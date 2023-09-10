45 Things for Your Home That Are So Weird, So Cool, & Surprisingly So Cheap on Amazon

While buying cool stuff for your home can be fun, it can also lead to a surprisingly larger-than-usual bill at the end of the month. Speaking from personal experience? Let’s just say that the number of times my face has turned sheet-white after checking my credit card statement is way higher than it should be. Luckily, I’ve put together this list of things for your home that are weird, cool, and surprisingly cheap. From wall-mounted soap dispensers to privacy film for windows, there’s no reason why you can’t grab more than a few items — especially when the prices are this reasonable. Keep scrolling for more.

01 This Wi-Fi extender that boosts your signal by up to 1,000 feet Amazon NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender $36 See On Amazon A poor Wi-Fi signal can make working from home incredibly difficult, so why not grab this extender? It boosts your signal strength by up to 1,000 feet, while dual-band and patented FastLane technology deliver up to 750 megabyte download speed. The best part? It’s compatible with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem.

02 An elevated cutting board that gives you extra “counter space” Amazon Prosumer's Choice Bamboo Elevated Cutting Board $30 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of counter space in your kitchen? Place this elevated cutting board overtop of your stove, and you’ll instantly have some extra room to work with. It’s made from sleek bamboo, with juice grooves around the edges to help keep mess to a minimum — and many reviewers raved about how it “fit perfectly” on top of their stove.

03 The bedside shelf that doesn’t require any tools for installation Amazon BedShelfie Clip-On Bedside Shelf Table $20 See On Amazon Whether you don’t have space for a nightstand or your kids sleep in bunk beds, this bedside shelf is worth a look. A strong clamp underneath makes it easy to attach to your bed frame without help from any extra tools — and it’s even strong enough to support up to 35 pounds.

04 These adhesive hooks made from rust-resistant stainless steel Amazon VIS'V Self Adhesive Wall Hooks $12 See On Amazon There’s no need to drill into your tile walls when adding these hooks to your bathroom, as the peel-off adhesive backing lets you press them into place wherever you want. They can hold up to 16 pounds with ease — and since they’re made from sleek stainless steel, the chance of them developing rust is very unlikely.

05 A draft stopper that’s *so* easy to install Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $9 See On Amazon Simply peel off the adhesive backing, then press this draft stopper onto the bottom of your door to help insulate your home. You can trim it with a pair of scissors to fit smaller doors as needed — and if your home isn’t particularly drafty, it can still help insulate your home against noise.

06 The LED night light that snaps into your outlet plates Amazon SnapPower Outlet GuideLight $23 See On Amazon Whereas bulky night lights can take up two outlets, this snap-on version leaves both outlets free. Installation is as easy as snapping them into the bottom of your outlet plate — no complicated wiring or tools required. And since they’re also energy-efficient, there’s a good chance you won’t notice a change in your utility bill.

07 These adhesive door bumpers that help prevent damage Amazon Yonisun Sound Dampening Door Bumpers (100-Count) $7 See On Amazon Letting your cabinets slam shut is unpleasantly loud, so why not add these bumpers to the corners? Their adhesive backing makes installation a breeze, while the clear design gives them an ultra-subtle look that’s hardly noticeable. Plus, they can even help prevent cracks and splits by absorbing the impact whenever your doors close too hard.

08 A stainless steel mandoline slicer that comes with 5 interchangeable blades Amazon Masthome 5-In-1 V-Blade Mandoline Slicer $29 See On Amazon Not only is this mandoline slicer made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but each order also includes five interchangeable blades that let you julienne or slice ingredients in a variety of thicknesses. The best part? A nonslip handle and base help keep it firmly in place while you slice.

09 The microwaveable mat & cover that helps reduce splatter Amazon Aidacom Microwave Mat & Food Cover $10 See On Amazon Cleaning out your microwave can be a real pain — but that’s where this cover and mat set comes in handy. The cover not only helps prevent splatter, but it also features ventilation holes throughout so that steam can escape, ensuring that your meals come out crispy rather than soggy. And since the mat stays cool, you can use it as a giant heat-resistant grip when pulling hot items out of the microwave.

10 These waterproof mats that help keep your fridge clean Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Place these liners on your refrigerator shelves, and they can make it so much easier to keep your fridge clean. They’re waterproof as well as oilproof so that wiping up spills is a total breeze — and the nonslip surface even helps prevent bottles from tipping over. Choose from two colors: white or multicolor.

