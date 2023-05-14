The Most Clever, Best-Looking Things for Your Backyard Under $35 on Amazon

Looking for ways to upgrade your backyard without breaking the bank? Like a well-placed patio umbrella, I've got you covered. From clever gadgets to stylish decor, there are plenty of amazing options that will transform your outdoor space into an oasis of comfort and style without sending you into economic ruin. And the best part? Everything on this list is under $35, so you can create the stunning backyard of your dreams on a budget.

Whether you're hosting a barbecue, enjoying a relaxing afternoon, or spending quality time with family and friends, these clever, stylish, and downright useful products will make your backyard the envy of the neighborhood. With a bit of creativity and these affordable finds, you can create a backyard haven that's both beautiful and practical.

01 These Hanging Copper Wire Lanterns Amazon Zhongxin Solar Hanging Lights (Set of 4) $28 See On Amazon With all the beauty of flickering candles minus the hassle of melting wax and burning flame, these solar lanterns are an affordable and decorative lighting solution that can enhance the ambiance of any outdoor space. With a warm and soft glow, these lanterns are perfect for use on patios, decks, or even outdoor umbrellas. They’re easy to install, come in a pack of four, and feature an automatic on/off function that saves energy during the day and illuminates the area at night.

02 A Patio Umbrella Light With A Customizable Dimmer Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light with Remote $15 See On Amazon Designed so you can enjoy your outdoor evenings without worrying about dim lighting, this umbrella light fits most patio umbrellas and is easy to install without any tools. It features multiple brightness modes that can be easily adjusted to meet your needs and will provide up to 75 hours of illumination.

03 These Solar-Powered Lights That Look Like Psychedelic Jellyfish Amazon Vosaro Solar Flower Lights (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon These jellyfish lights add a unique touch to your outdoor decor and are inspired by fantastical underwater sea creatures with their changing colors and tentacle-like fiber optics. They’re waterproof to handle rain, snow, and sleet and are self-charging and solar-powered. The set comes with three lights and a remote control that allows you to customize the colors and modes.

04 A Decorative Feeder That Is Truly “For The Birds” Amazon CARTMAN Hanging Colourful Birdhouse Bird Feeder $22 See On Amazon This decorative and functional birdhouse is truly nest-level, sure to attract feathered friends to your garden or backyard. It is made of durable wood and features a colorful design with intricate details, giving it a rustic and charming appeal. The birdhouse is easy to hang and has a removable panel at the back for cleaning, so it’s guaranteed home-tweet-home for some lucky lovebirds.

05 These Iron Hanging Flower Pots Amazon Dahey Hanging Flower Pots (Set of 10) $20 See On Amazon These hanging flower pots provide a beautiful and convenient way to add greenery and color to your space. They can be hung indoors and outdoors, with detachable hook handles that make it easy to move the pots around when inspiration (or winter) hits. Convenient drainage holes prevent water from accumulating, keeping the soil drained and well-ventilated. These pots come in a set of 10 with four color options and can be used to display a variety of plants, including flowers, succulents, and herbs.

06 An Elegant Garden Archway That Can Withstand The Elements Amazon Adorox Metal Arbor Arch $31 See On Amazon This outdoor pergola is perfect for creating a beautiful garden archway. The metal frame is easy to assemble and includes all the necessary hardware. The sturdy construction ensures it will withstand the elements for years. It comes in black, white, green, or gold and is ideal for adding a touch of elegance to your backyard or patio area.

07 A Reversible Mat That’s Stylish & Easy To Clean Amazon SAND MINE Reversible Mats $30 See On Amazon If your outdoor space needs some personality, try this reversible mat. Versatile and durable, it’s a great way to add a touch of design to your backyard or patio. It’s UV-coated to protect against sun damage and is resistant to weather conditions. It comes in five sizes and four colors.

08 This Charming & Useful Watering Can Amazon HORTICAN 1 Gallon Watering Can $30 See On Amazon This steel watering can is a functional and stylish addition to any gardening toolkit. It has a large 1-gallon capacity and removable rosette diffuser that makes it easy to water plants of all sizes, while the galvanized steel construction ensures durability and longevity. You can even use it as a flowerpot if you want; the farmhouse-style design adds a decorative touch to any garden or indoor space.

09 A Sail That Throws Serious Shade (In A Good Way) Amazon AsterOutdoor Sun Shade Sail Rectangle $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a versatile and stylish solution for keeping cool in the summer, invest in one or more of these sun shades. Suitable for use over patios, gardens, pools, and more, they’re made from high-density breathable fabric that provides 95% UV block while allowing air and light to pass through. They’re available in several colors and sizes, and the package comes with four 5-foot ropes and an instruction sheet for easy installation.

