Amazon keeps selling out of these 40 clever home improvement products with near-perfect reviews

If you like your home goods to be practical, efficient, and well-reviewed, then today is your lucky day. This list of clever home improvement products is not only chock-full of high ratings from happy buyers, but they’re all sold on Amazon, too. And, if you’re someone for whom household maintenance and chores doesn’t come naturally (ahem, like me), then you’ll especially appreciate the guidance and confidence you can glean from these reviews.

Take a look around your home — if there’s an area that needs your attention or a project you’ve been putting off, chances are good you’ll find a solution here.

01 An adjustable organizer that’s designed for storing boxed kitchen supplies Amazon YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon It’s not just you — plastic wrap, wax paper, and foil boxes are indeed awkward to store. This box organizer is perfectly sized to accommodate them, and the shelves are adjustable so you can customize it for your collection. Even better, the coated steel frame and plastic shelves promise to hold up to 20 pounds of weight.

02 These adhesive grippers that keep rugs safe and secure Amazon StepNGrip NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon A loose or wrinkled rug is an eyesore at best and a danger at worst. Use these best-selling rug grippers to secure the corners of rugs or mats and enjoy the peace of mind and polish that they provide. Packages come with four pieces.

03 This paper towel holder that won’t take up counter space Amazon Taozun Self Adhesive Paper Towel Holder $14 See On Amazon Paper towels are a kitchen staple, but storing them can be cumbersome. Enter this adhesive paper towel holder, which you can apply to your wall, to the underside of your cabinets, or even to your refrigerator. It’s ready when it arrives, and all you do is peel and stick it to your desired location. One buyer dubbed it, “Holy Grail of Paper Towel Holders.”

04 These remote-controlled LED lights that can be applied to any corner of your home Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon The back of your closet? Check. The underside of your kitchen cabinets? Check. The storage space beneath your sink? Check. These remote controlled LED lights provide light with the tap of a button, and they’re a cinch to install — they come with both adhesive tape or screws for your convenience. It’s no surprise over 23,000 shoppers give them five stars.

05 These shoe storage containers that slide right under your bed Amazon Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (Set of 2) $30 See On Amazon If you’re short on space but heavy on shoes, consider these under-bed shoe organizers. Each one holds up to 12 pairs of adult shoes (boot options are available, too), and there are handles so you can reach and retrieve shoes with ease. Plus, they zip closed and have a transparent top so you can see everything at a glance.

06 This tiered organizer with bins that slide out like drawers Amazon Simple Houseware 2 Tier Sliding Basket Organizer $25 See On Amazon This freestanding sliding basket organizer is perfect for a counter, cupboard, or closet, allowing you to search for what you need without disturbing the rest of your storage space. Made with coated metal, it comes in five different colors (including teal). If you buy more than one, they’re stackable, too.

07 This broom holder so even your cleaning supplies stay clean & organized Amazon Berry Ave Wall Mount Broom Organizer $14.97 See On Amazon If your mops, brooms, baseball bats, or umbrellas are taking up precious space in your home, then you need this broom holder that mounts to the wall. With five clamps to hold your brooms, rakes, mops, and other long-handled tools and five retractable hooks that pop out as needed to hold onto smaller tools, gloves, and dusters, you will have a place for everything.

08 An outlet extender that gives you a half-dozen outlets plus 2 USB ports Amazon POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender $20 See On Amazon More compact than a power strip, and featuring USB ports too, this six-outlet extender also doubles as an automatic nightlight with three brightness levels. Everything is spaced so that all ports are accessible at the same time, making it a sleek and efficient way to maximize your outlets and your space.

09 These durable motion sensor lights powered by the sun Amazon HMCITY Motion Sensor Solar Lights $22 See On Amazon Install these weatherproof motion sensor solar lights where they can receive sunlight, and then enjoy their three practical lighting modes: security mode, permanent on, and smart brightness mode. With wide angle coverage, they’re practical and versatile — plus, they’re super easy to install. They come in packs of two, four, or six.

