The 60 Cheapest, Coolest Products With Near-Perfect Reviews on Amazon

It doesn’t matter how many people have recommended a product to me; the first place I always scroll to is the product reviews. They can make a world of difference when you’re shopping online, as they’ll tell you all the nitty-gritty details about the items. But if you don’t have time to read through all that customer feedback, that’s not a problem, because I’ve gathered 60 of the cheapest, coolest products on Amazon that have near-perfect reviews.

From collapsible camping lanterns to quirky fidget toys, you’ll find a little something for everybody down below. But if you want to see more, then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 This Lightning Cable That You Can Clip Onto Your Bag Amazon i-Dawn iPhone Charge Lightning Cable $10 See On Amazon Tired of hunting around for a lightning cable when your iPhone needs a charge? Not only does this one have a carabiner clip so that you can attach it to your bag, but it also features a built-in bottle opener — just in case you get thirsty.

02 A Ring Toss Game That’s Fun for People of All Ages Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re five years old or 50, this ring toss game is sure to be a hit with people of all ages. The rules are simple: Take a few steps back while holding the ring, then release so that it swings forward and lands on the hook. And since it’s suitable for indoor as well as outdoor play, you can just as easily install it on your patio as you can down in your basement.

03 These Funnels That Collapse Down Flat for Easy Storage Amazon KongNai Silicone Collapsible Funnel (Set of 4) $7 See On Amazon Whereas clunky plastic funnels can take up a ton of space, these silicone ones are collapsible, making it easy to fit them inside drawers, cabinets, or nearly anywhere else in your kitchen. They’re also BPA-free, heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and come in two sizes (large versus small) to fit bottle mouths of nearly any width.

04 A Collapsible Lantern That’s Powered by the Sun Amazon Kizen LED Camping Lantern $16 See On Amazon A good lantern is a must-have, regardless of whether the power goes out or if you’re headed out for a camping trip — and this one is a solid pick. It collapses down to the size of a hockey puck so that it’s easy to take with you, and even features a solar panel built into the top so that there’s no need to replace any batteries. The best part? You can also use it as a power bank in case your phone needs a quick charge.

05 This Fogless Mirror That You Can Install Inside Your Shower Amazon ToiletTree Fogless Shower Mirror with Squeegee and Travel Bag $18 See On Amazon With this mirror, you’ll be able to save time on busy mornings by shaving, flossing, washing your face, and more — all while you’re taking a shower. The glass is designed so that it won’t fog up, and there are suction cups on the back that allow for tool-free installation. Each order also includes a squeegee for easy cleaning.

06 A Desktop Punching Bag That Can Help You Blow Off Some Steam Amazon Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress! $10 See On Amazon This desktop punching bag has a strong suction cup on the bottom that helps keep it from getting knocked off your desk. Plus, each order includes two tiny boxing gloves designed to fit on your index fingers. It’s currently a best-seller with over 4,500 five-star ratings.

07 The Fidget Toy That Can Help Improve Finger Flexibility Amazon Small Fish Infinity Cube Fidget Toy $9 See On Amazon Whether you have a ton of energy or you’re looking to improve the flexibility in your fingers, this fidget toy can help with both. The hinges allow you to configure the squares in a variety of ways, while strong magnets on the inside help keep it from flopping open. And unlike other fidget toys, this one comes in 12 different fun colors — from bright green to camouflage navy.

08 A Stainless Steel Back Scratcher That Extends To Reach All Over Amazon Kuvvfe Stainless Steel Telescoping Back Scratcher $7 See On Amazon Got an itch you can’t quite reach? This back scratcher features a telescopic handle that can stretch from 8 out to 27 inches, making it easy to reach that awkward spot in the middle of your back. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it rusting over time.

09 This LED Toilet Night Light That Only Turns On When You’re Around Amazon Witshine LED Toilet Night Light $10 See On Amazon This toilet night light can stay working for up to a full year using just three AA batteries (which are not included), as its built-in motion sensor prevents it from turning on when no one is around. You also have the choice of 16 different colors when lighting up your toilet bowl — or, pick the rotating carousel mode so that you can enjoy them all.

