters, hats, or other hangable items and it works just as well for sports equipment or garden tools.

43. A silicone cover for the gap next to your stove

The gap between your counters and the stove or fridge is like a magnet for spills, but you can put an end to that easily. This silicone gap cover fits right in there, connecting counter to appliance, so nothing can fall down there. Just cut it to the depth of your counter and press it in. “They fit perfectly, even with crazy-wide gaps,” says one of the more than 22,000 five-star reviewers, and “clean very easily.”

44. This bedside humidifier so you can breathe all night

If you wake up with a scratchy throat, the air you are breathing is probably very dry. You can create moist air that’s easy on your lungs by filling this simple humidifier and letting it run all night. It directs the mist towards you and has a tank large enough to produce steam for 12 hours. It shuts itself off when it’s empty.

45. A slim cart that provides storage anywhere

Snap this clever cart together the way you like it — with three shelves or two, with feet or casters — and sneak it into any tiny space where you need storage but don’t have a lot of room. It doesn’t mind if it gets wet, wheels in and out, and is narrow enough to fit in a tiny bathroom or on a windowsill.

46. This monitor stand for better ergonomics & storage

Set this monitor stand down on your desk, move your monitor to it, and it will not only raise your screen up so you can sit up straight and get rid of that pain in your neck but it will also give you a place to put your phone and create some room underneath for storage. There is even a built-in cord channel to keep things tidy.

47. The candle lighter that never runs out of fuel

This arc lighter is probably the easiest way ever to light candles because not only does it have a long, bendy neck to reach into candle jars, but it will never run out of butane. You plug it into any USB charger to power it up and it lights the wicks with an arc of electricity instead of a flame.

48. A decorative dispenser for your plastic wrap

Go ahead and just leave this plastic-wrap dispenser out on the counter where it is most useful. The marble-like design blends right in in the kitchen and covering dishes or wrapping up leftovers and bulk-store purchases is so much easier if you can just grab some wrap, cover your items, and slide the built-in cutter to do it.