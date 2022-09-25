Robin Bea
screenshot from The Iron Giant

Last chance

8 stellar sci-fi movies leaving HBO Max in September 2022

“You are what you choose to be.”

Warner Bros.

8. Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

September 30

If you’ve seen Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, you probably understand why it didn’t launch an era of CGI movie stars as its director intended. It’s worth seeing nonetheless for the sheer audacity of trying to make a photorealistic CGI movie in 2001.

Sony Pictures

7. Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

September 30

The original 1959 Journey to the Center of the Earth is a sci-fi classic with charmingly aged special effects. While the 2008 reboot doesn’t rise to the same level, it’s still a fun adventure flick (and we’ll never turn down a chance for more Brendan Fraser).

Warner Bros.