10 A Compact Desk Fan That’s Adjustable Up to 3 Levels Amazon Gaiatop USB Desk Fan $10 See On Amazon Not only is this USB desk fan small enough to fit on crowded nightstands and desks, but the wind speed is also adjustable up to three levels — just in case you’re running a little hotter than usual. The best part? It runs at an ultra-silent level, making it incredibly unlikely that you’ll disturb the people around you.

11 The Aluminum Stand That Works With Nearly Any Phone Amazon Lamicall Cell Phone Stand $10 See On Amazon Watching movies, making video calls, snapping selfies — this stand will let you do all of it completely hands-free. A small port in the back keeps it looking neat and tidy by letting you thread a charging cable through, while nonslip rubber pads on the mount and base help protect your phone and table from scratches. It’s also compatible with nearly any phone, regardless of whether you prefer iPhones or Androids.

12 A Shampoo Brush That Gently Massages Away Dirt & Grime Amazon Flathead Hair Scalp Massager $7 See On Amazon Add a dollop of your preferred shampoo to one of these brushes, then gently massage it into your scalp to wash away dirt and grime. The bristles are made from soft silicone that won’t irritate skin, yet are tough enough to help exfoliate away flakes as well as help stimulate blood flow.

13 This Rechargeable Lighter That Won’t Go Out in the Wind Amazon Power Practical USB Candle Lighter $26 See On Amazon Few things are as annoying as trying to light your grill when it’s windy outside — luckily, this lighter is completely windproof, as it uses an electrical plasma arc to start fires rather than an open flame. Its rechargeable battery also lasts for days before you need to plug it in again, making it great for backpacking trips. Choose from three colors: gold, black, or silver.

14 A Rocker Knife That Can Help You Save Time Preparing Meals Amazon Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper $16 See On Amazon From fresh herbs to crisp iceberg lettuce, this rocker knife can help you save so much time when chopping up all sorts of edible greens. The blades are spaced wide apart so that your ingredients don’t get stuck between them, and they’re even made from sharp stainless steel that won’t rust over time. Each order also includes a protective sheath for storage.

15 The Clip-On Pot Strainer That Fits in Your Drawer Between Uses Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $14 See On Amazon Whereas full-size strainers can take up a ton of cabinet space, this clip-on version is a fraction of their size, making it great for cramped kitchens. The clips stretch to fit nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if there’s a lip along the edge. And since all your food stays inside of the container as the water pours out, it’s much less likely that you’ll wind up spilling any into your sink.

16 An Adjustable Back Stretcher With *Thousands* of Positive Reviews Amazon Everlasting Comfort Back Stretcher for Lower Back $28 See On Amazon Not only can you adjust this back stretcher to a 15-, 30-, or 45-degree angle, but it also features a soft traction strip cushion that provides you extra stability while lying on top. There are 88 acupressure nodes along the top to help target the pressure points along your spine, and each order even includes a strap that lets you attach it to the back of your chair.

17 This Adjustable Stand That Lets You Put Your Vinyl Collection on Display Amazon CollectorMount Vinyl Record Shelf Stand $21 See On Amazon Whether your vinyl records are 7, 10, or 12 inches in size, this stand can be adjusted to fit all of them. You also have two choices when setting it up — either mount it to a wall or pop open the kickstand in the back and place it out on a shelf. Plus, the clear plastic material is incredibly subtle, giving your records a floating look that easily blends with any decor style.

18 A Powerful Stain Remover That’s Effective on Tough Pet Odors Amazon Angry Orange Odor Eliminator Spray $20 See On Amazon This spray doesn’t just get rid of tough stains — its potent formula also breaks down the stubborn odors caused by pet accidents, replacing them with a delightfully fresh citrus scent. The best part? It’s made without any harsh bleach or peroxide, making it safe to use on fabric upholstery, concrete, and nearly any surface in between.

