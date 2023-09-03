Shopping
65 Things Under $25 on Amazon That'll Impress the Hell Out of You
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The world is full of clever, problem-solving gear that is so cool you will wish you knew about it sooner. Some of it is so slick, in fact, that you will wish you invented it. It’s too late to be the inventor but it’s not too late to save yourself time, effort, and regret by dropping these 65 things under $25 on Amazon that’ll impress the hell out of you into your cart and, thereby, improve your life.
01 This Dog That Holds Your Tasting Spoon Buddy is your new kitchen helper. He will hold your tasting spoon like a good dog. He can handle the heat when you want to let steam out of a pot. Snap him onto the edge of the pan and he holds the lid up with his tail. And like any cute dog, he’s good company in the kitchen. 02 The Tool For Making Uncrusted Pocket Sandwiches
Make your own pocket sandwiches with this
sandwich cutter and sealer. Just assemble your bread and fillings, using the cutter piece to cut meats and cheese into the right shape. Then press it all together with the pressing tool and your lunch will be crustless with the contents sealed inside. It comes with the tools to make two sizes of sealed sandwiches. 03 This Drink Holder For The Shower
If sipping a cold one while in the shower is your idea of the perfect post-work mood booster, this
shower drink holder will help. The back clings to the shower wall, side of the tub, or any shiny surface with a clever grippy surface that doesn’t use adhesives or a suction cup and holds one can of beer — or a soda, cocktail, or wine in a can — securely while you lather and enjoy your shower. 04 The Fix For Losing Stuff Under The Car Seat
Tired of dropping your phone between your car seat and the console and spending the next 20 minutes, tail up, hunting for it? This pair of
seat gap organizers will put an end to that hassle. It also provides a handy place to stash your phone — or some cash for tolls, your sunglasses, or some tissues. Just press them in, between the front seats and the console, and go on with your life. 05 These Gloves That Give You Super Powers
When you are headed into the dark, pull on these
flashlight gloves to give yourself superpowers. When you need to see, tap a button on the back of your hand to shoot light beams from the back of your thumb and your index finger. This is great for activities that require manual dexterity in the dark like fishing and taking the pup for a walk in the wee hours. 06 A Dry Bag That’s Also A Backpack
Headed onto the water? Drop your dry goods — towel, sweatshirt, camera, phone, keys — into this light and
waterproof dry bag. You can choose from three sizes and each has straps that make it easy to carry as a backpack or over one shoulder. Each one comes with a phone case that will keep your phone dry and give you a way to clip it to a belt or strap. 07 The Smart Way To Keep Pickles At The Ready
Move your pickles and olives out of the jars they came in and into this clever, dishwasher-safe
container with a strainer. Store your tasty snacks in the fridge with the large end on the bottom so the pickles rest in the pickle juice. When you want to eat a pickle, turn it over, and all the juice strains off to the smaller section. You never have to dip your fingers into pickle juice. 08 This Sandwich Maker For Fast Grilled Cheese
Enjoy a delicious pressed grilled cheese sandwich anytime you like by dropping your bread and cheese onto the nonstick, molded plates of this
sandwich maker. Close the lid and it toasts both pieces of bread while pressing the sandwich and forming it into two sealed triangles. It works well for quick omelets and French toast, too. 09 A Drink & Snack Table For The Pool
Take your beverages and a charcuterie board into the pool with you and enjoy a meal while you float and relax. This
floating drink holder is the coffee table your pool needs to make parties more complete. Fill the big basin with ice to chill a bottle. Drop a plate of snacks into another. There are cup holders and phone holders, too. 10 The Trash Can That Will Keep Your Car Clean
The trick to keeping your car free of trash is to put a big trash can in it so you have a place to toss wrappers and empty water bottles. This
garbage bin has room for all your detritus and secures to your car interior in so many ways. It comes with liners and works with grocery bags. It’s waterproof. The lid hides the trash from view. And it comes in two sizes. 11 This Solution To The Bathroom Power Dilemma
When those two plugs next to the bed or in the bathroom are inadequate for your needs, plug this
outlet extender in and expand its capacity to five standard plugs and four USB plugs. There is even one USB-C plug for your laptop or tablet. And the shelf on top is the perfect place to set a phone or speaker. A nightlight throws enough light so you can see to plug things in. 12 A Hammer For The Kitchen
For many recipes, you need to thin chicken cutlets or tenderize meat. This heavy
meat tenderizer hammer is the tool you want for those tasks. One side is textured for tenderizing. The other is flat for thinning pieces of meat into thin pieces. Either side comes in handy for smashing garlic, opening nuts, and other kitchen chores. 13 This Trick For Turning Showers Into Spas
Next time you wash your locks, use this
scalp massager to work up a good lather and give your scalp a relaxing spa treatment. “I didn't know how much I needed a good scalp massage until I used this,” reports one reviewer. “My scalp felt energized [and] my dull dry hair [got soft]. Sometimes your shampoo is not the problem!” 14 These Oven Mitts That Protect With Silicone
Protect your hands for real when you are baking, grilling, or handling anything hot. These
silicone oven mitts offer better protection than standard fabric mitts because they have a grippy layer of heat-resistant silicone on the hands and cover your forearms. They come in two lengths and 12 colors. 15 The Pet Hair Grabber That Actually Works
Get a handle on pet hair, quickly and easily, with this
pet hair remover that requires no refills or power. Just rub the grippy brush area over the fur-laden furniture, carpet, or clothing and it grabs it all, stashing it behind the brush in the debris compartment. Empty that and you can keep right on going. It’s so effective that over 112,000 people give it five stars. 16 The Ice Trays For Stick Ice
