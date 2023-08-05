Reading product reviews is one of the easiest ways to sort out the worthless from the worthwhile when shopping online. Most reviewers are more than happy to tell you the nitty-gritty details that the manufacturers leave out — like how well an item works, or if they’d bother buying it again. But if you don’t have time to scour ratings to find the best of the best, that’s not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of home products that are really weird, yet still have near-perfect reviews.

From spooky bat-shaped wine openers to self-draining soap dishes, I’ve made sure to include weird little something for every home.

01 These charming bird sponges that come with a perch to help them dry Amazon Genuine Fred Perched sponges $15 See On Amazon Letting wet sponges sit in the bottom of your sink is an easy way for them to become grimy — that’s why these bird sponges are worth a look. Each one comes with a matching perch for them to rest on, allowing them to dry quickly when wet. The perch attaches to the side of your sink using a strong suction cup. But if that isn’t enough? One Amazon customer wrote that “they’re almost too cute to use.”

02 This alarm clock that forces you to get up & chase it Amazon CLOCKY Alarm Clock On Wheels $26 See On Amazon In the habit of hitting the snooze button too many times? Then this alarm clock is worth a look. It’ll roll off your nightstand and around your room when it’s time to wake up, forcing you to get up if you want to turn it off. And since it only lets you hit snooze once, the likelihood of you oversleeping is much lower.

03 The spinning hangers that can hold dozens of ties Amazon ZOBER Space-Saving Tie Rack Hangers See On Amazon Add these hangers to your closet, and you’ll instantly have space to store up to 40 ties. The hooks spin so that it’s easy to reach all your ties, regardless of where they’re sitting. And if you don’t own that many ties, you can also use it to store jewelry, bras, scarves, and more.

04 These convenient dip clips that attach to your plates Amazon Guyuyii Dip Clip (8-pcs) $10 See On Amazon Attach one of these convenient dip clips to your plate, and it’ll keep your dip separated from your chips, fries, and more — a must-have for anyone who likes keeping their foods separated on their plate. Each order comes with eight clips in varying colors.

05 An LED flashlight that you can use handsfree Amazon Nite Ize BugLit $12 See On Amazon With flexible legs that you can bend and twist into nearly any position, this LED flashlight can be propped up for hands-free use when tackling DIY projects. It’s also UV-resistant — just in case you’re working outside in the harsh sun — and each order comes with batteries included.

06 The portable cactus-shaped desk fan that runs for up to 14 hours Amazon BEISHIDA Desk Cactus Fan $23 See On Amazon Not only does this cactus-shaped desk fan feature a powerful rechargeable battery that can run for up to 14 hours, but it’s also small enough that you can easily take it with you when on the go. The wind speed is adjustable up to three levels — and unlike some small fans, this one can also rotate 80 degrees to help spread its cooling breeze around.

07 The stainless steel knife that helps you spread cold butter Amazon Simple Preading Butter Spreader $11 See On Amazon Unlike your regular knives, this butter knife features a series of slots running down its blade. When dragged across a stick of cold butter, the slots curl the butter into small ribbons so that they’re easy to spread — and the stainless steel metal means it’s even resistant to rust.

08 The silicone spoon rest that looks like a giant ravioli Amazon Genuine Fred SAUCED UP Ravioli Spoon Rest $9 See On Amazon Instead of wasting a paper towel to use as a spoon rest, why not place that dirty stirrer on top of this giant ravioli? It’s made from soft silicone that easily rinses clean when dirty — and since it’s also stain-resistant, the chances of pasta sauce leaving it permanently discolored are incredibly low.

09 A collapsible strainer that helps you save cabinet space Amazon Kitchen Maestro Collapsible Colander Set and Pasta Strainers $15.99 See On Amazon Full-size strainers can take up a ton of space inside your cabinets — instead, consider downsizing to this collapsible version. It’s made from BPA-free silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, so there’s no need to worry about how it’ll fare when filled with boiling water. Choose from two colors: red or blue.

10 These retro coasters designed to look like vinyl records Amazon DuoMuo Retro Vinyl Drink Coasters (Set of 6) $11 See On Amazon You don’t have to be nostalgic for the ‘80s to appreciate these coasters, as each one features a colorful, ‘80s-inspired label that delivers a fun pop of color to any coffee table. But if that isn’t enough? The soft rubber disc on the bottom makes them nonslip and helps protect your tables from scratches.

