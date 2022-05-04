Bryan Lawver

7 thrilling sci-fi shows and movies new on HBO Max in May 2022

7. Terminator 2: Judgment Day Director’s Cut

May 1

A rare sequel that’s held in far more esteem than its predecessor, Terminator 2 is one of the best sci-fi action movies ever, with a killer story, the best effects 1987 had to offer, and great performances from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

6. Underworld

May 1

The Underworld series is sci-fi action schlock at its finest. The original Underworld and its sequels Awakening and Rise of the Lycans tell the story of a war between vampires and werewolves that’s gained a huge fan following.

