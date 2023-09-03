65 Things Under $25 on Amazon That'll Impress the Hell Out of You

This phone mount has every possible feature you are looking for in a tool for holding your phone while you drive, or do anything, hands-free. A clip holds it to the vents and it sits on a ball bearing you can easily rotate. This magnetic phone mount comes with two metal plates you can stick to the backs of any phone so that it easily sticks to the mount. “I have not liked several other adapter devices for phone in the car but this one is perfect. You do have to attach a small flat disk to the back of your phone case in order for product to work. I had no problem doing this and the adhesive disk has remained in place since I put it in,” said one reviewer.