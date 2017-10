For those of us who had to navigate the innumerable errors of adolescence during the early-to-mid ‘00s, Donnie Darko dredges up a lot of feelings. Though the 2001 sci-fi flick bombed at the box office, it’s kept a steady cult following over the years. There’s an enduring appeal to the time-travel drama, despite the fact that the movies’ attempt at physics is seriously flawed, according to actual scientists.

If you ask three people what Donnie Darko is about, you’ll probably get three very different responses. It was the Bush administration and a confusing time for everyone, especially us nascent teens trying to navigate hormones and Green Day.

From what fans can mostly agree on, here’s the story: Donnie Darko is an angsty high school teen living in Middlesex, Virginia, who is almost killed when a jet engine randomly falls through the roof of his home. He’s then visited by a large man in a rabbit suit named “Frank,” who tells Donnie that the world — his, specifically — will end in 28 days. Donnie spends the rest of the film trying to figure out how to travel back in time in order to undo some tragic events and may or may not have hallucinated. After 16 years, the plot still doesn’t make that much sense, but then again, neither did most of 2001 to 2009.