Inverse Recommends
“Let them fight.”
July 1
Eve of the Daleks is a New Year’s Day Doctor Who special that capped off the 13th season. It’s also the first of three 2022 specials that mark the end of Jodi Whittaker’s tenure as the Doctor before Ncuti Gatwa steps in.
July 1
Sometimes bad movies are fun, and sometimes they make you appreciate the better versions more. Later this month, you’ll get a chance to watch one of those better ones, but for now enjoy Roland Emmerich’s spectacularly bad Godzilla.