10 A set of silicone baking mats that make cleanup easy Amazon HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Baking Mats (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats will save you so much labor in the kitchen. Line your pan with them before you put it in the oven and there will be almost no cleanup after dinner. And you can skip the “grease the pan” step when baking because nothing will stick to these.

11 This rocker knife that slices veggies with ease Amazon Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper $8 See On Amazon This salad chopper is unlike any other knife you’ve ever owned. Designed to rock back and forth, it slices through vegetables and fruit (and other foods like cheese) with swiftness and ease and boasts two sharp blades and a blade cover for safety. The chopper is made from durable stainless steel and costs just $8.

12 A sleek and subtle cable box that hides your surge protector Amazon Baskiss Cable Management Box $19 See On Amazon This cable management box can save you lots of hassle and clutter. With measurements of roughly 12 by 5 by 4.5 inches, it’ll comfortably hold your surge protector, and it features cutouts for cords and wires to slip through. Plus, the bamboo lid fits into most decor styles, so it’ll fit right into your home.

13 A bamboo lazy Susan for display or pantry organization Amazon Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan $18 See On Amazon Great for storage or display, this lazy Susan round table is equal parts form and function. The elegant bamboo blends in with almost any decor style, and the smooth rotation means that everything you serve or store on it is always within reach. The 10-inch diameter also makes it a great choice for cabinets or pantry organizing, too.

14 An electric skillet that cooks food faster Amazon BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Skillet $27 See On Amazon Need to get dinner on the table fast because your schedule doesn’t allow for anything less? Snag this electric ceramic titanium skillet and cook food up to 30% faster than most regular nonstick skillets, according to the manufacturer. This skillet is perfect for cooking so many foods and is resistant to scratching. It comes with a dishwasher-safe glass lid and features stay-cool handles.

15 This roll-up drying rack that is so helpful Amazon Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See On Amazon Is there anything this little roll-up dish drying rack can’t help with? Set it over your sink and you’ll find yourself using it when you rinse fruits and vegetables, to let a dish drip dry, and as a place to set a pan when you fill it with water. When your cookies come out of the oven, it doubles as a cooking rack. And you can move it to the counter to set a hot pan down without leaving a burn mark. If you ever aren’t using it, it rolls up for easy storage.

16 The rack that can handle your heaviest pans Amazon Simple Houseware Pot & Pan Organizer Rack $19 See On Amazon End the loud and irritating hunt through a stack of heavy pans by loading them all into this organizer rack so you can grab the one you want without unstacking every other pan to reach it. It’s strong enough to handle your cast-iron collection and the dividers are adjustable to fit your pans. You can use it upright or turn it on its side.

17 These pants hangers that keep your closet neat and accessible Amazon ZOBER High-Grade Wooden Pants Hangers (10-Pack) $17 See On Amazon A set of these pants hangers offers an instant upgrade to your closet, so it’s no wonder that they’ve garnered thousands of glowing reviews. They’re study, sleek, and smooth, and they swivel to make it easy to grab whatever you need. Choose from three different colors of wood, and a pack of 10 or 20 hangers.

18 This digital thermometer for perfectly cooked meat each time Amazon Kizen Meat Instant Read Thermometer $14 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of whether or not your meat is safe to eat with the help of this digital thermometer. It also saves you the hassle from having to look up proper cook temperatures for different kinds of meat thanks to its nifty reference chart on the end of the handle. Its light-up LED display screen that's easy to read is just a bonus.

19 A sleek, tufted ottoman with built-in storage Amazon Greenco Faux Leather Tufted Ottoman Stool $19 See On Amazon This tufted ottoman serves double duty, serving as a functional accent piece and a convenient storage solution. With a faux leather material in classic black, it’s easy to clean and easy to incorporate into your existing decor. It’s earned plenty of fans on Amazon, with many reviewers praising it for being the “perfect size.”

20 This trio of attractive apothecary jars for tidying up the bathroom Amazon Tbestmax Apothecary Jars (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Line these apothecary jars up on your bathroom counter or set them on your desk for and attractive and functional display. Perfect for swabs and cotton balls, or paperclips and pins, they’re sturdy plastic, and you can choose between different sizes and among four styles for the lids.