11 A paint pen that lets you refresh your grout for less Amazon Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker $9 See On Amazon Having your grout professionally cleaned or redone can cost a pretty penny — instead, give this paint pen a try. There’s enough ink inside to cover up to 150 feet of grout, while a narrow pen tip makes it easy to color inside the lines. Plus, the formula is water-based.

12 The microfiber fan duster with an extra-long telescopic handle Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Cleaner $12 See On Amazon Rather than breaking out your stepladder, use this duster to clean those dirty fan blades while staying firmly on the ground. Its telescopic handle stretches from 27 out to 47 inches, making it easy to reach your fan blades, light fixtures, shelves, and more. The best part? The microfiber duster head latches onto dirt, trapping it within its fibers until you shake it out over the trash.

13 An LED smart bulb that’s compatible with Alexa Amazon Sengled Smart Light Bulb $15 See On Amazon Upgrading your home doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and this LED smart bulb is proof. Not only does it feature more than 15 million adjustable colors, but it also has a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours. Once paired with Alexa or Google Home, you’ll even be able to change its settings using convenient voice commands — and if you don’t have either, you can just as easily use your smartphone to do it from the palm of your hand.

14 This compact cleaning brush that reaches deep into keyboards Amazon OXO Good Grips Keyboard Cleaning Brush $9 See On Amazon Having crumbs underneath your keyboard can make even the cleanest desks feel messy — but that’s where this brush comes in handy. The dual cleaning ends give you options when cleaning up: one end features bristles, while the other features a silicone wiper blade that reaches into awkward nooks and crannies. And since the bristle end is retractable, keeping the brush clean should be no trouble at all.

15 A window blind duster that comes with 5 reusable sleeves Amazon HIWARE Window Blinds Duster $8 See On Amazon Instead of cleaning each individual window blind with a rag, why not use this duster and save yourself some effort? It dusts two blinds at a time, which can cut your cleaning time in half — and each order even comes with five reusable duster sleeves that are machine-washable.

16 The magnetic dry-erase calendar that comes with markers included Amazon cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Weekly Planner $18 See On Amazon Having trouble keeping track of everybody’s schedule? Stick this magnetic dry-erase calendar to your fridge, and the entire household will be able to write down their weekly plans for easy reference. There’s also extra space at the bottom where you can jot down extra notes, or even a grocery list — and each order comes with four markers to get you started.

17 A spinning spice rack that comes with free spice refills for 5 years Amazon Kamenstein Revolving Countertop Spice Rack $36 See On Amazon Consider this rotating spice rack a smart pick in cramped kitchens. A gentle spin is all it needs in order to bring the bottles sitting in the back around to the front — and each order comes with 20 different spices included. The best part? Every purchase includes five years’ worth of spice bottle refills to help you save money.

18 These under-cabinet lights that are *so* easy to install Amazon POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting $21 See On Amazon Having professional under-cabinet lights installed can cost a pretty penny, whereas these DIY ones are sure to look just as good for a fraction of the price. The adhesive backing on the LED strip lets you press them into place without any tools needed — and they only need three AA batteries (which come included) to provide hours’ worth of light.

19 The bamboo drawer dividers with *thousands* of positive reviews Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Whether your drawers are filled with office supplies or utensils, these dividers can help get everything looking neat and tidy. The spring-loaded ends expand from 17 out to 22 inches, making them suitable for drawers of nearly any size. Plus, the rubber tips give them some extra grip, making it unlikely that they’ll shift out of place — even if you’re in the habit of slamming your drawers.

20 A hanging organizer that adds 10 shelves to your closet Amazon ZOBER 10-Shelf Hat Organizer $13 See On Amazon If your closet is running low on shelf space, this organizer is a worthwhile investment. Installation is as easy as hanging it up on your closet rod — and with a weight capacity of up to 15 pounds, you shouldn’t have any trouble loading it with shoes, blankets, and everything in between. Plus, there are even six extra bonus pockets on the side where you can stash small items.

21 These space-saving hangers made from sturdy beech wood Amazon MORALVE Pants Hangers Space Saving (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon I prefer to hang my pants up rather than place them on a shelf, which is why I’m a big fan of these space-saving hangers. Their frames are made from a combination of high-quality beech wood and metal, making them sturdy enough to hold heavy denim without any sagging. Plus, each hanger has enough rungs for you to hang up to five pairs of pants.

