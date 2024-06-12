Guide
5 AI Features in Google Maps That Will Blow Your Mind
New AI features are making Google Maps more useful than ever
by Emma Madden
NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images
When it comes to Google and AI, Gemini has been in the spotlight all the time. But Google Maps has been the beneficiary of several new AI features for directions and discovery that could make your experience of navigating easier, smarter, and maybe even fun. Better yet, you don’t need to be a Google Maps power user to take advantage.
Until now, Google had been rolling out the integration of these new AI features slowly and locally, but now there are a lot of AI features that are available for just about everyone to use. If you haven’t already, open up the app and see for yourself — it’s free.
