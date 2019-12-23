Prior to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, little was known about Jannah beyond the fact that she led a group of warriors on horseback. However, one major leak hinted at a deep connection between her and Lando Calrissian. While Episode IX didn’t confirm their relationship, the movie’s official Visual Dictionary might help to fill the gaps and explains exactly what that connection might be. Let’s dissect.

Major Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers ahead. You have been warned.

Not long before the release of The Rise of Skywalker, a Making Star Wars leak claimed Jannah would be revealed as Lando Calrissian’s daughter. Allegedly, the film included a couple of scenes that hinted as much, and according to the leak, Lando would admit to Finn that his daughter was kidnapped by the First Order. Later, Jannah would reveal her home coordinates to Lando, silently confirming they were from the same planet and that she was his daughter all along.

That’s not exactly what happened in Rise of Skywalker, though. While Lando did offer to help Jannah find where she comes from in the movie’s final minutes, there was no hint that she even knew the coordinates of her home planet. Were the leaks completely wrong or is there more to the story?

Jannah reveals she was kidnapped by the First Order, but Lando never confirms he has a daughter in 'Episode IX'. The visual guide confirms otherwise. Lucasfilm

According to Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker The Visual Dictionary (via Reddit) a page dedicated to Lando revealed he settled down to start a family after the original wars. “Tragedy struck and his infant daughter vanished,” the book reads, all but confirming the leak that Jannah is his daughter after all. There’s even a direct quote from Lando in the book.

There’s also a quote directly attributed to Lando:

“The First Order went after us—leaders from the old wars. They took our kids.”

But, wait, Lando never actually said this in Episode IX. Was the line cut from the movie?

It’s possible director J.J. Abrams decided against its inclusion, and we may never know. Thanks to the Visual Dictionary, we have an explanation for one of the weirdest moments in Rise of Skywalker.

The same quotes also reveal even more about how the First Order quickly rose to power by specifically going after the children of the Rebel leaders. This would have crippled any future resistance to the First Order while building up a new evil army at the same time.

The First Order’s plans were further explored in the game Star Wars: Battlefront II, where we learned that the program which kidnapped Jannah and Finn as children was called “Project Resurrection.”

Evidence of this project was confirmed throughout Episode IX, in Finn and Jannah’s conversation about defecting from the First Order, and in Zorri Bliss’ reveal about Kijimi’s kidnapped children.

As for Jannah and Lando, this Visual Dictionary is probably the closest we’ll come to confirmation that they’re related — at least until this duo gets a Disney+ spinoff show.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently playing in theaters.