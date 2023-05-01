Finding the perfect gift can be straight-up hard sometimes. Not only do you want to pick something that they don’t already have, but you want it to be something they’ll love and find useful — instead of sitting on the shelf collecting dust. To help, I’ve rounded up some unique gifts for women to suit all tastes and styles. There are gifts for those who love the outdoors, picks to make everyday tasks a little easier, and luxe items for her to indulge in.

So, when you’re ready, scroll on for this list of clever gifts that are so much better than what she usually gets.

01 A pair of supportive kicks for workouts & leisure Amazon New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker $45 See On Amazon Put a little extra bounce in her step with this pair of popular New Balance sneakers that feature a lace-free bootie construction and cushiony memory foam insoles for extra comfort. They boast the brand’s lightweight midsole for support and cushioning, a breathable mesh upper, and a durable rubber outsole. Note: The brand recommends ordering a half-size larger than your typical New Balance size. Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes | Colors: 3

02 This colorful keyboard & mouse combo for her desk Amazon SADES V2020 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo $43 See On Amazon Upgrade her office situation with this colorful wireless keyboard and mouse combo that puts a fun spin on classic computer accessories. The full-size keyboard features 13 function keys for shortcuts, while the mouse boasts a rollerball and three sensitivity settings. Both will connect to her computer via a small USB receiver and come with the batteries needed for use. Compatibility: Windows and Mac OS | Colors: 2

03 An absorbent, nonslip bathmat that looks like marble Amazon LOFTER Nonslip Stone Bath Mat $40 See On Amazon Add a touch of luxe to her bathroom with this nonslip and incredibly absorbent bath mat that’s designed to dry in seconds. The stone-like mat is made of 100% diatomaceous earth to quickly soak up water, and it has a matte texture for extra grip. It’s also great for use under houseplants and pet bowls. Dimensions: 23.6 x 15.5 x 1 inches | Colors: 2

04 These aromatherapy shower steamers that make getting ready feel luxurious Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Give her a spa-like experience with these aromatherapy shower steamers. The set of six is scented with essential oils such as relaxing lavender, cooling peppermint, and mood-boosting vanilla and orange, and they’re so easy to use. Just place one tablet in the shower (away from the water stream) and it’ll release its aromatherapeutic scent.

05 This indoor camera with a cool motion tracking feature Amazon Amcrest 1080P WiFi Indoor Camera $35 See On Amazon Whether it’s to keep an eye on pets, add an extra layer of security, or serve as a baby monitor, this wireless indoor camera is a versatile pick. It has classic features like night vision, a speaker, and Wi-Fi connectivity, but it also boasts a motion tracking feature with human and pet detection that will automatically pan and tilt to keep the moving object in sight. Colors: 2 | Storage: Micro SD card (sold separately) or cloud storage via the Amcrest app

06 A colorful pencil kit with seemingly endless refills Amazon Four Candies Cute Pastel Mechanical Pencil Set (6-Pieces) $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a fun gift that’s also practical, consider this colorful mechanical pencil set. It includes six pencils in a variety of pastel colors, six packs of lead refills in two sizes, three jelly erasers, and nine cap eraser refills, plus a frosted case to keep it all together.

07 This tea infuser that can be used in both mugs & teapots Amazon Teabloom Universal Tea Infuser with Lid/Coaster $13 See On Amazon If she likes tea, give her one of these unique tea infusers that can fit almost any mug or teapot. It has a stainless steel mesh basket to keep tea leaves contained and wings at the top to keep it suspended on the rim of your container. Plus, when the tea is done steeping, the lid serves as a handy coaster for the infuser.

08 A high-frequency wand kit that can help brighten & smooth skin Amazon NewWay High Frequency Facial Beauty Therapy Wand $38 See On Amazon For a spa-like treatment she can do at home, give her this high-frequency facial wand kit that delivers “impressive results,” according to reviewers. It’s designed to help improve circulation, brighten and smooth skin, and reduce acne, and it comes with four wands to use on different areas of the face and scalp.