11 A snail-shaped soap dispenser that comes in 3 colors Amazon TabEnter Snail Soap Dispenser $9 See On Amazon This snail-shaped soap dispenser isn’t just a fun addition to any countertop, as it’s also easy to disassemble and clean — and it can even hold up to 4 ounces of soap. You have three colors to choose from — brown, white, or black — and many reviewers described it as “easy to fill” as well as “super cute.”

12 This 4-tier bookshelf that fits into tight spaces Amazon Hoctieon 4 Tier Tree Bookshelf $32 See On Amazon Don’t have space for a full-sized bookshelf? This tiered one offers four levels of space, giving you tons of room to store dozens of books in cramped rooms. It’s made from 100% wood and even comes in three finishes to suit any style: rustic brown, greige, or black.

13 A rubber spatula that helps you scrape jars clean Amazon OTOTO Splatypus Jar Spatula $16 See On Amazon Don’t throw out that jar of peanut butter until you’ve scraped it clean using this rubber spatula. Its silicone blade is flexible, allowing it to easily contour to the insides of jars to help you get every last bit of product — and the platypus design is a fun touch.

14 An cat-inspired over-the-door hook with a rust-resistant finish Amazon Evelots Over The Door Cat Hanger Hooks $8 See On Amazon Not only is this over-the-door hook designed to look like an adorable cat, but it’s also made from sturdy metal with a powder-coated finish. The result? You shouldn’t have any trouble using it in humid bathrooms, as its finish makes it rust-resistant — and zero tools are required to get it up and working. “This hanger fit over the door perfectly without leaving any marks,” wrote Amazon reviewer D. Daiuto.

15 A pair of microfiber balls that help your hands dry quickly Amazon Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon While cotton towels do an alright job of drying your hands, these fuzzy balls are made from soft microfiber that can absorb way more water. That means they’ll help get your hands drier, faster — and their unique appearance allows them to double as quirky pieces of decor. Choose from two colors: white/gray or light blue/dark blue.

16 This silicone ice mold tray that creates frozen skulls Amazon Shaped 3D Skull Ice Mold Tray $13 See On Amazon Whereas standard-sized ice cubes melt quickly, the frozen skulls formed inside of these molds melt much more slowly. The result? Your drinks won’t dilute nearly as fast, making them great for anyone who enjoys whiskey — or even if you’re in the mood for a crisp soda. And since they’re leak-resistant, there’s no need to worry about them spilling inside your freezer.

17 This pistachio bowl that lets you separate shells from nuts Amazon Stargoods Pistachio Bowl $23 See On Amazon While pistachios are delicious, they can also be messy — but that’s where this bowl comes in handy. Its two-layered design allows you to keep whole pistachios on top, while their empty shells can easily be discarded into the bottom half. And if you aren’t into pistachios? It also works great with whole peanuts, edamame, and more.

18 A rechargeable, flameless lighter that won’t go out in the wind Amazon Power Practical USB Rechargeable Electric Candle Lighter $26 See On Amazon Whereas regular flame lighters will go out in the wind, this rechargeable one produces an electronic plasma arc that’s both windproof as well as moisture-resistant. The battery lasts for days before it needs to be recharged — and it takes 60 minutes or less to reach full power capacity.

19 A portable cool mist humidifier that runs for up to 8 hours Amazon GENIANI USB Mini Humidifier $17 See On Amazon Sometimes, dry air in rooms can leave your throat feeling scratchy and irritated, which is why it’s always a good idea to take this portable humidifier with you when traveling. It can run for up to eight hours when the water reservoir is full, and the mist output is even adjustable up to two levels. Choose from two colors: black or white.

20 A telescopic duster that holds onto dirt until you shake it out Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Cleaner $12 See On Amazon This duster is made with a soft microfiber head that traps dirt within its fibers, holding onto it tightly until you’re ready to shake it out over a trashcan. The best part? Its telescopic handle extends out from 27 to 47 inches, making it easy to reach distant fan blades, light fixtures, and more. Amazon reviewer Susan wrote, “The pole stays screwed together great; sturdy, and cleans my fans perfectly, leaving nothing behind.”

21 The kit that lets you transform plain vodka into delicious gin Amazon Sandy Leaf Farm Gin Making Kit $24 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a gin drinker to appreciate this kit, as transforming a bottle of plain vodka into a batch of delicious gin is a fun way to spend time with friends and family. It comes with all the supplies you’ll need, including juniper berries, spices, a strainer, a funnel, and more — just supply your own vodka and you’re ready to go. Plus, each kit comes with enough inside to transform up to 10 bottles.

