Of All The Weird, Wildly Popular Stuff on Amazon, These 50 Things Actually Deserve the Hype

This four-pack of light bulbs might look just like other bulbs. And they screw into your fixtures just like any bulb. But while this bulb is working like normal, it is also charging itself up in case the power goes out or you need a flashlight for any reason. If the power goes out, your lights still work. And you can unscrew a bulb, attach the power cap — or touch the threads and the bottom at the same time — and use it as a flashlight.