10 These Fairy Lights That Are Powered By The Sun Amazon JMEXSUSS Outdoor Solar String Lights $15 See On Amazon These outdoor string lights are a great way to add a magical and festive touch to your backyard, patio, or garden. They are powered by solar energy, so they’re energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. They’re also waterproof so that they can withstand all kinds of weather conditions. You can choose from eight lighting modes, including steady on, flashing, and fading, and they come in 12 color variations, perfect for decorating your yard for the holidays.

11 A Harmonious & Relaxing Set Of Wind Chimes Amazon UpBlend Outdoors Wind Chime $29 See On Amazon Thoughtfully designed and hand-tuned to create beautiful harmonies, these wind chimes produce outstanding sound quality in any wind condition, making them a pretty sound investment. Made with thick, rust-resistant aluminum and a beautiful wood base, they come in two sizes: the 28-inch chime produces a gentle soprano sound, while the 38-inch chime creates a deeper and richer alto sound. With an S-hook for easy hanging, these chimes are available in six colors.

12 These Covers That Protect Your Furniture In All Weather Amazon Signature Living Tan Waterproof Patio Chair Covers (2-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Protect your patio chairs from the elements with these waterproof outdoor chair covers. Made from heavy-duty fabric with PVC backing and a UV coating, these covers will keep your chairs safe from rain, snow, sun, and wind. They are easy to install with adjustable straps and have air vents to prevent condensation and mildew from building up. The covers come in a set of two and will fit most standard patio chairs.

13 A Plush Cushion That Adds Comfort To Outdoor Lounge Chairs Amazon Patio Chaise Lounger $29 See On Amazon Transform any cold and uncomfortable patio chair into the ultimate relaxation spot with this chaise lounger cushion. Made of high-quality, breathable, soft brushed polyester fabric, this cushion has thick, padded construction for extra comfort and longevity. It features six loop bands and ties to keep it securely fastened to your furniture (no matter how windy it gets), making it perfect for indoor and outdoor use. It's easy to clean and care for and comes in three colors.

14 This Connecting Side Table That Brings Your Outdoor Chairs Together LZRS Adirondack Square Connecting Plate Side Table $35 See On Amazon For a convenient surface to place drinks, snacks, or books on while relaxing in an Adirondack chair, look no further than this connecting side table. Made of durable and weather-resistant materials, this table is low maintenance and built to last. Its stylish design and easy assembly make it a practical, attractive, and weather-resistant choice for any outdoor seating area. Perfect for year-round use, it comes in a variety of colors.

15 These Self-Watering Planters That Take One More Chore Off Your Plate Amazon Gardenix Decor Self Watering Planters $28 See On Amazon I think of these self-watering planters as an efficient use of my time and resources. Made of durable and weather-resistant materials, their sleek design and variety of color options will complement any decor style, and the self-watering feature makes plant care easy and hassle-free. They’re available in different sizes to accommodate a range of plants, come with six coco soil pellets, and feature drainage holes to help keep roots from rotting.

16 A Gorgeous Glass Mosaic Light To Illuminate Outdoor Spaces Amazon Blazin' Outdoor Solar Decorations $28 See On Amazon Add a pop of color and whimsy to your outdoor living space with this mosaic light. With a unique and eye-catching design, the solar-powered decoration automatically turns on at dusk and can runs for up to 10 hours. It automatically shuts off at dawn, making it an energy-efficient and low-maintenance choice. The weather-resistant, waterproof construction ensures that it can withstand the elements, and the mosaic glass adds a sparkling touch of elegance to any patio or garden.

17 These Magnetic Grill Lights For Nighttime BBQ Sessions Amazon Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon Grilling at night can be the wurst if you can’t see what you’re doing. Illuminate conditions with these versatile grill lights. The adjustable and flexible gooseneck design allows you to aim the light wherever you need, and the magnetic base ensures easy attachment to any metal surface. Weather-resistant construction makes them suitable for outdoor use, and the battery-powered operation means no cords or wires to worry about. With two ultra-bright LED lights, these grill lights provide ample illumination for any nighttime grilling session.

18 A Charming Doormat Made From All-Natural Materials Amazon SliptoGrip Natural Coir Door Mat $23 See On Amazon Make a charming first impression while protecting your home from dirty shoes with this durable and stylish doormat. Made of 100% coconut coir, it’s durable and water-resistant, so it can withstand harsh outdoor elements while maintaining its attractive appearance. Its nonslip rubber backing stays securely in place, reducing the risk of slips and falls, and it’s easy to clean, to boot.

19 This All-In-One Grill Caddy To Keep Your Supplies Organized Amazon Grillman Large Griddle/Grill Caddy $34 See On Amazon This grill caddy features a convenient carrying strap and multiple compartments to store and organize all your grill accessories, spices, and condiments. With a front pouch, large mesh pockets, four removable dividers, and a paper towel holder, there is ample storage space to keep everything you need within easy reach. Made of water-resistant polyester fabric with a reinforced hard plastic base and added support around the sides, this caddy is durable and can withstand any spill or bump. The ultimate accessory, it’s perfect for picnics, camping, and outdoor dinners.