09 This travel bag with space to fit all of her favorite things Amazon CHANDELLI Makeup Travel Bag & Makeup Organizer $25 See On Amazon While some makeup bags might fit a few of her favorite things, this travel toiletry bag features four large zippered pockets and several elastic straps to stash a bunch of hair and skin-care products, accessories, and tools. It’s made of water-resistant fabric, has a convenient hanging hook at the top, and folds up to look like a stylish purse while traveling. Sizes: Medium, large | Colors: 5

10 A highly rated makeup brush set with 14 pieces Amazon Luxe Premium Makeup Brushes Set (14-Pieces) $12 See On Amazon Treat her to this 14-piece makeup brush kit so she’ll have a designated tool for every step in her beauty routine. Each brush features plush, shed-resistant bristles for a smooth application and has a thick birchwood handle. Plus, the set comes with a 5.1-ounce bottle of cleaning solution that’s gentle on makeup brushes.

11 This fan-favorite glossy lip oil with a sheer tint Amazon Nooni Korean Lip Oil Moisturizing and Tinting for Dry Lips $12 See On Amazon This silky lip oil delivers moisture and a subtle, glossy tint. The nonsticky formula comes in eight pretty shades and includes a pointed applicator so it’s easy to swipe on. “This is amazing and I want one in every color,” raved one reviewer — luckily, it also comes in two-pack color combos so you can try more than one shade. Size: 0.12 fl. oz. | Colors and combinations: 24

12 A strengthening hair oil that helps smooth & add shine Amazon Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil $9 See On Amazon This strengthening hair oil is infused with biotin, rosemary, and peppermint to nourish strands, help soothe your scalp, and even promote hair growth. Backed by over 26,000 five-star reviews, the lightweight formula is great for all hair textures and helps reduce frizz and add shine. She can use it weekly as an intensive hair treatment or daily to aid in hair styling. Size: 2 fl. oz.

13 This best-selling body mist with an irresistible scent Amazon SOL DE JANEIRO Body Fragrance Mist $24 See On Amazon This body mist is a best-seller on Amazon thanks to hints of almond, jasmine, and vanilla that the brand describes as year-round summer. One reviewer wrote, “People compliment me [every] time I wear this.” Fans rave about how the scent lasts all day long, and it’s great for use on both your body and hair. Size: 3.04 fl. oz. (8.1 fl. oz. also available) | Scents: 2

14 A shimmery nail polish available in hundreds of colors Amazon ILNP Ballet Slipper Soft Pink Holographic Nail Polish $10 See On Amazon Give her a fun new way to do her nails with this holographic nail polish that has earned over 92,000 reviews on Amazon. The shimmery polish is available in hundreds of colors with a chip-resistant finish, and the brand notes that it’s easy to remove, unlike some other glittery nail polishes. Colors: 406

15 This handy mat to safely stash unfinished puzzles Amazon Newverest Jigsaw Puzzle Mat Roll Up $40 See On Amazon This roll-up mat is a must-have for puzzle lovers, as it’ll allow her to safely store partially finished puzzles until she’s ready to work on them again. The mat can accommodate puzzles up to 1,500 pieces, features three straps to keep it secure, and has a nonslip rubber bottom. It even comes with a carrying case to take on the go. Size: 46 x 26 inches

16 These swaying solar lights that look like fireflies Amazon TONULAX Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Add some whimsy to her garden with this set of fairy lights that sway in the breeze. Each solar-powered stake features a cluster of globe lights on flexible iron stems and has an auto-on feature when it gets dark. They’re water-resistant against rain, emit a bright warm white light, and last up to 20 hours on a single charge. Quantity options: 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack

17 A hook-shaped massager to relieve muscle tension in hard-to-reach places Amazon LiBa Trigger Point Back and Neck Massager $21 See On Amzaon This massager features a hook shape and strategically placed nodes to help relieve tension in hard-to-reach places, including the back, neck, and feet. And reviewers write that it’s extra helpful for loosening up knots, with one user writing, “This thing is fantastic!! It allows me to apply as much pressure as I need on the muscle knots I get along my shoulder blades.” Colors: 5