19 These Waterproof Fridge Liners That Make It Easier To Clean Mess Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Refrigerator spills can quickly solidify, making it harder to clean them up — unless you have these liners on your shelves. Their waterproof surface easily wipes clean with a damp rag, and you can even place fresh produce directly on top of them. And if you shelves are on the smaller side? Simply trim them to fit as needed.

20 A Collapsible Organizer That Won’t Slide Around Your Trunk Amazon Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer $25 See On Amazon Sports equipment, groceries, camping gear — this organizer is the perfect place to store all those loose items floating around your trunk. Adjustable straps on the bottom help keep it from sliding around when you hit the brakes, while dividers in the middle work to keep everything looking tidy. Plus, the entire organizer collapses down flat for storage when you aren’t using it.

21 This Self-Cleaning Pet Brush That Can Help Keep Your Floors Clean Amazon Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush $15 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with having pet hair on your floors — but if you’d like to keep it to a minimum, make sure to take a look at this brush. The bristles are long enough to use on all types of pets, regardless of how thick their fur is. And unlike some pet brushes, this one features a button on the handle that retracts the bristles upwards, making it easy to clean out all the gathered hair.

22 A Hypoallergenic Powder That Helps Prevent Razor Bumps Amazon Softsheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Powder $3 See On Amazon Razor bumps can cramp anyone’s style — but that’s where this depilatory powder comes into play. Not only does it help prevent razor bumps, but it also comes in four formulations for nearly any type of skin: regular, conditioning, extra-strength, or scented.

23 The Versatile Cleaning Paste That Won’t Scratch Your Surfaces Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste $6 See On Amazon From grimy shower doors to rusted metal pipes, this cleaning paste’s versatile formula can be used to tackle nearly any dirty job. The best part? Though tough on dirt, its formula is still gentle enough that you don’t have to worry about it leaving behind scratches, nor will it leave glass looking streaky.

24 A Scraper That Gets Every Last Drop Off Your Stand Mixer Whisks Amazon Whisk Wiper PRO for Stand Mixer $15 See On Amazon Keep this scraper on your stand mixer’s whisk attachment. Once you’ve finished mixing, simply pull it downwards — the flexible middle will contour to the shape of your whisk, scraping away any leftover dough or batter so that it doesn’t go to waste. Choose from six colors: red, aquamarine, clear, blue, orange, or violet.

25 This Magnetic Key Holder That Doesn’t Require Any Drilling Amazon TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder $6 See On Amazon There’s no need to drill into your walls in order to install this key holder, as each order comes with a double-sided adhesive that lets you stick it right into place next to your door. Three magnets on the inside hold onto your key rings until you need them — and they’re so strong that they can even hold up to 7 ounces’ worth of keys.

26 A Glass Nail File That Won’t Dull Over Time Amazon G.Liane Double Sided Etched Crystal Nail File Set $8 See On Amazon Unlike that cardboard nail file you might be using, this one is made from sturdy glass that won’t wear out over time. The glass is also non-porous, making it more hygienic than cardboard since it helps prevent bacterial growth — and each order even includes a hard case to keep it dust-free between uses.

27 These Paint Markers That You Can Use On Nearly Any Surface Amazon Uni Posca Posca Marker Set of Acrylic Paint Pens (8-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Whether you want to draw on your car windows or doodle on rocks, these paint pens are designed to work on practically any surface. The water-based ink is completely nontoxic as well as waterproof, which helps keep your outdoor artwork looking good — even if it rains.

28 The Organizers That Help Keep Items From Falling Between Your Car Seats Amazon lebogner Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Always losing stuff between the front seats in your car? Try filling up those gaps with these organizers. They’re designed to fit in most cars and give you tons of extra storage space for phones, cash, charging cables, wallets, and more. You also have the choice of four colors: black, pink, grey, or camel brown.

29 A Vacuum Sealer That Helps Keep Wine Fresh for Later Amazon The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump and Preserver $12 See On Amazon Instead of polishing off that bottle of wine in one sitting, why not use this vacuum sealer to save it for later? Just insert one of the stoppers into your open bottle, then use the pump on it until you hear a clicking sound. The airtight seal it creates can help keep reds and whites tasting fresh for up to 10 days — and each order comes with four stoppers to get you started.

