The Best Family Game on Playstation Plus Isn’t What You Think

Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously said “I know it when I see it” when trying to define obscenity. In 1964, this was a reasonable metric to use, but it’s hard not to wonder what Stewart would make of the boundaries pushed some 60 years later. What makes content appropriate or not in comics, movies, or music, is ever-shifting, and there’s always something that is trying to bend the definition just a little beyond the pale. In 2013, that obscenity-flirting thing was Grand Theft Auto V.

Much like Potter’s obscenity, you know a GTA game when you see one. Unmistakably detailed, immersive, and chaotic, Rockstar’s powerhouse franchise is a multi-billion-dollar behemoth and, coincidentally, the best family game on PS Plus this month.

Don’t mistake “family” with “family-friendly” here. Obviously a game full of violence, profanity, and sexual innuendo isn’t going to be appropriate for every kid in every family. But is the “M” rating really indicative of the audience demographics? Hardly. Lots of kids love GTA V for the same reason their parents do — it’s fun! And I’d argue you’d be hard-pressed to find a better crowd-pleaser during this holiday season when it comes time to entertain extended family and friends.

GTA V is also a game about family. There’s the dynamics of a literal family that are played out with Michael’s storyline, as the retired bank robber reconciles a midlife crisis with a dysfunctional family. His daughter wants to do music, his wife wants to do her yoga instructor, and his son wants to do, well, nothing. A huge part of Michael’s character arc is him rediscovering the man he was (a violent, successful criminal) and awakening a dedicated family man in the process.

Michael’s dad bod is in the trunk of his car. Rockstar

There’s also family as defined by Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious patriarch Dom Toretto: the family we make through the relationships around us. In GTA V this is explored through Michael’s relationship with the other protagonists, Trevor and Franklin. Franklin encounters Michael the most GTA-way possible — at gunpoint. Michael caught Franklin trying to repossess his son’s SUV and a mentorship blossomed from there. Franklin sees Michael’s luxury lifestyle and assumes he knows what it takes to get to the top; Michael sees a young, up-and-coming hustler who reminds him of himself, or the son he never had.

Trevor is another story. A long, bloody, profane story. He was Michael’s partner back in the day, and he was the fall guy when a heist went sideways. He assumed Michael was dead, a ruse manufactured by the cops who gave Michael a new life in exchange for his cooperation. Or betrayal, depending on how you look at it. Their relationship is complex, but relatable to anyone with a lovable dirtbag in their life. Michael thinks Trevor is nuts, because Trevor is nuts, but Trevor is so authentically himself that sell-out Michael craves his approval.

“Families is where our nation finds hope, where wings take dream” - George W. Bush Rockstar

Let’s face facts, though. You’re not coming to GTA V for the intricate narrative or character development. You’re coming to GTA V for the action, especially if you’re on a long holiday weekend somewhere and need something, anything to do to pass the time. Families are stressful, after all. And what better way to soothe the nerves after a family dinner that turned into a family debate than dropping into Los Santos to unalive pedestrians with a speeding car or pew-pewing police in a spectacular four-star getaway?

GTA V is arguably the greatest sandbox in gaming. There are plenty of big open worlds out there, but so many of those focus on rugged nature or fantasy aesthetics. Here, Rockstar has created a living, breathing city down to the most minute details. Don’t believe me? Spend some time exploring in first-person mode and you’ll soon appreciate thoughtful design choices like the pimp-walking crosswalk buttons. Or the fact that NPCs play full rounds of tennis with winners, losers, and trash-talk. Not to mention all the radio stations that make cruising almost as much fun as crashing.

A vibrant cityscape awaits your worst behavior. Rockstar

Of course, what fun is a sandbox without anarchy? GTA V understands this better than any other game. Bank heists, shootouts, assassinations, the list goes on. There are opportunities everywhere for wanton destruction that, crucially, are as much fun to spectate as they are to play yourself. And if you happen to be in the home of a GTA Online devotee things get even better.

The online multiplayer has been a cash cow for Rockstar, and for good reason. GTA Online is the TL;DR version for anyone who doesn’t care about a story. And it doesn’t matter if you’re dealing with a seasoned gamer or a curious grandparent, hand anyone a controller in GTA V and watch their eyes light up. It’s a game that lets us do whatever we want. And isn’t that all we really want from family?