18 This insulated tumbler with a comfy handle & car-friendly design Amazon Simple Modern Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid $30 See On Amazon This 40-ounce tumbler may just become her new favorite cup thanks to its ergonomic handle and slim design that fits easily in cupholders. The stainless steel cup is vacuum-insulated to keep beverages hot or cold for longer, comes with a matching straw, and has a leak-resistant design. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe. Colors and designs: 11

19 An organizer that fits conveniently in car seat gaps Amazon Lusso Gear 2 in 1 Car Seat Gap Organizer $20 See On Amazon Help her keep the necessities within reach with this car organizer that’s designed to fit conveniently between the car seat and center console. The organizer is made of a stylish and durable faux leather material, has a universal design to fit most cars, trucks, and SUVs, and comes with spacers for a more secure fit if necessary. Compatibility: Fits car seat gaps between 0.5 and 2 inches wide | Colors: 5

20 This LED mirror that’ll make getting ready in the car so much easier Amazon Xinlykid Car Visor Vanity Mirror $24 See On Amazon This light-up car mirror is great for those who are always on the go thanks to its frame of mini LED lights that provide a brighter view for makeup touch-ups, quick hairstyles, and more. It has adjustable warmth and brightness settings, can be recharged with the included USB-C cable, and easily attaches to the visor via two straps.

21 A clip-on LED light for brighter photos & videos Amazon GearLight Selfie Ring Light $15 See On Amazon Whether she uses it for work meetings, casual video chats, or selfies, this LED ring light will brighten up the picture with an illuminated glow. The clip-on design easily attaches to nearly any monitor, laptop, tablet, or phone, has a rechargeable battery that provides up to two hours of light, and warmth and brightness settings will allow her to customize the look. Compatibility: Clips onto screen edges up to 1.25 inches thick

22 This set of headrest hooks to hold her purse & bags Amazon Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook (4-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Keep her bags from rolling around in the car with this set of headrest hooks. Each one wraps securely around the metal headrest stanchion and has a hook on the end to hold items up to 13 pounds. Reviewers also note they come in handy for “crushable groceries” and help prevent bags from causing false passenger alerts in the front seat. Colors: 7

23 A personalized jewelry case that’s the ideal size for traveling Amazon Personalization Lab Custom Leather Jewelry Box w/Name & Birth Flower $20 See On Amazon This faux-leather jewelry box is a lovely way to store pieces for traveling and can be personalized with her name and birth flower for a special touch. The zippered case measures less than 4 inches wide but includes three necklace hooks, six ring and earring slots, an elastic pocket, and four compartments to accommodate her favorites. Colors: 8 | Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.9 x 2 inches

24 These comfy house shoes made of a bouncy material Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slippers $24 See On Amazon Gift her a pair of these super comfortable cloud slippers that reviewers describe as “like walking on giant marshmallows.” The sandals feature a thick EVA sole for extra cushion, plus a textured footbed and thick strap to help keep feet from sliding. There are also over a dozen colors to suit her style, including pink, blue, and a fun leopard print option. Sizes: 4 — 16 | Colors: 18

25 A vintage-style terrarium for flowers or new plant clippings Amazon XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand $19 See On Amazon Plant lovers will adore this cool terrarium that’s great for propagating new plants or showcasing cut flowers. The three durable glass bulbs are housed in a vintage-style wood frame that would look great on a windowsill, office desk, or anywhere that gets natural light. Plus, this terrarium comes backed by more than 7,000 five-star reviews.

26 This card game aimed at creating deeper connections Amazon We're Not Really Strangers Card Game $22 See On Amazon This popular card game features 150 deep questions aimed at exploring your true feelings and getting to know your friends and family a little better. It’s earned an overall 4.7-star rating from over 4,400 Amazon reviewers and one fan wrote, “This turned out to be a super fun way to connect deeper and know more about each other.” Ages: 12 + | Players: 2 — 6

27 A hilarious, fast-paced party game Amazon Off Topic Adult Party Game $30 See On Amazon Stir up the laughter with this fun party game. Similar to the popular game Scattergories, players must race against the clock to come up with topic answers that start with the letter on the rolled die. When the timer is up, each player reveals their sometimes strange and hilarious answers and the group decides if they’re worthy or just a little too far-fetched. Ages: 17 + | Players: 2 — 8

