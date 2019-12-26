Sci-fi drama For All Mankind was among the first wave of original shows that debuted on Apple TV+ back in November. Starring Joel Kinnaman and created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica), the series offered an alternative view of the United States’ involvement in the 1960s space race. The Soviet Union becomes the first to land on the moon, setting off a chain of events that introduces some fun new twists in the timeline of innovation in NASA’s space program.

The ball is already rolling on the next season, so here’s what we can expect on For All Mankind Season 2.

Has For All Mankind been renewed for Season 2?

According to The Wrap, For All Mankind nabbed an early Season 2 renewal back in mid-October, just a few weeks before Season 1 premiered. The Apple TV+ series was one of a handful of original shows — including the Jason Momoa series See — that scored an early Season 2 renewal.

What is the For All Mankind Season 2 release date?

As of late December, there is still no word on when For All Mankind Season 2 will debut on Apple’s streaming platform. However, filming has already begun, according to a tweet from executive producer Maril Davis on December 22. Given this, filming on Season 2 will likely wrap in early 2020, so it’s possible new episodes will premiere in summer or fall.

How many episodes are in For All Mankind Season 2?

There is no official word on the For All Mankind Season 2 episode order but it’s likely the second season will follow the first-season template of 10 hour-long episodes.

Who will be back in For All Mankind Season 2?

Even though the cast hasn’t made any official statements about their return, we can make some safe bets based on how For All Mankind Season 1 ended. This includes Joel Kinnaman (Edward Baldwin), Shanel VanSanten (Karen Baldwin), Michael Dorman (Gordo Stevens), Sarah Jones (Tracy Stevens), Jodi Balfour (Ellen Wilson), Wrenn Schmidt (Margo Madison), and Nate Corddry (Larry Wilson).

It’s likely supporting cast members Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb), Arturo del Puerto (Octavio Rosales), Olivia Trujillo (Aleida Rosales), Krys Marshall (Danielle Poole), and Wallace Langham (Harold Weisner) will be back, too.

How did For All Mankind Season 1 end?

For All Mankind Season 1 ended on a dramatic note for pretty much every character, which means Season 2 is going to be just as intense when the show returns.

Over the course of Season 1, the United States worked overtime to catch up with the Soviet Union. The timeline of innovations and developments within the U.S. space program sped up, and by the time the show was a third of the way through, women astronauts had already been introduced and there were conversations about traveling beyond the moon.

Golden boy astronaut Edward Baldwin, haunted by what could have been if he had ignored orders and landed on the moon before the Soviets, found his way back into the U.S. space program. By the end of the season, Ed and his wife, Karen, were left reeling from the sudden death of their son. Meanwhile, the relationship between Gordo and Tracy Stevens was troubled by the latter’s success. Used to being the sole astronaut in the Stevens clan, Gordo suffered a near-breakdown as Tracy succeeded at every turn. By the end of Season 1, the couple had came back together, ready to take on whatever new challenges lay ahead.

What do we know about the plot of For All Mankind Season 2?

The Season 1 finale offered several clues about the direction of the story in Season 2. We’ll likely see more of the relationship between flight controller Margo and migrant teen Aleida. We’ll also have to see how things pan out with Ellen, who is ready to commit to the comfortable but inherently fake relationship with Larry in order to hide the fact she is a lesbian from her NASA co-workers.

Speaking with IGN, showrunner Matt Wolpert looked ahead to the next season:

“What I think was an interesting throughline of Season 1 that continues into Season 2 is what sacrifices these people have to make for the greater good, for the bigger space program. You saw it play out on with Ellen in terms of sacrificing who she is as a person, or with the Baldwins in terms of being gone when that [kind of trauma] happens to your family. That plaque that’s in the Baldwin house is ‘We came in peace for all mankind,’ and it’s the underlying statement of ‘We came in peace for all mankind, but we sacrificed a lot for that.’”

Season 1 ends in 1974, which means the Season 2 story will pick up either directly after the events of the finale, or there could be a time jump entirely possible Season 2 could pick up in the early 1980s, following that sneaky post-credits scene showing Ed and Karen watching the debut of a new spacecraft launched from the sea (very similar to the scrapped Sea Dragon project in 1983; it’s carrying plutonium to the newly-founded Jamestown colony.

How can I watch For All Mankind Season 2?

You can watch For All Mankind in the same place as Season 2: On Apple TV+. If you saw Season 1, then you already have the subscription

For All Mankind Season 1 is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.