22 A colorful privacy film that stays put without any adhesive Amazon rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film $10 See On Amazon Nosy neighbors won’t be able to peek into your windows once you’ve put this privacy film up, as the striking stained glass pattern obscures the inside of your home from their sight. And if you’re worried about it making your home feel darker? Don’t be — while it blocks up to 99% of UVB rays, it still lets a good amount of natural light through. Installation is also a total breeze, as it stays in place using static cling rather than adhesive.

23 The wireless doorbell that comes with 50 pre-installed chimes Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $16 See On Amazon Not only does this wireless doorbell have a range of up to 1,000 feet, but the weatherproof design also helps keep it in good working condition from season to season. The battery that comes included with it has a lifetime of up to three years — so there’s no need to spend money on a replacement anytime soon. And unlike some doorbells, this one even comes with 50 different pre-installed chimes for you to choose from.

24 An expandable flatware organizer made from sleek bamboo Amazon Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer $24 See On Amazon Consider this bamboo flatware organizer a definite kitchen upgrade. The sides expand from 13 out to 19 inches, making it easy to fit inside most drawers. However, if your flatware is already looking good, you can also use it to organize office supplies, makeup, and more. Choose from three finishes: natural bamboo, black, or white.

25 These magnetic measuring spoons that are resistant to rust Amazon Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set (Set of 8) $12 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to misplace your measuring spoons if they aren’t attached to each other — luckily, this set features a strong magnet in the center of each one that keeps them bundled together in storage. And since they’re made from sleek stainless steel, they’re also less likely to develop rust over time.

26 A glass container that helps keep herbs fresh Amazon NOVART XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver $30 See On Amazon One of the easiest ways to waste money is to let herbs go bad in your fridge — but that’s where this container comes in handy. Simply fill the base with water, and it can help keep your greens fresh for up to three weeks. Plus, the compact base fits inside of most refrigerator doors.

27 This pan organizer that can be installed horizontally or vertically Amazon DecoBros Pan Organizer $17 See On Amazon Whether you install this pan organizer horizontally or vertically is up to you — but either way, you’ll instantly have storage space for up to five pans. The sturdy metal rungs can handle pans of nearly any size, including bulky cast iron. You also have the choice of three finishes: bronze, silver, or white.

28 These shampoo dispensers that mount to your shower wall Amazon MaisoNovo Shampoo Dispensers + Wall Mount $32 See On Amazon Looking for easy ways to give your bathroom a hotel-like feel? Search no further than these dispensers. They mount to your shower wall using sticky waterproof adhesive — so there’s no need to bust out a drill in order to set them up. And unlike some dispensers, these ones come with pre-printed labels that have already been styled to look good.

29 A handled pumice stone that powers through water stains Amazon Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner $10 See On Amazon While your toilet brush does an alright job at tackling that stained porcelain, this pumice stone is almost guaranteed to leave your toilet looking even cleaner. It’s tough enough to powers through everything from limescale to water rings — but unlike some other heavy-duty scrubbers, this one won’t leave behind scratches. The handle also helps you keep a firm grip when cleaning.

30 The vinyl shower mat that helps prevent slips Amazon YINENN Bath Tub Shower Safety Mat $12 See On Amazon To help prevent slipping on that wet shower floor, lay down this safety mat. The vinyl material gives your feet some added traction in order to help keep you safe, while 200 suction cups on the back work to keep it from shifting out of place. And if it ever gets dirty? Simply toss it into the wash for a quick clean.

31 A magnetic screen door that you can pass through handsfree Amazon AUGO Magnetic Screen Door $27 See On Amazon Leaving your screen door open is an easy way to wind up with a home full of bugs, which is part of the reason why I’m a fan of this magnetic version. A series of magnets running down the center allow it to seal itself shut once you’ve passed through — and you can even pass through it without using your hands. Installation is also a cinch, as each order includes push pins that let you secure it into place around your door frame.

32 This collapsible laundry basket that helps you save space Amazon BROOKSTONE Collapsible Laundry Basket $30 See On Amazon That clunky laundry basket you’ve been using likely takes up a ton of space in your closet, so why not downsize to this collapsible version? Nonslip handles help you keep a firm grip when carrying it around your home, while ventilation holes around the sides allow wet clothes to aerate between loads. Choose from four colors: light grey, mint, dark grey, or blush.

