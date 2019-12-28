2019’s been a banner year for fans of Hideaki Anno’s iconic mid-90s anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion. After being without a U.S. distributor for years, the show’s full 24-episode run and the iconic End of Evangelion OVA came to Netflix over the summer, to the nostalgic delight of OG weebs nationwide. Now, at the tail end of the year, there’s more good news — after eight long years in production, the fourth Rebuild of Evangelion reboot movie finally, finally has a release date. (In Japan, anyway.)

It’s almost time to get back in the robot with your favorite mentally unstable teenagers. Here’s everything we know about Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 so far.

What is the release date for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0?

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. will come to theaters in Japan on June 27, 2020. Preorder tickets are already available from various konbini and online outlets, should you happen to have summer travel plans.

It’s not clear yet when the movie will release overseas. The last Rebuild movie, Evangelion 3.0, debuted in Japan in November 2012. The first subbed versions came to the U.S. in summer 2013, some eight months later. It’s possible English-speaking audiences won’t see an official release until late 2020 or even early 2021.

However, since the last Rebuild movie came out, anime has become much more popular and accessible in the U.S. and throughout the world, helped along by streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation. Hopefully we won’t have to wait eight months this time around, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility. What’s another few months after eight years, anyway?

Is there a trailer for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0?

Unfortunately, December’s release date reveal didn’t come with a brand new trailer. The most recent official footage from the fourth Rebuild movie debuted back in August 2019. In typical Evangelion fashion, it’s not totally clear what the hell is going on here, but there’s a big focus on Asuka, so we’re okay with it.

2020 also happens to be the 25th anniversary of the original anime series, so expect a full-court marketing blitz for the upcoming movie. We might not have a new trailer before the end of 2019, but we’ll definitely see some new footage in the new year.

How are the Rebuild movies different from the original Neon Genesis Evangelion anime?

The Rebuild movie series is a retelling of the original 24-episode anime, with enhanced visuals and significant tweaks to the storyline. There are new scenes, settings and characters in Rebuild that were not included in Neon Genesis Evangelion. While Shinji, Rei and Asuka are still the primary focus of the story, the teen mecha pilots are joined by Mari Makinami Illustrious, who’s the skillful, pink-clad pilot of Unit 08.

Shinji is able to halt the full destructive potential of the apocalyptic Third Impact in the earlier versions of the story. Evangelion 3.0 moves the action some 14 years into the future, and sees him directly cause both Third and Fourth impact. Whoops.

As the conclusion of the four-movie arc, 3.0 + 1.0 will feature an entirely different ending from either Neon Genesis Evangelion or End of Evangelion.

What’s the plot ofEvangelion 3.0 + 1.0.?

We don’t know much about the plot beyond the first 10 minutes, which were screened at an event in Paris in summer 2019. Coincidentally, that’s where the action begins, as Mari, Ritsuko and Maya search for some defense technology in the city’s ruins, only to be attacked by a group of never-before-seen, four-footed Evas.

The mission in Paris is successful, with the WILLE team able to restore large portions of the city. As of yet, it’s not clear how Shinji, Asuka and Rei will get in on the action, as they were left stranded in Tokyo at the end of the last movie. With the Angels still on the offensive, humanity’s on its back foot. Will the world end (yet again)? What other unexpected twists might Anno have up his sleeve?

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. comes to theaters in Japan June 27, 2020.