20 A Two-Pack Of Vintage-Style Lanterns For A Retro Vibe Amazon Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Outdoor Lamp (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon This two-pack of retro-style outdoor lamps is a great way to add some extra lighting to your yard, garden, or patio. They're solar-powered, so there's no need for any wiring or electricity, and they come on automatically at dusk and turn off at dawn, getting up to 12 hours of light out of a single charge. A flickering design provides the cozy aesthetic of real flame without any of the risks. The lamps are weather-resistant and made with durable materials to withstand the elements.

21 This Colorful Side Table For Brightening Up Your Patio VCUTEKA Patio Side Table $33 See On Amazon The colorful rooster design of this outdoor coffee table will give you something to crow about — it’s perfect for adding a pop of color and style to your patio, balcony, or backyard. The tabletop is weather-resistant mosaic glass, and the sturdy metal frame is treated with an anti-rust coating for added durability. It’s the perfect size for holding drinks, snacks, or potted plants. Assembly is easy and requires no tools, and the lightweight design makes it easy to move around as needed.

22 These Clips That Keep Your Furniture From Shifting Apart Amazon Blulu Outdoor Furniture Clips (20-Pack) $17 See On Amazon If you’ve ever found yourself slipping into a chasm between two shifting rattan furniture pieces, you need these outdoor furniture clips. They are designed to keep your sectional furniture pieces securely connected and ensure a more stable and comfortable seating experience. Made of durable and weather-resistant plastic, they’re suitable for use in any outdoor setting; simply slide the clips over the sectional furniture and fasten them together. The package includes 10 clips, providing ample coverage for larger sectional furniture sets.

23 This Mosquito-Deterring Decorative Candle Amazon La Jolie Muse Citronella Candles $15 See On Amazon If unwanted buzzy visitors are ruining your summer evenings, try what one reviewer calls a "Beautiful way to keep the mosquitos away:” this citronella candle. Made from 100% natural citronella oil extraction and pure soy wax with three lead-free cotton wicks, it can burn for approximately 30 hours. Smokeless and dripless, it burns clean and evenly. Van Gogh's painting style inspires the beautiful tin decor, making it a beautiful centerpiece for any table.

24 A Portable Outdoor Table That Can Go Almost Anywhere Amazon Bambüsi Portable Beach Table $27 See On Amazon This elegant and durable bamboo table is made from eco-friendly Moso bamboo and has a spike at the bottom that can be inserted directly into grass, rocky terrain, or sand. The sturdy frame and table top can hold up to 50 pounds, and the complete picnic set includes four serving utensils, six glass holders, and a wine opener; plus, it's easy to assemble and disassemble.

25 A Flower Vase That Fills In For Your Patio Umbrella Amazon NoBrella Flower Vase $10 See On Amazon This ingenious flower vase is an easy and fun way to add beauty to your patio table. It fits almost any standard umbrella hole, making it easy to decorate with your favorite flowers. The product is dishwasher-safe and available in bronze, black, or white. It's especially perfect for windy days when your umbrella can't be up.

26 A Set Of Food Covers That Force Insects To Buzz Off Amazon PicniKing Picnic Food Covers (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Keep thieving ants and flies off your food with these pop-up picnic covers. With a double-layer flap design, they boast 100% protection from hungry insects, acting as an umbrella-like mesh force field. They come in a set of three with a convenient carrying case and fold down easily for storage when not in use. Spills and drips are no concern, as the covers are easy to clean with soap and water.

27 These Packets That Make Your Fire Turn Into A Rainbow Amazon Holiday Flames Rainbow Colored Flames (50-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Turn any wood-burning fire into a spectacular display of vibrant, rainbow colors with these magic flame packets. They’re safe and easy to use and don’t require any handling of chemicals; simply toss an unopened packet into the fire and watch the colors unfold. These packets can last over an hour, making you feel like a sorcerer.

28 A Generous Picnic Blanket That Folds Up For Carrying Amazon Scuddles Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket $29 See On Amazon Whether you're chilling in your backyard (or bringing your party to the beach or park), this multi-purpose picnic blanket is designed with three layers to keep you dry and comfortable on any surface. Generously sized to fit up to six adults, you'll have plenty of space to relax and enjoy the great outdoors. Choose from nine beautiful colors to match your style and mood. With convenient straps and a lightweight design, this blanket is not only functional but also easy to clean and carry.

