Shopping
The Best Prime Day Deal Over 50% Off
by BDG Commerce Updated: 1 hour ago Originally Published: June 27, 2023
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The biggest sale of the summer is here. On July 11th and 12th, Amazon Prime Day is taking place for two days. If this year’s sale resembles any previous year's, prepare for jaw-dropping deals on smart home gadgets, fashion staples, and the best in tech. With discounts as high as 80% off, there are incredible sales to be had if you keep your eyes out. Amazon has slashed prices on wildly popular products across every category, and our editors are scouring the site to surface the best and deepest discounts live now.
71% off a 2-pack of iPhone charger cables
You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.
50% off a set of colorful journal pens
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine-tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
41% off a power strip with 8 outlets & 4 USB ports
This compact power strip features eight outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, making it a go-to for your tech-charging needs. Plus, the flattened cord is 5 feet long, making it easy to charge your devices from a distance. Not to mention, it has 4.8 stars and over 3,000 reviews. Click the coupon for an extra 10% off.
60% off an anti-fatigue mat with a thick cushion
This 1/2-inch thick anti-fatigue mat is made of durable, soft PVC material, which adds cushioning and support while you stand to make your lower back, feet, and joints more comfortable. Whether you're working in the kitchen, doing tons of laundry, or typing away at a standing desk, this mat has beveled edges and a non-slip bottom to stay in place. It's water-resistant, easy to clean, and available in seven colors and six sizes.
51% off an ionic hair dryer
This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.
50% off these foldable storage bags
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
55% off a rechargeable neck fan with 3 speeds
Keep yourself cooler no matter the temps by slipping on this breezy neck fan. It has a rechargeable battery and lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, depending on the speed you like. The neckband is made with flexible silicone for comfort and ultimate adjustability. With nearly 10,000 reviews this fan earns a 4.3-star overall rating.
54% off this set of plush, quick-drying bath mats
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
54% off this eufy by Anker RoboVac
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
57% off these satin pillowcases that are so good for your hair & skin
These smooth-as-silk
satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size. 50% off the Blink Mini Security Camera
The Blink Mini smart security camera is one of the most popular indoor security systems on the market. With 250,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this small, wireless camera is an extremely popular option for anyone looking to keep a better eye on their home (or pets) while away. You can set up alerts to your smartphone whenever the camera picks up motion in your space, and view your space live, and even use the two-way audio feature. It's no surprise this best-seller has a stunning, 4.4-star average rating on Amazon.
72% off a 12-pack of rug grippers
To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.
65% off a 3-pack of Lightning cables
Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated by users with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.
55% off this powerful Amazon Fire Stick
The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.
41% off a pair of Apple EarPods
These Apple EarPods come with a versatile lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you'll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also come with 4.6 stars and almost 205,000 reviews.
46% off these wildly popular bike shorts with pockets
Perfect for working out and lounging, these best-selling biker shorts are made with four-way stretch fabric and a generous amount of spandex for moderate compression. The high-waisted shorts also have two deep side pockets for essentials as well as a hidden waistband pocket for your key or cash.
55% off an outlet extender with an extension cord
This surge protector and outlet extender can turn one single outlet into three, and is built with ports for two standard USB cords and one USB-C cord. At 5 feet in length, this works as an extension cord also. And with a power button that works as both a power switch and an overload switch, this is super easy to use. This has a glowing, 4.8-star average rating on Amazon after nearly 3,000 reviews.
52% off a best-selling hot air styling brush
This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.
53% off this stila liquid eyeliner
A basic black eyeliner is a makeup essential — and this waterproof formula from stila is a best-seller for a reason. Its tapered brush makes it easy to get precise lines and the formula is designed not to budge even when wearing it for long periods of time. Snag it on sale while this unbeatable price lasts.
45% off this Sonicare electric toothbrush
This highly-rated electric toothbrush features three modes and a built-in pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums while you brush. There's also a two-minute timer to help you brush thoroughly and impressive 14-day battery life — so click "add to cart" now while this deal lasts.
48% off these classic Crocs
Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. They're waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has earned more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall average rating of 4.8 stars.
49% off this air purifier that can handle large rooms
Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.
46% off a microwave-safe bento box
This sleek, microwave-safe bento box set makes lunchtime away from home so much easier. Not only does it come with four wooden utensils and two sauce jars with lids, it also features multiple storage compartments for packing all your favorite mains and sides. This popular lunchbox is made of wood and silicone for a durable, leakproof set that's easy to clean. Simply pop it in the dishwasher or hand wash. It's available in three sizes and more than 20 colors, so you're sure to find one that works with your routine.
39% off some comfy adjustable slides
These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.
36% off this cool mist humidifier that can cover 430 square feet
If you're dealing with dry air, this one-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.
41% off these automatic salt & pepper grinders
Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.
42% off this volume-building mascara
With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.
50% off pair of best-selling Levi’s shorts
In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a No. 1 best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."
46% off this wall charger with 4 USB ports
Make your outlets far more functional with this wall charger and surge protector, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five classic outlets on three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB ports and a USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and overheating protection to keep your electronics and home safe.
52% off this set of 2 wall chargers for your iPhone
Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the brand promises that these powerful blocks and cables charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook three times faster than Apple's original chargers. The cables are extra-long too -- one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet -- so you can use your devices anywhere.
47% off a pack of KN95 face masks
You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design won't irritate your skin and feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.