22 These unbreakable wine glasses designed with stainless steel Amazon FineDine Wine Glasses and Lids (Set of 2) $28 See On Amazon Not only are these wine glasses made from tough stainless steel that won’t shatter if dropped, but their insulated walls also help keep your hands from warming up your chilled whites and room-temperature reds. They’re available in a variety of colors — from deep navy to fun gradient shades — and each one even includes a matching lid to help prevent spills.

23 A contoured knee pillow filled with soft memory foam Amazon Ebung Knee Pillow $19.99 See On Amazon With contoured grooves that are designed to fit your legs comfortably, this knee pillow is a must-have for anyone who prefers sleeping on their side. It’s filled with soft memory foam — and since the cover is removable, you shouldn’t have any trouble washing it when dirty. “Perfect amount of support!” wrote Amazon reviewer Rica456. “Not too soft, not too hard.”

24 These silicone covers that are designed to fit nearly any pet food can Amazon Bonza Pet Food Can Covers $9 See On Amazon Don’t let that open can of pet food go bad — instead, help keep it fresh by topping it with one of these covers. They’re made from flexible silicone, with a universal design that works with pet food cans of nearly any size. And since they’re dishwasher-safe, giving them a quick clean is a total breeze.

25 The self-draining soap dishes that double as spoon rests Amazon Happitasa Silicone Soap Dish Tray and Sponge Holder (2-Pack) $12.99 See On Amazon Letting your bars of soap sit in water can cause them to deteriorate faster — but that’s where these dishes come in handy. Raised slats lift your bars away from moisture, while a sloped channel in the front lets water drain into your sink. Or, if you prefer using liquid soap over bars, you can also use them as spoon rests in the kitchen since they’re heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

26 These silicone baking mats that help you measure out dough Amazon POPCO Silicone Baking Mats Set (3-Pack) $13 See On Amazon With helpful measurement markings printed on each one, these baking mats are a must-have for anyone who enjoys whipping up delicious treats at home. They’re made from flexible silicone, which means you can use them to roll out pastries, shape dough, and more. Plus, their stick-resistant surface is unlikely to adhere to your ingredients. “Colors are very vibrant which makes items placed on them easy to see,” wrote Amazon reviewer BuckWheat.

27 The aluminum burger press that won’t stick to your patties Amazon Cave Tools Burger Press $21 See On Amazon Unlike some burger presses, this one is made from tough aluminum with raised slats on the inside that help keep your patties from getting stuck inside. There are also helpful measurement markings that let you know whether your patties are a quarter or third of a pound in size — and many reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to clean.”

28 These coasters that transform into a cute cactus when not in use Amazon Buery DIY Cactus Coasters $13 See On Amazon Whereas traditional coasters are typically stored in a caddy, these ones are designed to hook onto each other so that they can be arranged into a cactus shape when you aren’t using them. Each one is made from dense EVA material that won’t scratch your tables — and many reviewers raved about how they’re “super cute.”

29 A revolutionary drain protector that boasts *thousands* of positive reviews Amazon SinkShroom Bathroom Sink Drain Protector $16.32 See On Amazon Whereas traditional drain protectors will impede the flow of water down your pipes when they’re full, this one features a revolutionary tower-shaped design that won’t stop water — even when clogged with hair. It’s made from a combination of plastic and stainless steel, so there’s no need to worry about rust. But if that isn’t enough? Thousands of reviewers left either four- or five-star feedback, with many raving that it “looks nice” and is “easy to clean.”

30 The cube timer that can help you stay focused on the task at hand Amazon mooas Cube Kitchen Timer $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re cleaning or doing homework, this cube timer is a fun way to help you stay focused on the task at hand. The pre-set times range from 10 seconds all the way up to 60 minutes depending on the version you choose, and it only requires two AAA batteries (which are not included) in order to work.

31 These reusable cable clips that help keep you organized Amazon SUNFICON Magnetic Cable Organizers (5-Pack) $8 See On Amazon From headphone cables to charging wires, these cable clips are an easy way to get your electronics looking neat and tidy. The magnetic ends stick together without any twisting or knotting required — and since they’re made from tough silicone, you can rest assured that they’ll last much longer than flimsy twist ties.

