Robin Bea

Inverse Recommends

7 incredible sci-fi shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2022

“When the waking world leaves you wanting and weary, sleep brings you here — my realm.”

Netflix

7. Constantine

August 1

Constantine has a pretty rotten reputation, but it’s not that bad. A dark movie based on an even darker comic series, it follows a demon-hunting detective to Hell and back. Most importantly, he’s played by Keanu Reeves!

Warner Bros.

6. Men in Black

August 1

Men in Black is a comedy sci-fi classic that brought Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, and special effects legend Rick Baker together to catch lightning in a bottle. Its two sequels aren’t as groundbreaking (or as good), but they’re also back if just one movie isn’t enough.

Columbia Pictures

Tap