28 This infinity cube to help reduce stress & bust boredom Amazon Daily Vibrations Blue Infinity Cube Fidget Toy $13 See On Amazon This infinity cube is a great fidget toy for her to keep in her bag, car, or on her desk to use anytime she’s feeling bored, stressed, or anxious. Made from durable metal, the toy consists of small cubes that can be formed into a variety of shapes. Plus, the compact design can be manipulated with just one hand. Colors: 6

29 A set of sensory rings to use when she’s feeling anxious Amazon Mr. Pen- Spiky Sensory Rings (10-Pack) $7 See On Amazon If there’s a habit she’s trying to break (like skin picking or nail biting), consider getting her a pack of these spiky rings that provide a sensory distraction. Each ring is made of durable stainless steel wire and designed to fit snugly on your finger, and they can be rolled up and down to help keep hands busy. Colors: 2

30 This doggie bath brush that hooks up to your shower or hose Amazon Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush $25 See On Amazon If she has a dog, she might appreciate this spray bath brush that makes rinsing a lot easier. It connects to a hose or showerhead and can be turned on or off with just a squeeze of her hand. Soft silicone nubs on the brush deliver a gentle massage for the pet, and an adjustable strap provides a comfortable fit for her.

31 A hanging organizer for her bags, blankets, or towels Amazon ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer $16 See On Amazon Give her a convenient space to stash her bag collection with this hanging organizer that features eight large compartments. Each of the storage sections has a clear plastic front so you can see what’s inside, and the organizer can hang easily from a closet rod or door via the attached hook at the top. Plus, it’s also great for storing shoes, blankets, and towels. Colors: 4

32 This small but mighty magnetic car mount for hands-free viewing Amazon Caw.Car Universal Car Phone Mount $20 See On Amazon Consider giving her one of these universal car mounts that’ll allow for easy phone viewing while still keeping both hands on the wheel. The mount attaches to the dash via an adhesive pad and has a strong magnet for quickly and securely attaching your phone — even with a case on. Plus, the mount can swivel for the perfect viewing angle.

33 A magnetic wallet that attaches to her phone Amazon Pelican Magnetic Wallet/Card Holder $40 See On Amazon Make it easy for her to keep her phone and wallet in one place with this magnetic card holder that attaches to the back of MagSafe phone cases. The wallet has a compartment on each side that’s great for holding up to four cards and some cash, and is made from an ultra-durable, waterproof material. Compatibility: iPhone 12/Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 13/Pro/Pro Max, and iPhone 14/Pro/Pro Max | Colors: 3

34 This Bluetooth adapter for wireless audio on fights Amazon MEE audio Connect Air in-Flight Bluetooth Audio Adapter $50 See On Amazon This audio adapter gives airplane entertainment systems Bluetooth connectivity so she can use wireless headphones or earbuds. It can also be used to listen to audio from gaming systems, gym equipment, or any device with a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. Plus, the adapter has up to 20 hours of battery life and can be used to transmit audio to two sets of headphones at once.

35 A 360-degree rotating waterproof phone holder for the shower Amazon URROY Waterproof Shower Phone Holder $17 See On Amazon If she likes to listen music or watch TV while getting ready, gift her this waterproof phone holder that’s designed for use in the shower. It has a fog-resistant cover with touchscreen compatibility, a 360-degree rotating design, and even comes with three adhesive hanging plates so she can use it in various spaces throughout the house. Compatibility: Smartphones up to 6.8 inches | Colors: 8

36 This clip that keeps hats safely attached to almost any bag Amazon KLIPSTA Hat Clip - Magnetic Hat Holder $24 See On Amazon These hat clips will conveniently hang her beach hat or ball cap right from her bag so it doesn’t get smooshed. The clips attach and lock onto any bag and have strong, padded magnets that secure the hat without damaging it. They’re great for use while traveling and come in six colors to suit her style. Colors: 6

37 A set of bed sheet detanglers that were featured on Shark Tank Amazon Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Have you ever dried a sheet set only to find that it completely twisted up and needs another dry cycle? These bed sheet detanglers are a quirky yet genius solution and make for a helpful gift. Simply attach the BPA-free plates to your flat and fitted sheets to help prevent bunching and keep the washing machine balanced throughout the cycle.

