Guide
8 New Copilot+ Features That You Need To Know
The age of the AI PC has officially begun.
Written by Drew Carson
Microsoft
The age of the AI PC is here and Microsoft has loads of new Windows features to prove it.
At its annual Build conference, Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, took the wraps off of all sorts of new and improved AI capabilities that are about to find their way onto a new generation of Copilot+ PCs. Want more ChatGPT? You got it. How about a “second brain” that remembers everything you do on your computer? Turns out you’re in luck.
There’s a deluge of updates to sift through, but we’ve compiled a few that — if you’re leaning into AI as hard as Microsoft is — you pretty much need to know.
