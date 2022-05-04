Inverse Recommends
May 1
A rare sequel that’s held in far more esteem than its predecessor, Terminator 2 is one of the best sci-fi action movies ever, with a killer story, the best effects 1987 had to offer, and great performances from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.
May 1
The Underworld series is sci-fi action schlock at its finest. The original Underworld and its sequels Awakening and Rise of the Lycans tell the story of a war between vampires and werewolves that’s gained a huge fan following.