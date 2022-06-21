5 incredible sci-fi movies leaving HBO Max in June 2022

Culture
“Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you? There are no answers, only choices.”
Based on a novel by acclaimed writer J.G. Ballard, High-Rise takes place in a luxury apartment building that functions as a self-contained city. Things get decidedly more interesting as tensions erupt into all-out class warfare.
John Dies at the End is a bewildering spectacle, the definition of a love-it-or-hate-it movie. It backs up its incoherent psychic thriller plot with shock, gore, and brain-meltingly bizarre conceits entering and exiting at breakneck speed.