The 50 Cheapest, Easiest Home Upgrades That'll Save You So Much Money

Don’t run away when you see the word upgrade because this list is completely free of pricey home decor pieces or way-too-expensive flooring. Instead, these super easy-to-use pieces prove that you can add a few budget-friendly upgrades around your home, and they’ll actually save you a ton of money.

Because sometimes, not having to buy a new sofa or spend way too much money on your power bill feels like the best home upgrade ever — especially when they’re so easy to install or work into your routine.

01 This Door Draft Stopper That’s Easy to Keep Dust-Free Amazon Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper $20 See On Amazon This door draft stopper takes care of more than just those chilly breezes, because the thick foam also blocks out noise and light. You can also pull out the plush foam piece and trim it down to fit your unique door. This easy-to-pop-on draft stopper also has a soft cover that you can pull off and machine-wash when it gets a little dusty.

02 These Wood Markers That Can Revive Scratched & Chipped Furniture Amazon DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Instead of buying a new coffee table or paying a professional to refinish your floors, break out these popular wood markers. This pack of six differently colored markers cover up scratches and small nicks. If there’s a bigger dent in your stuff, this set also comes with wax crayons.

03 This Sturdy Silicone Sealing Tape That’s so Versatile Amazon JR JUN RONG Silicone Weather Stripping $10 See On Amazon If your windows have little gaps that let air through, this silicone weather stripping comes as a roll of quick-to-apply tape. You can also line your doors and shower door with it because it has a transparent, sturdy, and adhesive-free band on the bottom that won’t get in the way of opening your door or window.

04 A Set Of Essential Stainless Steel Utensils In A Sleek Holder Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set $20 See On Amazon Stocking your kitchen has never been easier, thanks to this 10-piece stainless steel utensil set. It includes all the tools you need for everyday use, like tongs, a slotted spoon, and a turner, as well as more specialized items like a potato masher and whisk. Plus, you get a holder for storing everything. The dishwasher-safe set comes in your choice of five colors.

05 A 24-Pack of Bendable Cable Savers to Clean up Frayed Chargers Amazon Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24-Pack) $7 See On Amazon These cord protectors will save a ton because they’ll protect every phone charger or cable that’s scattered around your house by preventing them from unnecessarily bending. This colorful pack can even stop your charger from tangling up on your desk or in your suitcase. Plus, the bendable silicone design has a twisty fit that you can stretch around computer cords, mouse cords, chargers, and more.

06 These Reusable Coffee Pods to Make Your Keurig More Budget-Friendly Amazon K&J Reusable K Cups (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon With these reusable coffee pods, you can keep your favorite coffee maker around and save some money with a big bag of pre-ground coffee. You get four of these BPA-free plastic and fine stainless steel mesh cups, so you’ll always have a clean one when it’s coffee time. You can also add your go-to loose-leaf tea into these easy-to-rinse cups.

07 These Food-Saving Apples That You Tuck in Your Veggie Drawers Amazon Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These food savers have an easy-to-swap-out packet inside that keeps produce fresh in your fridge for up to three months by absorbing ethylene gas. With their bright blue apple-shaped design, you won’t forget about these food savers underneath all of your kale and citrus. You get two of these super compact food savers, so you can stick one in each veggie drawer.

08 A Highly-Rated Outlet Extender With a Switch That Saves Power Amazon DIREARY Power Switch Outlet Extender $7 See On Amazon Instead of unplugging all of your kitchen gadgets to save money and leaving a mess of cords on your counter, simply plug everything into these barely noticeable outlet extenders. They come with a little switch on the side, so you can simply cut the power to your coffee maker or air fryer, saving you energy. This simple

09 These Nonstick Baking Mats That Let You Ditch Foil & Cooking Spray Amazon Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats are way better than cluttering up your kitchen with those clunky boxes of foil or parchment paper. You won’t have to throw anything away after baking or roasting veggies with these dishwasher-safe mats, and you won’t even have to add oil thanks to their nonstick design.

10 These Double-Sealing Strips That Won’t Mess up Your Shower Door Amazon Aulett Shower Door Seal (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon If your glass shower door is seriously frustrating because it lets water spray all over your floor, pop on these barely noticeable transparent sealers. You can cut them down with scissors, so your shower door will close just as easily as it usually does. Plus, you won’t have to use hardware or glue to use this double-sealing strip.