30 This Cage That Helps Protect Your Hats From Damage in the Wash Amazon BallcapBuddy - Original and Patented Hat Cleaner $14 See On Amazon Throwing your hats in the wash can leave them damaged and misshapen, making this cage a smart buy. It’s designed to fit most caps, helping them keep their shape as they spin around your washer — and the double-hook latch in the back ensures that it won’t pop open during a particularly vigorous spin cycle.

31 A Mesh Bag That Lets You Safely Put Sneakers in the Dryer Amazon Household Essentials Sneaker Wash And Dry Bag $7 See On Amazon Letting your sneakers tumble in the dryer is unpleasantly loud, and can even damage your machine — but that’s where this mesh bag comes into play. It attaches to your dryer door using velcro straps, holding your shoes firmly in place while hot air swirls around. Plus, you can even wash your sneakers in it before moving it to the dryer.

32 The Scouring Brick That Helps Get Your Grill Clean Amazon Better Grillin Scrubbin Stone Grill Cleaner $7 See On Amazon Cooking on dirty grill grates can leave your meals with unwanted flavors, which is why it’s always a good idea to have this scouring brick on hand. It’s made from heat-treated glass that performs similarly to a pumice stone, gently etching away burnt-on crud without scratching your grates. And unlike regular grill brushes, there’s zero chance of any bristles shedding into the grill.

33 These Massage Balls That Help You Relieve Sore, Tight Muscles Amazon Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls for Myofascial Release $12 See On Amazon Got a knot in your back that you can’t quite reach? Try lying down on one of these massage balls. They’re made from solid, durable rubber, making them great for digging deep into sore spots all over your body. Plus, their small size makes it easy to take them with you to the gym.

34 A Stainless Steel Corer That Takes the Work Out of Slicing Pineapple Amazon Newness Pineapple Corer $13 See On Amazon Slicing up a pineapple can be a bit of a pain — unless you have this corer to help out. Its stainless steel blade effortlessly pierces down into the center of the pineapple, then slices the fruit from bottom to top as you pull it out. The ergonomic handle also fits comfortably in either hand, making it suitable for both left- as well as right-handed users.

35 This Cap That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Out of Bottles Amazon Flip-it! Bottle Emptying Kit $16 See On Amazon Shampoo, paint, ketchup — this cap can help you get every last drop out of all sorts of bottles. Three legs keep it stable when you flip the bottle upside-down, allowing all the remaining liquid inside to slide toward the cap. And since the valve is leakproof, there’s little chance of any liquids spilling out when you aren’t looking.

36 The Tiered Organizer With a Handy Drawer for Small Items Amazon Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Compact 3 Tier Shelf Organizer $15 See On Amazon Running out of space in your kitchen? This tiered organizer lets you take advantage of the unused space in the upper half of your cabinets and even features a small pull-out drawer for any smaller items, such as sugar packets, food paste tubes, and more.

37 An Absorbent Mat That Helps Keep Your Sink Top Clean From Water Marks Amazon Ternal Sinkmat Backsplash Guard $13 See On Amazon Place this mat around the base of your kitchen sink faucet, and it’ll absorb any stray drips that fall its way so that your sink stays clean from water marks. The snap in the back is designed to fit most faucets — and there’s even a nonslip bottom to help keep it from shifting out of place.

38 These Produce Saver Sheets That Can Help You Save *So* Much Money Amazon FRESHPAPER Reusable Food Saver Sheets (8 Pack) $10 See On Amazon There’s no doubt in my mind that I waste a ton of money letting produce rot in my fridge; that’s why I’m a big fan of these produce-saver sheets. Not only do they help your greens stay fresh up to four times longer, but you can also reuse them for up to a full month. Just add them to your produce drawer, and they’ll do the rest of the work for you.

