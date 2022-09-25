Last chance
“You are what you choose to be.”
September 30
If you’ve seen Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, you probably understand why it didn’t launch an era of CGI movie stars as its director intended. It’s worth seeing nonetheless for the sheer audacity of trying to make a photorealistic CGI movie in 2001.
The original 1959 Journey to the Center of the Earth is a sci-fi classic with charmingly aged special effects. While the 2008 reboot doesn’t rise to the same level, it’s still a fun adventure flick (and we’ll never turn down a chance for more Brendan Fraser).