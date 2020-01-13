The 2020s: 20 science and tech predictions for the new decade

It’s the dawn of a new decade — and that means a new era of science and technology to excite and delight. Here at Inverse, we know that predicting the future is a fool’s errand — heck, we can’t even predict the weather all that well. But we can look at the trends already in motion and map out a forecast for the future.
These are our top 20 predictions for science and technology for the 2020s, from artificial intelligence passing the Turing test to what we expect from the NASA Mars 2020 mission, and everything we see on the horizon for gene-editing.
20. In the 2020s, human-level A.I. will arrive and finally pass the Turing test
So, what’s it mean for us, the humans?
19. In the 2020s, tiny biosensors could make a 911 phone call from Mars
When you’re far from home, you need to know if you’re sick before you feel it.
18. Hyperloop, Elon Musk’s vacuum-sealed transit system, may get a speed boost
Hyperloop appears primed to hit jetliner speeds in the next decade. Will it?
17. In the 2020s, we will have a real Robot Olympics
And it’ll be a lot cooler than the regular Olympics.
16. A woeful prediction: Air pollution levels will remain constant in the ‘20s
Continued innovation and funding are going to be needed to curb CO2 emissions.
15. Solar panels will continue to decline in price in the 2020s
The sun is set to shine on solar energy.
14. Humans return to the Moon
Mars is cool, but space agencies might be gearing up for a lunar return.
13. Killer robots may roam the Earth
Autonomous weapons are edging closer to reality.
12. We’re gonna live a whole lot longer
Are our bodies our masters, or can humanity gain the upper hand?
11. If you hope to see a self-driving car this decade, keep dreaming
The technology has improved over time. But driving alongside humans is too damn complicated.
10. We’ll witness CRISPR gene-editing trials on humans
Inverse predicts these trials will continue to pick-up pace in the US.
9. We’ll be doing experiments on lab-grown brains
We’re getting close.