32 The oven rack shields that help protect you against burns Amazon LeeYean Silicone Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Accidentally touching the rack when reaching into your oven can be incredibly painful, so why not grab these shields? They’re made from tough silicone that’s resistant to heat, so there’s no need to worry about them melting at high temperatures. You can also trim them to fit smaller toaster ovens if desired — and Amazon reviewer Jsays2011 even wrote about how they’re “great for making sure I don’t burn myself when cooking...”

33 The reusable lids that stretch to fit nearly any container Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) $16 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for plasticware lids to go missing, so why not upgrade to these silicone lids instead? They stretch to fit nearly any container, creating a leakproof seal to help keep your fridge and cabinets free from spills. They’re also BPA-free, as well as suitable for use in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher.

34 A versatile waffle bowl maker that takes up hardly any space Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker $17 See On Amazon Not only is this waffle bowl maker so versatile that you can use it with nearly any type of batter or tortilla, but at only 1 pound in weight, it’s also incredibly easy to stash away once you’re finished cooking. Its PFOA-free surface heats up in just a few minutes — all while nonslip feet help keep it from sliding around your counters.

35 This grocery bag dispenser that mounts inside cabinet doors Amazon simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $15 See On Amazon Almost every kitchen has that one cabinet that’s overflowing with grocery bags, so why not open up some space and keep them inside this dispenser? It’s large enough to hold up to 30 bags, and each order includes a set of screws so that you can mount it inside your cabinet doors.

36 An outlet extender that adds 3 USB ports to your wall Amazon QINLIANF 5-Outlet Extender $17 See On Amazon With three USB and one type-C port at your disposal, this outlet extender makes charging all sorts of devices a total breeze. It also adds three outlets to your wall — and since the outlets are spread across three planes, it’s less likely that bulky plugs will block other outlets.

37 The adjustable organizer with space for up to 7 lids Amazon YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer $20 See On Amazon Stacking your lids inside of each other can lead to scratches; instead, place them on this organizer. There’s enough space for up to seven lids, and the dividers are adjustable so that you can use them with lids both large and small. The best part? Setup only takes a few quick minutes, with no tools required to get it up and running.

38 A stainless steel container that lets you save bacon grease for later Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer $18 See On Amazon Pouring hot bacon grease into a plastic container is a big no-no, so why not opt for this container instead? It’s made from tough stainless steel that won’t melt when exposed to hot liquids — and the built-in strainer even removes any little burnt bits, leaving you with nothing but fresh bacon grease.

39 This vegetable spiralizer that takes the work out of slicing up zucchini noodles Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer $11 See On Amazon Swapping out pasta in favor of zucchini noodles is an easy way to incorporate vegetables into your weekly pasta night, making this spiralizer a game-changer. The adjustable blade can be used to make thin angel hair noodles, wide ribbons, as well as everything in between. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it rusting over time.

40 A spooky wine opener that’s 100% BPA-free Amazon OTOTO Bat Wine Opener $24 See On Amazon Having trouble uncorking that bottle of wine? Not a problem when you have this corkscrew on hand. The bat-shaped design is a fun, spooky touch, and the head even doubles as a bottle opener — just in case you’re in the mood for a beer instead of wine. It’s also BPA-free and even comes in a colorful parrot option if you aren’t a fan of bats.

41 The compact desk lamp with extra storage space for pens, phones, & more Amazon LED Desk Lamp with Pen Holder $15 See On Amazon Consider this lamp one of the easiest solutions when it comes to de-cluttering your desk. The base features extra storage space for pens, as well as a small stand where you can prop up your phone when watching videos. Its brightness is also adjustable up to nine levels, and the flexible gooseneck means you can point the light in nearly any direction.

42 A ceramic vase that looks like a vintage carton of orange juice Amazon ban.do Ceramic Vase $29 See On Amazon You don’t have to enjoy orange juice in order to appreciate this vase, as its vintage design is sure to have guests asking where you bought it. Unlike some vases, this one is made from sleek ceramic rather than plastic — and its wide top opening makes it easy to fill with water when displaying fresh flowers.

43 An LED backlight that can help reduce eye strain Amazon Power Practical LED TV Backlight $36 See On Amazon Staring at a bright television when sitting in the dark can leave your eyes feeling strained — that’s why this backlight is such a good investment. Not only can it help alleviate strain, but it also plugs into your television’s USB port so that you don’t have to hide any hanging cables. Plus, the adhesive backing lets you press it right into place, making installation a breeze.