11 These Reusable Wool Dryer Balls That Save You a Ton of Laundry Time Amazon Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $25 See On Amazon These wool dryer balls have a reusable design that will help out your laundry budget because you can toss them in your dryer every time without needing to buy more. They work to separate and lift laundry and lessen drying time. If you can’t give up scented laundry, these dryer balls work well with essential oils.

12 These Mesh Stickers That Prevent Drain Clogs Amazon Aire Allure Shower Drain Mesh Stickers (25-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Spare yourself from expensive plumber visits by sticking these mesh drain stickers in your shower. They prevent hair, debris, and even jewelry from going down the drain and clogging your pipes — and they double as pest prevention. With these stickers, there’s no need to touch any grody old hair, you can just dispose of them when they’re full.

13 A Mini Waterproof Timer to Put in Your Shower or By the Kitchen Sink Amazon dretect Digital Timer $19 See On Amazon This super easy-to-use digital timer is waterproof enough to hang out next to your kitchen sink or even in your shower, so you can avoid using way too much water. It comes with a hanging hook to pair it with your shower caddy and even a built-in stand to prop it up next to your dish soap.

14 These Reusable Food Bags That Let You Easily Organize Your Fridge Amazon Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Not only do these reusable zip-top food bags save money by sparing you single-use products, but they also save space in your kitchen. Their reusable material is food-grade, leakproof, and super durable, but it’s also transparent enough to see all of your snacks and ingredients inside.

15 A Set of Pantry Organizers That Will Keep Food Fresh for a Long Time Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (Pack of 7) $24 See On Amazon Not only will these pantry organizers make it easier to find dry ingredients in your cabinets, they’ll also keep your food fresher for longer. The airtight lids lock out moisture and keep dry goods tasting delicious, and every lid will fit every container, so you don’t have to search for the exact right one.

16 A Rubber Broom That Will Lift Pet Hair From Your Carpet Amazon FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom $23 See On Amazon This durable rubber broom acts like a rake, lifting pet hair and fur from your carpets and rugs, which saves you from hiring a cleaning service. It also acts as an effective way to clean up everyday dirt and debris from all floor types. This broom also has an extendable handle that goes from 18 to 40 inches and a squeegee edge that allows you to easily clean windows.

17 These Reusable Paper Towels That Work With Your Paper Towel Holder Amazon Kitchen + Home Machine Washable Bamboo Towels $9 See On Amazon These reusable bamboo paper towels are actually easy to work into your cleaning routine because they come on an easy-to-use roll — just like the single-use paper towels you’re used to. One roll will last on your paper towel holder for up to six months because you can machine-wash every perforated sheet after using it. Plus, these oversized and durable paper towels even work as reusable mop pads.

18 This Chic Spray Mop That You Can Fill With Your Own Cleaner Amazon ASOGO Spray Mop $18 See On Amazon This wet or dry spray mop will look so chic in your cleaning closet with its minimalist and neutral color scheme, and it saves you money on specific cleaners, because you can use your own. It comes with three reversible, reusable microfiber pads, so you’ll always have one clean side of a mop pad ready for spills (even when two of them are in the wash).

19 A 6-Pack of Long, Slim Spatulas With Stirring Spoons on the End Amazon HAGBOU Mini Silicone Spatula (6-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Not only do these long silicone spatulas save the last of your favorite condiments or honey at the bottom of the container, but they also come with a little spoon on the end. You can use this dishwasher-safe set to scoop out the small bit of sauce your recipe calls for and use the spoon to stir it right in.

20 This Insect Trap With 57,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $40 See On Amazon Instead of filling your home with sticky traps and trying out way too many insect sprays, simply plug in this sleek little insect trap. Not only does it look fairly chic in your space, but this insect trap also hides all of the easy-to-replace sticky paper. It also has a built-in UV light and fan to pull them all in.

21 A Multi-Surface Pet Hair Remover With 103,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $30 See On Amazon This pet hair remover is able to be reused on surfaces all over your home, from your couch to your bedding to your clothes. It saves you money because you won’t have to toss a ton of those sticky lint roller sheets every day — and it keeps your stuff clean. The compartment has plenty of space to hold onto all of the stray pet fur that loves to cover your couch, and it’s easy to empty with the press of a button.