38 This brilliant cup made for eating cereal on the go Amazon CRUNCHCUP A Portable Cereal Cup $30 See On Amazon Great for eating breakfast on the go, this portable cup provides a no-spoon way to eat cereal with milk. It includes an outer cup for milk and an inner cup for cereal, and a drinking spout that provides the perfect cereal-to-milk ratio when tilted. The cup is made of strong BPA-free Tritan plastic and is dishwasher safe, too. Colors: 5

39 A pack of luxe eye masks to help reduce dark circles & puffiness Amazon Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles Treatments (15-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Upgrade her skin-care routine with these gold eye masks which help reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles around the eyes. They’re great for all skin types and are easy to use — simply apply a mask under each eye and leave them on for 20 minutes. Tip: They work best when chilled, so store them in the fridge for a cooling treatment.

40 This transparent dry-erase board for modern note-taking Amazon TSJ OFFICE Acrylic Dry Erase White Board $20 See On Amazon Give her one of these stylish dry-erase boards that’ll make creating notes and to-do lists a little more fun. Made entirely of clear acrylic, the see-through board comes with four dry-erase markers (although any dry-erase markers can be used) plus an eraser. The 10 by 10-inch writing surface also has a convenient stand to prop it up.

41 An under-desk organizer that reduces clutter Amazon submatches Under Desk Drawer Organizer Slide Out $27 See On Amazon Offer up some convenient storage space with this hidden organizer that adheres firmly to the underside of desks, cabinets, or shelves. It includes two transparent drawers and can hold up to 10 pounds of office supplies, toiletries, or cooking utensils. Adhesive strips are also included for quick and easy installation. Colors: 2

42 This adhesive wall mount for storing devices Amazon APSOONSELL Wall Mount Storage Organizer Box $12 See On Amazon To free up counter space when charging devices, this storage box adheres easily to the wall and can accommodate nearly every smartphone or tablet. It’s made of a clear acrylic material so it blends in seamlessly when not in use. Plus, it’s also great for stashing remotes so they don’t get lost. Styles: 3

43 A soothing gel mask that can be used warm or cold Amazon PerfeCore Eye Mask Puffiness and Migraine Relief $10 See On Amazon This gel mask can be used warm or cold to help soothe headaches, reduce puffiness, and ease sinus pressure. It’s filled with small beads that help retain the desired temperature and has a latex and BPA-free shell that’s great for all skin types. An elastic strap around the back keeps it in place, and you can choose from purple and blue color options. Colors: 2

44 This clever cat door to keep litter boxes hidden yet accessible Amazon Purrfect Portal Cat Interior Door $30 See On Amazon If she’s got a feline friend, give her this adorable cat door that’s earned a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Amazon. It can be installed on any interior door and is great for kitties up to 20 pounds. Plus, the installation is pretty easy, with one reviewer writing, “I had a cordless drill & saw and was able to get this done in less than 30 minutes.” Colors: 3 | Exterior Dimensions: 9 x 9.25 inches (width x height) | Interior Dimensions: 6.75 x 8 inches (width x height)

45 A collapsible water bottle that’s easy to fit in your pocket or bag Amazon HYDAWAY Collapsible Water Bottle $28 See On Amazon Outdoor enthusiasts will love this collapsible water bottle that folds down flat for easy storage after use. The bottle is leak-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and made of BPA-free silicone, and it can hold up to 17 ounces of fluid. Many reviewers also note that it’s great for taking to amusement parks. Colors: 6

46 This inflatable couch for comfy lounging anywhere Amazon Chillbo Shwaggins Inflatable Couch $39 See On Amazon This inflatable couch is both fun and useful and is great for the beach, camping, festivals, sporting events, or backyard use. It’s made from durable, water-resistant polyester, can fit up to three people, and has elastic loops to anchor it down. Large side pockets are great for stashing books or snacks, and it even comes with a carrying case. Colors: 13