39 A Sliding Egg Drawer That Snaps Onto Your Fridge Shelves Amazon Skywin Refrigerator Egg Drawer $25 See On Amazon With space for up to 18 eggs, this drawer is a smart alternative to the cardboard box your eggs came packaged in. Its tough plastic frame helps protect your eggs from cracking, and zero tools are needed for installation — just snap it onto one of your refrigerator shelves and it’s ready to go.

40 This Glass Pod That Helps Keep Herbs Fresh for Up to 3 Weeks Amazon NOVART XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver $30 See On Amazon Parsley, cilantro, basil — this pod is designed to help keep all sorts of herbs fresh for up to three weeks. It’s made from sleek, BPA-free glass, with an aerated lid to help ensure that your herbs last as long as possible. Plus, the compact footprint is small enough to fit on most refrigerator doors.

41 An Airtight Container That Helps Guac Stay Green Amazon Prepworks Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper with Airtight Lid $9 See On Amazon Store your guacamole inside this container, and its airtight lid will help keep it deliciously green for up to a full week. It’s large enough to fit up to four cups’ worth of guac, or about five avocados in total. Or, if you aren’t into guac, you can also use it for salsa, queso, and more.

42 These BPA-Free Glasses That Come With Lids & Straws Amazon NETANY Can Shaped Glasses with Bamboo Lids & Glass Straws $23 See On Amazon Not only are these drinking glasses made from thick BPA-free glass, but each one also comes with a matching bamboo lid, as well as a reusable glass straw. The straws feature bent tips so that they’re easy to sip from — and each order even includes two pipette brushes to help you clean them from the inside out.

43 A Veggie Chopper That Comes With 4 Interchangeable Blades Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $30 See On Amazon Whether you want to chop, dice, spiralize, or cut your produce into thick ribbons, this veggie chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that can help you do so in a fraction of the time it would take using a regular knife. And since the blades are made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about them rusting over time.

44 The Tough Scrubber Brushes That Fit Into Tight Spaces Amazon OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Grout lines, shower tracks, window panes — these scrubber brushes are small enough to fit into all sorts of tight spaces. The nylon bristles are stiff, making it easy to tackle everything from mildew to mud. Plus, one brush even features a scraper tip for any bits of extra-stubborn dirt.

45 A Waterproof Shower Curtain Liner With Rustproof Grommets on the Top Amazon Barossa Design Plastic Shower Liner $8 See On Amazon Unlike shower curtain liners made from cloth, this one is made from waterproof PEVA material that’s resistant to bacterial growth. It also features three magnets on the bottom to keep it weighed down, preventing it from billowing out when you’re showering — all while rustproof grommets ensure it easily slides back and forth on your shower rod.

46 This Food Scale That Can Handle Up to 11 Pounds Amazon Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re weighing out meat or portioning out pasta, this food scale is a solid pick in any kitchen. It can handle up to 11 pounds and features three units of measurement: pounds, grams, ounces, milliliters, and kilograms. And since batteries come included, you can easily start using it right out of the box.

47 A Windshield Cleaner That Delivers a Streak-Free Shine Amazon Invisible Glass Reach and Clean Tool $17 See On Amazon A streaky windshield can make it harder to drive, which is only part of the reason why this cleaning tool is such a smart buy. The microfiber pad delivers a streak-free clean without leaving behind any bits of lint — and you can even wash and reuse it as many times as you like. Plus, its flexible head easily contours to the curve of your windshield to ensure a thorough cleaning.

48 The Foodie Dice That Help You Switch Up Boring Dinners Amazon Tumbleweeds Store Foodie Dice $24 See On Amazon Getting tired of eating the same meals every week? Give these food dice a roll, then try making a meal with whatever ingredients they give you. Each dice features either a protein, cooking method, carb, or herb, with an extra one dedicated to a special bonus ingredient. Plus, the protein dice features vegetarian options in addition to meat.

49 A Dry Erase Calendar You Can Stick Right on Your Fridge Amazon Home & Me Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle $19 See On Amazon I have a dry-erase calendar on my fridge, and it’s done wonders when it comes to keeping my schedule organized. This one, in particular, comes with six colorful dry-erase markers, an eraser, a bonus weekly planner, and a smaller board for daily plans.