22 A Coin Counting Piggy Bank to Encourage You to Collect Stray Change Amazon Vcertcpl Coin Counting Piggy Bank $11 See On Amazon This piggy bank has an automatic digital counter on top, so it encourages you to find all of your spare change at the bottom of your bags or forgotten in your car. If you’ve saved a bunch at once, go ahead and unscrew the lid to add them all in because there are buttons on top to manually count the coins.

23 These Seriously Durable Magnetic Vent Covers That Look so Sleek Amazon Muscle MagVent Magnetic Vent Cover (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon When it comes to vent covers, this three-pack is easy to use because the magnetic design sticks right on top of your vent cover — even if it’s painted. You can cut it to fit the exact shape of the unique vents in your home, so these extra-thick covers will look super sleek.

24 A Beeswax Furniture Sealant to Skip Painting or Staining Amazon Country Chic Furniture Wax $16 See On Amazon This beeswax sealant is way easier than repainting a piece of furniture you’re tired of, or worse — staining it a new color. Instead, this formula with tree nut oil and carnauba wax quickly gives painted furniture or natural wood pieces a glossy, smooth finish. It comes in clear to let your furniture’s natural color shine as well as a variety of colors.

25 A Fabric Defuzzer That Will Save Pilled Clothing Pieces Amazon Conair Battery-Operated Fabric Defuzzer $13 See On Amazon You won’t need to replace all of the pilled pieces in your closet, because this battery-operated defuzzer will take care of all of the pilling texture, fuzz, and every tiny bit of lit. It’s small enough to tuck next to your iron or laundry supplies, and it even works on upholstered furniture all around your home.

26 A Wall-Mounted Cleaning Tool Organizer That Frees Up Closet Space Amazon Homely Center Wall-Mounted Mop and Broom Holder $15 See On Amazon This space-saving organizer features a combination of clamps and hooks to hold your most-used cleaning tools, including things that sometimes clutter a closet like a broom, mop, and dust pan. Available in two sizes, the heavy-duty design mounts easily to an empty door or wall, and holds up to 50 pounds.

27 This Battery Organizer & Tester That Reviewers Love Amazon The Battery Organizer Storage Organizer & Tester $18 See On Amazon You’ll never lose an entire pack of batteries in a drawer or your closet with this clear-top battery organizer. It gives you tidy little spots for every single pack of batteries — even the huge ones that are usually a pain to store. You can also pull out the battery tester to check them every time you grab a battery. It’s a simple solution to an annoying problem, which is why this organizer has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

28 An Adjustable Drawer Organizer For Keeping Kitchen Utensils Tidy Amazon Dynamic Gear Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Organizer $20 See On Amazon Expanding from 13 to 20 inches, this bamboo drawer organizer is designed to fit a wide range of drawer styles and sizes, and can be oriented in whichever direction works best for you. It has a low profile, and includes several roomy rows for big items like spatulas and tongs, and smaller sections for measuring spoons, bottle openers, and bag clips. The versatile organizer can also help you keep your junk drawer tidy.

29 A Set Of Lidded Plastic Storage Canisters For Bathroom Essentials Amazon Tbestmax Apothecary Jars (3-Pack) $9 See On Amazon This set of three apothecary jars provides a chic storage solution for everyday items that might otherwise crowd a bathroom vanity or dresser. Made from durable plastic, the lightweight containers won’t break if dropped, and come with tight-fitting wooden lids to keep dust and moisture at bay. Use them for cotton swabs, cotton rounds, bath salts, and more.

30 A Set Of Six Pop-Up Bins For On-Demand Storage Amazon Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes (6-Pack) $23 See On Amazon If you occasionally need extra storage, but don’t have room to stash extra bins and totes, this set of six collapsible storage cubes takes up minimal space. They can hold just about anything you can think of in any room of your home (spare linens, toys, throw blankets), and come in two sizes and eight colors. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 8

31 A Pair Of Refrigerator Handle Covers That Disguise Dirty Fingerprints & Smudges Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon The fridge is a high-traffic spot in every home, but if you spend more time than you’d like cleaning your refrigerator’s handles, these covers can withstand messy hands and clean up easily in the washing machine. The double-sided covers attach with Velcro, and can be used on dishwasher and oven handles, too. Throw them in the wash any time they need a refresh. Available colors: 4