33 The wool balls that can help your clothes dry faster Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Rather than waste money on disposable dryer sheets, try tossing these wool balls into the dryer along with your wet clothes. They’ll help aerate your clothes as they tumble, which can lead to them drying faster — and each one is even reusable through thousands of loads. The best part? They’re made from 100% New Zealand wool, without any synthetic fillers added to them.

34 These colorful mixing bowls with built-in pour spouts Amazon Cook with Color Mixing Bowls (Set of 4) $18 See On Amazon Not only are these mixing bowls a colorful addition to any kitchen, but each one also features a pour spout to help keep your counters drip-free while cooking. They’re BPA-free as well as safe to wash on the top rack of your dishwasher — and the bowls even nest inside of each other to help you save space.

35 A stainless steel basket that helps you grill veggies, shrimp, & more Amazon Grillaholics Heavy Duty Grill Basket $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re grilling up shrimp, veggies, or any other small ingredient, this basket can help ensure that your foods don’t fall between your grill grates. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel that distributes heat evenly, helping ensure that your ingredients all cook at the same rate — all while handles on two sides make it easy to carry from grill to table.

36 This waterproof grill cover that comes in 5 colors Amazon Zober Waterproof BBQ Grill Cover $22 See On Amazon Leaving your grill exposed to the elements can lead to it becoming rusty — instead, use this cover to help keep it in good working condition. The waterproof material holds up against rain, while a built-in air vent works to prevent condensation from developing on the inside. Choose from five colors: black, cream, grey, mustard, or olive.

37 An LED umbrella light that lets you dine in the dark Amazon OYOCO Patio Umbrella LED Light $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to dine indoors when the sun goes down — just add this LED light to your patio table umbrella. The strong clamp on the inside expands to fit nearly any umbrella pole, and it only needs four AA batteries (which are not included) to provide hours’ worth of light.

38 These solar pathway lights don’t require any complicated wiring Amazon Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (8-Pack) $19 See On Amazon There’s no complicated wiring necessary when installing these pathway lights, as each one is powered using a built-in solar panel that keeps them lit for up to 12 hours at night. Their stainless steel frame is also rust- as well as water-resistant — and you even have the choice of three finishes: stainless, black, or bronze.

39 A weeding tool that reaches deep into soil to yank out roots Amazon TOYPOPOR Steel Uprooting Weeding Tool $9 See On Amazon Weeding by hand doesn’t always remove the roots, which can lead to them growing back — but that’s where this tool comes in handy. Four teeth reach deep into the ground, yanking out weeds by the root so that they don’t grow back. You can also use it to till your soil.

40 The over-the-sink strainer that’s completely BPA-free Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Strainer Basket $18 See On Amazon Whereas traditional strainers can tip over and spill food, this over-the-sink version rests securely on the edges of your sink so that you’re much less likely to wind up with any spillage. It expands from 14 out to 19 inches, making it suitable for use with nearly any sink — and the BPA-free plastic is even heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

41 A tiered organizer that easily fits into corners Amazon Ollieroo Kitchen Corner Shelf Organizer $29 See On Amazon Whether you need extra storage space for spices, makeup, or even office supplies, these tiered shelves have got you covered. The tiers can be adjusted up to 180 degrees, making it easy to configure them to your space. You also have the choice of six different stylish finishes: white, bamboo, bamboo with black legs, grey, rustic brown, or white.

42 This dimmable night light that comes in 10 colors Amazon YUNLEX Plug-In Dimmable Night Light (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Don’t blind yourself with that bright overhead light whenever you get up to use the bathroom at night — instead, allow this night light to gently guide your way to the toilet. Its dusk-to-dawn sensor prevents it from wasting electricity during the day, and it’s even dimmable up to three levels. The best part? You have the choice of 10 colors, ranging from deep violet to classic warm white.

43 A pet hair remover that works on nearly any type of fabric Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon Carpets, clothes, bedding — this pet hair remover is designed to work on nearly any type of fabric. Hundreds of tiny bristles latch onto hair, pulling it off your surfaces with just a few gentle swipes. And unlike lint rollers that rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this remover can be cleaned and reused as many times as you like.

44 The silicone stopper designed to fit in nearly any tub Amazon XAJOON Bathtub Stopper $13 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a stopper for your bathtub, this silicone version is designed to fit inside nearly any drain up to 2 inches in diameter. It also features a zinc alloy interior skeleton that helps reinforce its shape — even through dozens of baths. Plus, many reviewers raved about how it “works very well” and is “easy to clean.”