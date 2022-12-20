5 fantastic sci-fi movies leaving Netflix in December 2022

Last Call
“Elvis isn’t dead. He just went home.”
A Clockwork Orange isn’t one to put on for a fun movie night. Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic is a disturbing dystopian nightmare that’s captivating, but difficult to watch. Pour a glass of milk to stiffen your resolve.
Daniel Craig’s first turn as James Bond is a much more grounded take than its predecessors, leaning less on the sci-fi gadgets that otherwise define the series. Casino Royale’s darker tone serves it well, though, and any fan of the series should check it out while they can.