32 A Organizer For Cans That Opens Up Space On Your Fridge Shelves Amazon Greenco Soda Can Organizer $16 See On Amazon If cans of sparkling water or soda dominate your refrigerator’s storage space, use this organizer to capitalize on unused headroom. The slim plastic organizer can fit up to nine standard 12-ounce cans, and has a transparent design that makes it easy to see when you’re running low on your favorite beverage. This organizer is a fan favorite, having earned a 4.8-star overall rating after 4,700 reviews.

33 The Flexible Counter Gap Covers That Catch Spills & Crumbs Amazon Kindga Silicone Stove Counter Gap Cover (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Crumbs, oil, and spills can easily find their way into the cracks between appliances and countertops, but this silicone counter gap cover fits snugly in gaps as narrow as 0.2 inch, so you can contain messes. The dishwasher-safe strip comes in three lengths (but you can trim it to size), and in your choice of white, black, or clear. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 3

34 These Non-Slip Pads With Sizes to Fit All of Your Furniture Amazon SlipToGrip Furniture Gripper (4-Pack) $5 See On Amazon These anti-slip furniture pads with built-in cushioning are way better than those little felt pads that tend to peel off and scatter all over your home. They come in pre-scored little squares, rectangles, and even unique pieces to fit L-shaped chair furniture legs so you can pop them off and protect your floor from all of your furniture and keepo all your furniture in place.

35 These Silicone Lids That Fit Over All of Your Pans & Bowls Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (7-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These silicone lids save you from searching through scattered (and seriously frustrating) leftover containers because they stretch to fit over bowls and even large pots and pans. You gt seven different sizes, so you can even pop the small ones onto half-cut fruit. These dishwasher-safe silicone covers also work on square-shaped containers, and they come with a tidy drawstring bag.

36 A Commercial-Grade Stain Remover That Works on Everything Amazon Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover $8 See On Amazon This pH-neutral stain remover will save every stained piece of clothing, furniture, or even rug in your home that you’ve thought about replacing. It’s a little bottle full of a concentrated formula, so it’s super easy to carry it around your home and spritz away organic and inorganic stains, new and old.

37 A 5-Shelf Organizer That Maximizes Closet Space Amazon Zober Hanging Closet Organizer $15 See On Amazon This sturdy fabric closet organizer makes use of your closet’s vertical space, thereby letting you store more than you otherwise could. It has a sturdy frame that hangs from the rod in your closet, and features five shelves for storing folded clothing, hats, and handbags, plus bonus side pockets for smaller items. The organizer comes in four colors and is also available in a nine-shelf version. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 4

38 An Entryway Mat That Collects Dirt & Moisture To Help Keep Your Home Clean Amazon Color&Geometry Indoor Doormat $27 See On Amazon This entryway doormat stops dirt, moisture, and whatever else might be on feet from coming into your home, helping you to keep inside surfaces clean. The polyester design is highly absorbent, and the mat’s nonslip bottom and tapered edges prevent tripping. It comes in five sizes and 10 colors to match any decor. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 10

39 An Adjustable Rack For Organizing Cookware Or Other Hard-To-Store Kitchen Items Amazon AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizers Rack $24 See On Amazon Kitchen cabinet jammed with pans? This sturdy metal rack will help you corral your cookware and lids, and can also be used to stash serving platters, baking sheets, and cutting boards. The adjustable design comes in 12 different colors, and can fit in a lower cabinet, above a refrigerator, or right on your countertops. Available colors: 10

40 This Pack of Deodorizing Bags to Tuck in Your Closets & Fridge Amazon Marsheepy Bamboo Charcoal Deodorizer Bags (12 Pack) $15 See On Amazon These bamboo charcoal deodorizing bags are obviously perfect for keeping your shoes fresh, but you can also tuck them all over your home to take care of any unsavory odors. These reusable pouches are small enough to hide in your pantry or stick in your fridge, and you can even use the built-in loop to hang them in a closet.

