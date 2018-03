Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan set out to fly around the globe in 1937 but mysteriously lost radio contact over the Pacific Ocean, and nobody ever heard from them again. Eighty years after their disappearance, people are still deliberating over the scant remains of their journey in hopes of solving the mystery.

A set of bones, discovered in 1940 on Nikumaroro Island in the remote western Pacific, is the most compelling evidence for the adventurers’ final resting place, but there’s a problem: Those bones no longer exist, having disappeared just like Earhart and Noonan. But that’s a small detail for people bent on finding the aviators’ graves. Scientists continue to squeeze every bit of analysis from what we know about the bones, which were dismissed as a stranger’s when they were first found.

Richard Jantz, Ph.D., professor emeritus of forensic anthropology at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, argues that the set of bones found on Nikumaroro Island “more likely than not” belonged to Earhart. He used old measurements and new extrapolations from historical data to make his case in a study published in March in Forensic Anthropology. Earhart and Noonan landed on Nikumaroro – or swam there – and then died as castaways, Jantz says.

“I do not regard the case as closed, but I do think that the Nikumaroro hypothesis has stronger support than any other hypothesis,” Jantz tells Inverse.

Not everyone is convinced, though.

“This really doesn’t tell us much,” Angelique Corthals, Ph.D., an assistant professor of forensic anthropology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, tells Inverse. Corthals, a long-time Earhart scholar, seems fatigued by another re-analysis of the same old bones.

“The last piece of news that we had on this did not add much. The bottom line of this is that if you don’t have a body, you don’t have definitive proof,” she says.

She has a point: What can be proved from bones that no longer exist?