Robin Bea

6 amazing sci-fi shows and movies leaving Netflix in June 2022

“Never let your target escape, even if your target is you.”

Sony

6. Godzilla

June 30

Before you get too excited, it’s probably not the one you’re hoping for. Godzilla 1998 is a famous disaster, but if you enjoy the cinematic equivalent of staring into the Sun, it’s plenty of fun to hate-watch.

TriStar

5. Her

June 30

This rom-com between a man and a phone is far more touching than it sounds. Her explores loneliness and the limits of digital connection better than almost any other movie, while also being mostly closeups of Joaquin Phoenix’s silly mustache.

Warner Bros.