21 A sliding spice rack organizer to sort and streamline your collection Amazon HOLDN’ STORAGE Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer $28 See On Amazon Is it a spice rack? Is it a spice drawer? It’s both. This handy pull-out spice organizer has a railing edge to keep everything in place, and it comes in three colors and nine sizes. Plus, all installation hardware is included (which buyers agree is a cinch).

22 These grippy felt pads that help prevent floor damage from furniture Amazon SlipToGrip Furniture Gripper (4 Pack) $5 See On Amazon These nonslip felt pads are the perfect budget-friendly solution to preventing excessive floor damage from happening. They’re pre-scored, which makes it easy to cut them as small as you need to fit the feet of your furniture. And you can install them in just a few seconds by hand by firmly pressing the adhesive backing onto the surface where you want the pad.

23 A set of refrigerator handle covers to protect one of the busiest surfaces of your home Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 See On Amazon Is your refrigerator handle currently covered with fingerprints and streaks? No judgment, it happens to all of us. If you want to avoid such smudges in the future, consider these refrigerator door handle covers with over 14,000 five-star ratings. They attach easily with hook-and-loop closure and are made of soft, machine-washable material.

24 These solar garden lights that stake right into the ground Amazon Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (8-Pack) $36 See On Amazon Line your walkway, light your garden, or simply stake these solar garden lights in your planters or on your patio. They’re weatherproof and waterproof, too, and they come on automatically so little maintenance is required once they’re installed. Choose from three colors, and sets of six or eight.

25 This slide-out drawer for eggs Amazon Skywin Refrigerator Egg Drawer $18 See On Amazon There’s probably a little storage right under one of your fridge shelves — and it’s the perfect space to store eggs. With space for up to 18 eggs, this egg drawer clips onto any refrigerator shelf and slides out smoothly for easy access once you decide to whip up an omelet. It’s a great way to free up extra fridge storage, and one reviewer called it “The most amazing thing you never knew you needed.”

26 This cult favorite odor eliminator that’s a must-have for pet owners Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor $20 See On Amazon As much as we love our pets, we don’t always love the smells they leave behind. This pet odor eliminator promises to tackle even the most pungent ones, and it has a pleasant citrus smell thanks to orange oil. More than 60,000 shoppers give it five stars, and the reviews are full of success stories, with some buyers even calling it “magic!”

27 A silicone drain protector — with thousands of glowing reviews — that prevents plumbing issues Amazon OXO Good Grips Silicone Shower & Tub Drain Protector $12 See On Amazon Pop this shower and tub drain protector in your bath or shower, and enjoy clog-free drains for months, or even years, to come. The dome shape ensures it fits over multiple styles of drains, and a weighted stainless steel feature helps it stay in place. Reviewers, who give it over 25,000 five-star ratings, especially love how easy it is to use, as it sure beats snaking a drain or calling in a plumber.

28 This trick for stopping drafts that couldn’t be simpler Amazon Holikme Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon If your room feels drafty and/or loud, this door draft stopper is the easy fix. Peel and stick it to the bottom of the door and the insulated barrier will help keep outside air, sounds, and insects out and your heat and AC in without affecting your use of the door. Choose the color that matches your door — there are four options — and it disappears visually.

29 An aluminum baking pan that comes with a cooling rack Amazon Checkered Chef Baking Sheet And Cooling Rack Set $23 See On Amazon Any home baker will love the even bake they get when using this rimmed aluminum baking sheet. This baking sheet was designed with a rolled edge to prevent it from warping while in the oven. Plus, it comes with a wire rack to place your freshly baked cookies on for cooling.

30 These gap covers that prevent hard-to-reach spills Amazon Melt Candle Company Set of 3 Pillar Candles $11 See On Amazon If there is a gap between your stove and the counter, you know how annoying it is when something messy slips down there. These silicone stove gap covers are purpose-built to prevent that irritation. Just press them into the gap. They look sleek and completely cover that opening. “It’s perfect for stopping crumbs from falling in the space between my stove and countertops,” said one reviewer.