47 A moisturizing leave-in conditioner that helps strengthen & adds shine Amazon Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Hair Conditioner Detangler $22 See On Amazon This multi-benefit leave-in spray helps detangle locks and delivers a dose of moisture. Not only does it help strengthen strands, but it also promotes smoother, shinier hair and helps repair damage. What’s more, the lightweight, vegan formula is great for use on all hair types. Size: 8.5 ounces

48 This invigorating scalp massager that can be used wet or dry Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager $7 See On Amazon Treat her to one of these silicone scalp massagers that can be used wet or dry to help exfoliate, clean, and deliver a blissful head massage. The dual-sided tool features two brush heads for a customizable massage, has a hand strap for a comfortable hold, and may even be helpful in reducing dandruff and promoting hair growth.

49 A stylish vase that may help extend the life of her flowers Amazon The Amaranth Vase - Water Draining and Stem Access Vase $40 See On Amazon This vase has an innovative design that makes it easier to give flowers fresh water and trim the stems — giving extra life to blooms. The bottom of the vase twists and separates from the top, revealing the the stems and making it easy to dump out old water. Choose from several colors, including black, white, and mint green. Colors: 6 | Sizes: Small, large (featured)

50 This clip-on shelf for convenient bedside storage Amazon BedShelfie Clip-On Bedside Shelf Table $20 See On Amazon This bedside tray will make it so much easier for her to enjoy breakfast in bed and is also a great nightstand replacement for those going for a more minimalist vibe. It features a strong clamp to keep it securely attached to bed frames between 0.1 and 2.1 inches thick and even has slots in the side to accommodate charging cables.

51 A self-mixing bottle for smooth protein shakes Amazon VOLTRX Premium Electric Protein Shaker Bottle $29 See On Amazon This electric mixing bottle will create silky, lump-free protein drinks in just seconds. Simply add protein powder and your liquid of choice to the 24-ounce BPA-free cup, press the button on the base, and the powerful spinning will go to work. The base has a fun light-up feature when in use, and, according to the brand, you’ll get months of mixing from a single charge. Colors: 7

52 This reusable notebook that helps store & organize notes in the cloud Amazon Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $16 See On Amazon This reusable notebook works with an app to digitalize handwritten notes which can then be stored and organized in the cloud for reference whenever she needs it. When the book is full, each of the 48 dotted pages can be wiped clean with the included microfiber cloth. A pen is included, too.

53 A set of unbreakable wine glasses that are a must-have for outdoor dining Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $31 See On Amazon Especially useful for outdoor dinners or lounging by the pool, these unbreakable wine glasses are made of stainless steel so they’re completely shatterproof if dropped or knocked over. Each stemless glass can hold up to 18 ounces and helps keep your beverage cooler for longer. Colors: 27

54 This stylish essential oil diffuser that can for up to 18 hours Amazon SPARIA Ceramic Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser $40 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser features a geometric ceramic housing with a wooden base that’ll look chic in any room. It has a large 300-milliliter reservoir with an 18-hour runtime for all-day use, and you can choose from intermittent or continuous mist. There’s also an auto-off timer that can be set for up to six hours, plus three LED light settings. Colors and styles: 3

55 A portable brewing straw for a fresh cup of joe without the coffee maker Amazon JoGo Portable Coffee and Tea Brewing Straw $25 See On Amazon Great for those who love camping, this brewing straw features a built-in filter in the bottom — just add your favorite coffee grounds to the straw, pour hot water into your mug, and stir. You can sip straight through the straw without getting any grounds, and it’s also good for tea and other beverages. Colors: 4

56 This waterproof rain hat that fully covers your hair Amazon Hairbrella 100% Waterproof Rain Hat $35 See On Amazon This waterproof rain hat will keep her hair from getting wet and has a visor with UV protection to shield her face as well. The inside of the hat has a satin lining to protect styles and reduce frizz, and an adjustable strap in the back keeps it snug and secure. Bonus: It also folds up to create a storage pouch that’s great for travel. Colors: 7

57 A set of plush headbands to use during her skin-care routine Amazon LADES Spa Headband Bow Hair Band (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon These spa headbands are helpful for keeping her hair off her face when using a cleanser or applying skin-care products, and they have a fun bow accent to boot. The soft headbands are made from breathable fleece with an elastic in the back for a snug fit, and they can be washed when needed. Colors: 12