29 This Beautiful Plastic Hummingbird Feeder That Looks Like Blown Glass Amazon Rayhome Hummingbird Feeder $18 See On Amazon Not only is this hummingbird feeder a beautiful decorative addition to any space, but it also has a capacity of 26 ounces, four flower-shaped feeding ports, and comes with a detachable lid for easy cleaning and filling. The feeder comes with a free brush designed for cleaning out the tiny feeding holes.

30 An Adorable Solar-Powered Turtle That Glows At Night Amazon Nacome Solar Garden Statue $28 See On Amazon This turtle statue makes a charming and unique addition to any garden or patio. The figure features a solar-powered succulent plant garden that illuminates at night, providing a colorful, warm glow. Made of durable resin, this statue is weather-resistant and suitable for all seasons. He’s small enough to fit on a tabletop, or you can add him to your garden path so you have someone welcoming you home at night.

31 A Broom Holder For Keeping Cleaning Supplies Organized Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon If you’re tripping over rakes, mops, and brooms, this garden tool organizer is the space-saving solution you need. The wall-mounted holder features five slots and six hooks to hold household items off the floor securely, and the durable material can support up to 11 pounds. The self-adhesive backing ensures easy installation on smooth surfaces. This holder can be installed in the garage, laundry room, or pantry to keep cleaning supplies organized and easily accessible.

32 This Stylish Minimalist Plant Stand Amazon Bamworld Plant Stand $25 See On Amazon This beautiful and sturdy plant stand can hold up to seven potted plants and support up to 150 pounds. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, it's made of natural wood and has a modern and minimalist style that will fit into any space. It's easy to assemble and disassemble, and the compact size makes it perfect for small spaces like balconies and patios.

33 A Water-Repelling Outdoor Sun & Water Shield Amazon Scotchgard Sun and Water Shield $10 See On Amazon A magic forcefield in a can, this scotch guard spray can help you protect your backyard furniture, cushions, and umbrellas from rain, snow, and other water damage. It repels moisture, making fabrics more resistant to mold and mildew growth, and it can even help prevent fading due to sun exposure by blocking out harmful UVB/UVA rays.

34 These Waterproof Pillow Covers That Jazz Up Outdoor Furniture Amazon MIULEE Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These pillow covers are a great addition to any outdoor furniture set. Not only do they come in 23 different colors and multiple sizes, but they are also waterproof, making them perfect for use in your backyard or patio without concern that they’ll be damaged if wet. One happy reviewer reports they’re “the right touch of color and comfort.”

35 This Set Of Solar-Powered Fence Lights That Change Colors Amazon Otdair Solar Fence Lights (8-Pack) $24 See On Amazon These solar-powered fence lights are waterproof, can be set to one of seven colors, and made of durable ABS material so that they can operate under all weather conditions. They’re incredibly easy to install, with no wiring or tools required, and because they’re solar-powered, you just have to switch them on; they’ll automatically charge during the day and turn on at night. Incredibly energy-efficient, they can operate on a single charge for up to 10 hours. They come in a pack of eight and are a very easy way to keep your walkways and patio well-lit at night.

36 This Decorative Light That Is A Real Hoot Amazon Blazin Owl Patio Light $27 See On Amazon For a fun and creative way to spruce up your home decor, look no further than this owl patio light. It’s solar-powered (ironic, right?), with a high-capacity rechargeable battery that keeps the LED eyes glowing for up to 8 hours. With a wireless design, an automatic on/off feature, fade-resistant paint, and weather-resistant coating, this figurine is virtually maintenance-free and can be placed anywhere. It makes a great conversation starter or gift for owl lovers.

37 A Bird Bath That Easily Mounts To Your Deck Amazon Haniz Deck-Mounted Bird Bath $21 See On Amazon Treat your feathered friends to a daily spa day with this bird bath that effortlessly mounts to your deck and won’t take up extra space in your yard. The lightweight bath has a detachable water basin for easy cleaning and is made of a durable resin with a raised lip design that allows birds to perch or bathe on the edges.

38 These Adorable & Useful Bamboo Plant Labels Amazon Whaline Bamboo Plant Labels (Set of 60) $12 See On Amazon Is this parsley or cilantro? Can you tell the spearmint apart from the peppermint? Maintain order in your garden or greenhouse with these bamboo plant labels. They come in a set of 60 and are perfect for labeling your plants, vegetables, herbs, and more. Made from eco-friendly and renewable bamboo, they are a great alternative to plastic labels, and the set includes a permanent marker. They’re easy to insert into the soil and help you keep track of your plants to ensure that you give them the proper care they need to thrive.

39 A Set Of Shatterproof Wine Glasses For Outdoor Parties Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers (Set of 4) $26 See On Amazon These sleek, portable, and shatterproof wine glasses are perfect for outdoor gatherings and come in over 20 different colors. Made from durable stainless steel, they are rust-resistant and won't break like traditional glassware. Plus, they can keep drinks cold for hours, are easy to clean, and are perfect for use around the pool or hot tub.