31 A spice container set with cool rotating, magnetic lids Amazon Estilo Bamboo Wooden Spice Containers (2 Pieces) $11 See On Amazon When your current salt and pepper shakers are no longer cutting it, this attractive spice storage container set offers you an easy, affordable upgrade. Each bamboo container features a magnetic lid that rotates open, so you can easily access your spices and then close it shut to keep them fresh and dry. But the containers aren’t limited to just S&P and other spices — you can also use them for jewelry, small bathroom items, and more.

32 A pair of pretty carafes for upgraded picnics Amazon Estilo Glass Carafe Pitcher (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Next time you want to kick up your feet in the yard, bring a delicious beverage or two handsomely housed in these glass carafes. They’re made of durable glass and come with plastic lids to prevent sloshing as you carry them out. Whether you want to mix up a cocktail or infuse your own lemonade, these highly rated pitchers will let you do it in style.

33 These Swedish dishcloths that are an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for ways to cut back on your carbon footprint, swapping out single-use paper towels for these Swedish dishcloths is a way to get started. They’re made from a blend of cellulose and cotton, which gives them extra absorbency and lets them be washed and used again.

34 A popular rainfall shower head with 34,000 reviews Amazon Spark Pod High Pressure Rain Showerhead $30 See On Amazon Step up your routine with this high pressure rainfall shower head that’s a breeze to install. It’s sleek and attractive, and easy to clean thanks to the rubber nozzles. This pick maintains an impressive 4.7-star rating after over 34,000 reviews. Plus, with seven metallic finishes to choose from, you’ll be sure to find the perfect match for your space (dibs on the rainbow version).

35 These shock-absorbing door stoppers that you won’t even notice Amazon Strongest Home Door Handle Stoppers (Set Of 6) $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to prevent the door in your bathroom, kitchen, or home office from slamming into the wall (damaging the surface and your ear drums right along with it), these door stoppers are the answer. You get six ultra-durable thermoplastic rubbers pads that adhere to your wall with sturdy 3M adhesive. The best part is that they’re transparent so they blend in seamlessly with your decor.

36 A hanging cabinet basket that creates storage space out of thin air Amazon Spectrum Grid Storage Basket $14 See On Amazon Useful on the front or backside of your cabinets, this hanging basket multiplies your storage space without requiring any extra tools or setup — just hook it onto your cupboard door and you’ll be good to go. It’s available in three neutral colors and four versatile sizes.

37 A sleek and chic waffle weave curtain that feels like it’s from a luxe hotel Amazon Barossa Design Waffle Weave Shower Curtain $15 See On Amazon The texture of this waffle weave shower curtain is so soft that you may be tempted to dry off with it instead of your towel. Buyers rave about the upscale appearance and practicality— it can be used with or without a liner, and the heavyweight material is durable and attractive. Choose from dozens of sizes and 20 colors.

38 These oven mitts & pot holders that can withstand up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit Amazon Big Red House Oven Mitts and Pot Holders $23 See On Amazon Having a well-made set of oven mitts and pot holders is a must for anyone who cooks regularly. These have heat-resistant technology and silicone stripes on their surface for a nonslip grip. They even come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee that you’ll love how they work.

39 These collapsible storage bins that are the key to organized closets Amazon Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (Set Of 6) $23 See On Amazon What’s better than a neutral storage bin that folds down flat when not in use? Six neutral storage bins with rave reviews. These best-selling baskets — with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon — come in a variety of colors, so they promise to look great wherever you need some tidying. Use them for shoes, scarves, jeans, notebooks, toys, and so much more.

40 This dual-purpose spoon and lid holder to streamline your cooking station Amazon iPstyle Pan Lid Holder $18 See On Amazon You may want to sit down for this one. Spoon holders have been around for a while, but have you ever seen a lid and spoon holder in one? When positioned near your stove top, it makes the perfect spot for — you guessed it — a lid and a spoon or other cooking utensil. Plus, the stainless steel material makes it easy to clean and maintain.