41 An Organizer Designed Specifically For Food Storage Container Lids Amazon SWOMMOLY Expandable Lid Organizer $17 See On Amazon Keep food storage container lids under control with this expandable organizer. The adjustable length expands from 9.8 to 17.3 inches, and can fit up to 40 lids measuring as large as 10 inches. Six dividers help keep everything upright and organized. It comes in two sizes, and includes 30 preprinted and blank writable labels so you can designate where everything belongs. Available sizes: 2

42 A Magnetic Screen Door That Lets In The Breeze Without The Bugs Amazon Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door $28 See On Amazon This two-panel mesh screen door affixes to most standard door frames, and connects in the middle with powerful magnets to give you the benefits of a screen door without the headache (and expense) of installing one. The fine mesh allows air to circulate throughout your home without letting in insects, and the magnetic design automatically seals so people and pets come and go without having to close anything behind them.

43 A Grill Cleaner That Cuts Through Tough Grease & Burnt Food Amazon BBQ-Aid Grill Brush and Scraper $19.99 See On Amazon A good barbecue session can result in grill grates that are covered in grease and burnt-on food. This grill brush makes quick work of cleaning that all up. The stiff stainless steel bristles whisk away food debris while the integrated scraper works off particularly tough spots. The brush is dishwasher-safe, making cleaning an all-around breeze.

44 A Pair Of Blackout Curtains That Regulate The Interior Temperature Of Your Home Amazon BGment Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains $16 See On Amazon These multilayer blackout curtains will improve the quality of your sleep by blocking the sun’s rays or any ambient lights outside the window. Even better, they also have thermal-regulating properties (thanks to the sewn-in insulation), which keeps the interior of your home cool on hot days, and prevents heat from escaping in the winter. The curtains come in 30 colors and 16 sizes, so you can find a pair that works in any room of your home. Available sizes: 16

Available colors: 30

45 This Waterproof Meat Thermometer With a Bunch of Helpful Charts Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $13 See On Amazon Overcooked dinner feels like a waste (especially if you splurged on steak or seafood), so grab this waterproof digital meat thermometer to keep an eye on the temperature. It has two included charts (including one printed on the thermometer) to help you out with all of the different meat temperatures, and it only takes about three seconds to check on that pricey steak.

46 A Breathable Cover to Protect Your Mattress From Water & Pests Amazon SafeRest Mattress Protector $38 See On Amazon This mattress protector will extend the life of your investment mattress. It’s 100% waterproof and will also protect your mattress from getting infested with grody pests and bacteria. Despite being such a wall or protection, this mattress cover is breathable and quiet. It’s also easy to put on — it just pulls on like a fitted sheet.

47 A Water Filter That Installs Right Onto Your Kitchen Faucet Amazon Brita Water Filter for Sink $28 See On Amazon If you have a habit of reaching for pricey bottled water instead of taking the time to refill your filtered pitcher, pop this water filter onto your kitchen faucet. Offering 100 gallons worth of filtration, it reduces up to 60 contaminants and improves the taste and odor of your water. You won’t need any tools to stick it on, and the filter will be neatly tucked away in a metallic casing that blends in with your sink.

48 This Washable & Hidden Cushion to Re-Fluff Your Sofa Amazon Tidy Zebra Under Couch Cushion $20 See On Amazon Don’t even think about splurging on a new sofa because these cushioned and supportive panels will re-fluff the couch you already have. Spread it out right under your sofa cushions, and this MDF board-reinforced cushion will take care of any sagging. It’s anti-slip, so it won’t slide around under your cushions. Plus, it’s machine-washable if you spill something between the cushions.

49 A Hotel-Quality Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon Barossa Design Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain $17 See On Amazon A quality shower curtain can elevate the look of even the most basic bathroom. This fabric shower curtain has a heavyweight waffle design that resembles what you might find in a five-star hotel — and it boasts a 4.7-star overall rating after 28,000 reviews. The naturally water-repellent curtain has rust-resistant metal grommets, and comes in 38 colors and 19 sizes so you can outfit a standing or tub-style shower. Available sizes: 19

Available colors: 38

50 This Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser That Allows You to Buy in Bulk Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon Instead of always buying bottles of hand soap, buy one giant container in bulk and put that cheaper soap in this automatic soap dispenser. In addition to saving you on expensive soap, this sleek dispenser can be set to dispense five different amounts of soap, so you don’t have to use more than necessary.