58% off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with a voice-controlled remote
If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, now's the time to buy. With a 4.7-star rating and over 389,000 reviews, this streaming stick turns any TV into a smart TV with easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all of your other favorite services. The remote has handy Alexa-capable voice controls, too, which makes searching for your favorite shows as easy as pie.
50% Off This Best-Selling Upright Vacuum
Designed for carpets, stairs, and bare floors, this upright vacuum is beloved for a bunch of reasons. It has swivel steering that allows you to turn this into hard-to-reach corners, anti-allergen technology that works with a HEPA filter to remove and trap dust, and it comes with two separate attachments. It's really no surprise that after 23,000 Amazon reviews, this all-star vacuum has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon
50% Off Amazon’s Wildly Popular Tablet
This 10.1-inch tablet boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life, has 32 or 64 gigabytes of storage (your choice), and comes with built-in Alexa technology. Stream your favorite TV shows and movies, make video calls, or connect it to a Bluetooth keyboard and use it as a pseudo laptop. This best-selling tablet has a 4.6-star average rating after over 113,000 Amazon reviews.
50% off the Blink Video Doorbell
Make your entry more convenient — and futuristic — with this video doorbell from Blink. It alerts you when anyone presses the button or motion is detected, and lets you answer your door from anywhere using your phone. It has two-way audio and can be connected to Alexa.
75% off a high-quality nose hair trimmer
Trim straggler ear and nose hairs painlessly using this battery-operated trimmer. With high-quality, dual-edge stainless steel blades it makes precise, smooth, and quick work of the job. Waterproof and washable, it works in the shower and is easy to clean.
62% off a 6-pack of scrubber sponges
These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.
40% off a single serve Keurig
This Keurig K-Mini coffee makes is perfect for small spaces because it's just 5 inches wide. It's super easy to operate, too, because you fill up your mug with water, pour it into the reservoir, add in your go-to K-Cup, press the button, and you'll have coffee in no time. Be sure to check the box to get $20 off this morning essential.
47% this clever tool for cleaning dryer vents
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum
Make keeping tidy so much easier with the assistance of this Roomba robot vacuum. You can schedule it to clean via its app or your voice assistant (like Alexa or Google Home). Multi-surface brushes grab dirt and dust from hard floors and carpets automatically, while edges and corners are taken care of with an edge-sweeping brush.
51% off these slick wireless earbuds
These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are an amazing deal any day, but while they're on sale they super worth an "add to cart." Not only are these IPX8-rated waterproof (so you can drop them into 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes and they'll still work), but they also have touch control built in to their design. To pause or play your music, simply tap your ear. The battery life is an unbeatable 10 hours, boosted to 45 hours when you have a fully charged case. And more than 250,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and awarded this pair of headphones its glowing, 4.4-star overall rating.
48% off this set of resistance bands
Each resistance band in this five-pack has a different level of resistance that you can choose from, depending on your workout. The levels range from X-Light to X-Heavy, and they're all constructed with natural, lightweight rubber. Plus, the pack includes a carrying case so you can easily bring it with you when you exercise.
60% off a memory foam seat cushion with hordes of fans
A best-seller on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating and over 101,000 reviews, this seat cushion offers a ton of support at your desk, in the car, or wherever you may find yourself. Made of 2.75-inch thick, dense memory foam, this cushion supports your spine. Best of all, this cushion has a breathable and moisture-wicking design to keep you as comfortable as possible.
45% off a set of brightly colored USB cables
With over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, this set of micro USB cables is a popular pick for charging your Android phone, tablet, or Kindle. Each one has a long, 6-foot braided nylon cord, reinforced necks for durability, and plugs into outlets or adapters via USB 2.0.
59% off this popular snail mucin cream
Amazon beauty enthusiasts rave about this lightweight gel cream, which has earned a glowing 4.5 stars after more than 20,000 ratings. It relies on Korean skincare all-star ingredients like snail mucin along with hyaluronic acid to soothe and moisturize even the most sensitive skin. Stock up while it's on sale, and find out why dozens of reviewers call it their "holy grail."
62% off a 6-pack of iPhone chargers in terrific colors
Whenever you're buying a phone charger, it always helps to invest in a pack. Even better when that pack comes with chargers of different lengths so you can customize to your needs. This pack of Apple M-Fi-certified chargers comes with two 3-feet chargers, three 6-feet chargers, and one extra-long, 9-food charger. Their braided design also makes them more durable than your standard cord.
44% off this CeraVe eye repair cream
This under-eye cream is such a classic because it has hyaluronic acid and ceramides for a moisturizing, brightening, and de-puffing skincare step. It has a precise applicator, so it's easy to sweep on this non-greasy eye cream. Plus, you can reach for it during your before-bed or before-makeup skincare routine.
47% off this classic detangling hair brush
This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.
50% off this 4-pack of packing cubes
Organizing luggage has never been easier, thanks to these packing cubes that keep items separate in your suitcase. Each organizer features a double zipper for easy opening and closing, as well as a mesh top panel that makes it easy to spot items with a glance.
57% off on this expandable & carry-on sized hard-sided spinner luggage
Upgrading your luggage during a big sale is always a smart idea. And this 20-inch carry-on suitcase from Rockland is a great investment. It's expandable, has four spinner wheels, a retractable handle, and a durable (yet lightweight) ABS hardside exterior that holds up super well. It also comes in 13 different colors, and has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon after 8,000 reviews.
LEARN SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY
This article was originally published on
June 27, 2023