58 These colorful, trendy hair claws Amazon LAXIZAR Hair Claw Clips (8-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These on-trend claw clips would make a welcome addition to any collection. Each of the eight medium-sized clips features a colorful pattern and measures 3 inches long to accommodate many hairstyles. They also have a secure grip, with one fan writing, “Sturdy, pretty, and hold my hair nicely all day long.” Color combinations: 3

59 A set of luggage organizers to maximize the space in your suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon Backed by over 19,000 ratings, these packing cubes are a hit among travelers, with one fan writing, “Not only does it organize everything I pack [...], it allows me to pack 2-3 times more than I used to.” The zippered cubes have mesh tops so you can see what’s inside, and they fit up to 14 days worth of clothing. A convenient laundry bag is also included. Colors: 9

60 These airy athletic shorts with hidden briefs underneath Amazon BMJL High Waisted Running Shorts With Pocket $27 See On Amazon These comfy high-waisted athletic shorts feature a pair of sweat-wicking hidden briefs for extra coverage and are made of lightweight polyester-spandex with a relaxed fit. They also have a thick, stretchy waistband, a zippered side pocket for her phone or keys, and come in lots colors to suit her style. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 34

61 A pair of stylish shades to elevate any look Amazon SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses $16 See On Amazon It’s always fun to get a new pair of shades, and these vintage-style sunglasses will complement any outfit. The rounded lenses provide UVA and UVB protection and feature an ombre tint in a variety of colors to choose from. Plus, they come with a carrying pouch and a giftable box. Colors: 9

62 This delicate necklace set with an initial pendant Amazon M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces $15 See On Amazon With a paperclip chain and a detailed hexagon charm, this necklace set is a unique piece to add to her collection. The two necklaces can be worn together or separately, and the charm features an initial of your choosing on one side and an engraved heart on the other. Plus, the set is made of 14-karat gold-plated brass that’s free from potentially irritating nickel and lead. Colors: 3 | Necklace lengths: 14 and 18 inches, both with 2-inch extenders

63 A minimalist ring with a little sparkle Amazon PDWZNBA Gold Plated Ring $10 See On Amazon Great for accessorizing a number of looks, this 18-karat gold-plated ring has a hypoallergenic stainless steel core, tiny faux diamonds, and a shiny finish. It’s about 4 millimeters thick, so it’s great for wearing alone or stacked with other rings, and comes in three colors, two styles, and eight sizes. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors and styles: 6

64 This set of fun Croc lights to illuminate the way Amazon Aveland Headlights for Crocs (2 Pieces) $11 See On Amazon Not only are these Croc headlights a fun accessory, but they’re also a helpful gift for walking around at night. Each light features a base that fits snugly in the holes of Croc shoes and points forward to illuminate the ground up to 33 feet ahead. They have three light settings (constant, flashing, and slow flash) and a water-resistant construction to stand up to rain. Colors: 5

65 A pair of dainty gold huggie hoops that’ll never go out of style Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings $13 See On Amazon These tiny huggie hoop earrings are great for everyday wear, and if she loves an earring stack, their small size also works well in second or third holes. They boast a hypoallergenic gold-plated construction and come in three finishes to choose from, including white gold and rose gold. Colors: 3

66 This adhesive handle that keeps you from having to touch the toilet seat Amazon Lifty Loo Toilet Seat Handle (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon When someone forgets to put the toilet seat down, give her a slightly more sanitary way to lower it with this toilet seat handle. Made from recycled plastic, the handle comes with two types of adhesive strips to fit flat and curved-bottom toilet seats and has an unobtrusive design that blends in seamlessly with the loo.

67 A wine aerator & pourer for better-tasting vino Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-pack) $14 See On Amazon If she enjoys wine, consider giving her this wine aerator that produces a more flavorful taste. The aerator/pourer combo infuses wine with oxygen as it leaves the spout and facilitates a smoother pour thanks to the integrated flow regulator. When finished, she can preserve the rest of the bottle with the included stopper that’s designed to create an airtight seal. Colors and styles: 4