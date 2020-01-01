The 25 most “WTF” science stories of 2019

The end of the year (and the decade, depending on whom you ask) is nigh. To celebrate, Inverse is counting down the 25 most WTF scientific discoveries of 2019. Think of it as your own advent calendar of weird, icky, incredible, and mind-boggling moments in science.

Curious about what marijuana does to sperm? We’ve got you. Worried about the side effects of peeing too much at night? Look no further. There are stories on these topics and more strange science from 2019. From why the brain trips on LSD to what intermittent fasting really does to your body, these are our top picks of weird, wonderful, WTF science from the last 12 months.

Did we miss anything? Email us your favorite WTF science moment from 2019.

In the meantime, have a look at the 25 most “WTF” science stories of 2018.

This so-called miracle tonic, marketed as a “treatment” for myriad health conditions, has the FDA worried.

The non-existent company turned out to be the biggest conspiracy in THC vaping yet.

Talk about fatal attraction…

Alcohol can take a toll on mental health — but the exact effects may depend on your sex.

Osteocalcin helps us to respond to feelings of acute stress — and helps us deal with them.

For the male of one fish species, not being the baby daddy may have an unexpected benefit.

The climate crisis could become an arachnophobe’s nightmare.

Turns out the testicles are sensitive to cannabinoids.

We have bad news for salt lovers everywhere.

Scientists identified traces of five different psychoactive chemicals.

Some polydactyly people have “superior” abilities.

This summer, a crack team of scientists used advanced DNA technology to solve a shark-attack cold case.

A rabbit called Frank and his female partners co-wrote a new chapter in the history of orgasms.

The psychedelic experience has a lot in common with sensory overload.

The fungus can be found protruding from the corpse of a dead caterpillar.

They’re sexy. They’re creepy. They live in the uncanny valley.

Deceased relatives and dark tunnels are just the beginning.

A centuries-old cultural shift still influences families — and you — today.

Viagra’s parent company tried to expand its empire from the bedroom to the office in 2019.

This rare, devastating condition is usually only seen in war zones.

Midnight nature calls cause unwelcome disruptions to sleep — but the costs may be even higher.

In 2019, the human family tree got a little more complicated.

In 2019, Inverse asked the experts what intermittent fasting actually does to your body.

Understanding why some people need just 4 to 6 hours sleep a night could lead to better sleep for everyone.

Everyone hates it, but snot might solve many of our woes.