50 This Waterproof Apron That Can Handle Heavy-Duty Jobs Amazon Aulett Home Waterproof Rubber Vinyl Apron $21 See On Amazon Trimming bushes, washing pets, handling harsh cleaning chemicals — this apron is made to handle all sorts of heavy-duty jobs. It’s made from waterproof vinyl, with an adjustable neck strap that lets you choose how high or low it sits on your chest. And if it. ever gets dirty? Simply wipe it down with a damp rag for a quick clean.

51 A Collapsible Bowl That Can Make Up to 15 Cups of Fresh Popcorn Amazon The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 See On Amazon Air poppers can take up a ton of space inside your cabinets, so why not downsize to this bowl? It’s large enough to make up to 15 cups of fresh popcorn and even collapses down for easy storage. Plus, the handles on either side stay cool so that you can safely take it out of the microwave.

52 The Charging Station That Helps Minimize Cable Clutter Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Station $40 See On Amazon Almost every home has that one corner that’s devolved into a mess of charging cables, which is only part of the reason why this charging station is such a good buy. There’s enough space to charge up to four devices at the same time — and each order even includes five shortened cables to keep it looking tidy: two micro-USB, two lightning, as well as one type-C.

53 These Bed Risers That Can Hold More Than 6,000 Pounds Amazon iPrimio Bed Risers (3 Inch Lift) $21 See On Amazon Pop your bed posts onto these risers, and you’ll instantly have more room underneath your bed for suitcases, storage bags, and more. They’re able to handle up to 6,800 pounds per leg. Plus, each one features a foam pad on the top to help keep castor wheel ends from rolling off.

54 A Miniature Trashcan That Fits on Crowded Countertops Amazon Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can $17 See On Amazon Whether you need somewhere to toss food scraps or paper waste, this miniature trashcan is small enough to fit on crowded countertops, office desks, and everywhere in between. The swing-top lid helps conceal all the rubbish inside so that it’s out of sight — and the stainless steel exterior is resistant to fingerprints as well as rust.

55 The Detangling Brush That Won’t Tug at Knots Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $15 See On Amazon Yanking away at tangled hair can be incredibly painful — instead, let this detangling brush do all the work for you. Cone-tipped bristles gently separate each individual strand allowing knots to gently fall apart so that you’re left with a smooth head of hair. You can also use it regardless of whether your hair is wet or dry, so go ahead and give it a try in the shower.

56 These Bluetooth Earbuds That Can Play Music for Up to 45 Hours Amazon TOZO Wireless Earbuds $27 See On Amazon Whereas some Bluetooth earbuds can cost hundreds of dollars, this pair is available for less than $30 — and their rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 45 hours when used with the charging case. They’re also waterproof and available in six colors.

57 A Salad Spinner That Doubles as a Sleek Serving Bowl Amazon OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner $30 See On Amazon Not only does this salad spinner make quick work of drying your greens, but you can also remove the strainer and use the clear bowl to serve food. The flat lid makes it easy to stack other items on top when you aren’t using it, and there’s even a nonslip ring on the bottom to help keep it from shifting out of place while you pump down on the handle.

58 The Latte Mix That’s Chock-Full of Nourishing Ashwagandha Amazon VAHDAM Organic Golden Milk Powder/Turmeric Ashwagandha Latte $12 See On Amazon Getting bored with your usual morning cup of coffee? Then give this latte mix a try to switch things up. Ashwagandha, ginger, peppermint, and Indian turmeric are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find listed on the back, while stevia gives it a little hint of sweetness without any added sugar. Simply add it to hot water or milk, then give it a stir before serving.

59 A Compact USB Fan That Also Tells You What Time It Is Amazon ONXE LED USB Clock Fan $15 See On Amazon If your desk doesn’t have enough space for a regular fan, this USB version is a compact option that can help keep you cool. It’s ready to go right out of the box, as there’s no need to install a driver in order to get it up and running. Plus, the special fan blade also creates an LED clock face so that you always know what time it is.