Want to put ice into a bottle with a narrow neck? These
narrow ice stick cube trays can make that happen. Each tray makes 10 stick-shaped ice cubes and you get three colorful trays — with or without covers — for a total of 30 ice sticks. The flexible silicone makes it easy to get the ice out of them. And they are sized perfectly for water and soda bottles. 17 The Trick For Storing Appliances Without Cord Hassles
If you constantly shuttle your appliances from the counter to the appliance garage, these
cord organizers make that chore so much easier. Stick them to the appliance, wrap the cords around them, and snap the end into the cord clip. “Strange how a small item can help me keep my sanity and helps me not want to drag everything out of my cabinets and burn my house down,” said one reviewer. 18 The Spatula That Looks Like A Platypus
Bring some whimsy to your sandwich prep by dipping the duckbill of this platypus-shaped
jar spatula into the peanut butter or mayo and using it to spread that condiment smoothly over your bread. It’s cute, colorful, cheerful, and very good at its job. “I bought it to eat Nutella out of the jar and it works great for that, gets all the corners,” said one reviewer. 19 This Life Hack For Packing
Pro tip: When you are packing for a trip, organize your wardrobe into these
packing cubes. As you travel, you will be able to pop your suitcase open and locate exactly the garment you need with no digging around or unpacking. There are five pieces, each a different size. The bag makes a great laundry bag or shoe storage. They come in 10 colors. 20 The Beer Chiller That Keeps A Brew Cold
Sip your beer. Drink it while sitting in the sun. Take your time. There is no rush to drink every drop before it gets warm if you have the
beer chiller installed in your bottle. It keeps that beer cold — and chills a not-cold-enough beer fast — so that every sip is ice cold. “I love everything Corkcicle, but especially these because I often like to ‘nurse’ a beer over the course of an hour or more and I hate warm beer.” said one reviewer. 21 These Portable Chargers That Are So Handy
Drop one of these quick
power chargers into your bag so you aren’t caught without phone power when you need it. This is a two-pack so you can charge one while the other travels with you. Each one will power your phone — or other devices — repeatedly. “The dual USB ports enable simultaneous charging of two devices, making it perfect for sharing with family or friends during travel or outings,” said one reviewer. “[And] the sleek and lightweight design fits easily into your pocket or bag.”. 22 The Bowl That Makes Ramen Anywhere
Whipping up a tasty bowl of ramen is super easy with this
microwave ramen bowl. It has a vent in the lid to let steam out, holds two packs of ramen, goes into the dishwasher for cleanup, and looks adorable in your kitchen. A pair of ready-to-assemble chopsticks snap into the lid so you can enjoy ramen anywhere there’s hot water or a microwave. 23 The Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Clean up the cookie crumbs, eraser dust, and all the other spills and detritus that happen on your desk without getting up or hauling out any tools. This
desktop vacuum cleaner sits at the ready, looking like a desk ornament on your table. Just press the button, vacuum up the mess, and empty it into the trash. It’s nice to have on the dining room table or counter, too. It comes in five colors. 24 The Meat Thermometer That Opens Your Beer
Grab this
digital meat thermometer when you head out to the deck for grill night. Not only is it the tool you need to cook steak to the perfect doneness and never serve underdone chicken but it’s also a bottle opener. You will use it constantly. Stick the probe into the meat and it tells you the internal temperature on a clear, bright digital screen, holding that reading so you can pull it out of the heat and look at it in comfort. 25 This Handy Roll-Up Drying Rack
This
roll-up dish drying rack might be the most useful little tool in your kitchen. Unroll it over the sink to let just washed dishes drip dry into the drain. Set fruits and vegetables on it and give them a rinse, letting them dry right over the sink. Or set a pan on it to easily fill it with water or when it’s too hot to set on the counter. Want to use that sink? Roll this up and stash it in a drawer. 26 This Complete Set Of Kitchen Tools
Every kitchen needs tongs, spatulas, and whisks and this silicone
spatula set is the easiest way to stock your kitchen fast with excellent, matching tools. The silicone-covered tools are heat resistant, gentle on foods, and won’t scratch your cookware. And there are three of each tool so there will always be a clean one when you need it. “Very impressed with these tongs,” said one reviewer. “They are now my go-to tool for cooking, especially when using my air fryer.” 27 A Grill Basket For Easier BBQ
This
stainless steel BBQ basket makes it so easy to grill up a meal of fish, dogs, or meat and fruits or vegetables without losing anything to the fire. Load up the basket in the kitchen, where you have all your spices and tools, and carry the basket out to the BBQ. The basket locks closed and the handle is long enough — and heat resistant — to keep your fingers away from the flames. 28 The Travel Solution For Toilet Paper
Bring a little commode comfort with you on your next camping or road trip. Load this
hanging toilet paper holder with your preferred paper and hang it within reach — either in a public restroom with inadequate supplies or at your campsite. It is waterproof, delivers the paper easily to hand, and zips open for easy loading. 29 A Beard Bib So Shaving Has No Cleanup
If trimming your beard requires too much cleanup time after the fact, strap on this
beard bib apron and prevent the mess. It snaps around your neck and suctions to the mirror, creating a catch basin under you to stop all the whiskers from dusting the sink and vanity. Just gather it all up, throw the mess in the trash, and go on with your life. 30 This Splatter Screen For Clean Fry-Ups
Bring back your favorite fried chicken or steak recipe — the one you stopped making because cleaning the stove afterward was too much trouble. This time, though, set this
splatter screen over the pan. It stops the fats and oils from spitting all over your stovetop so there is no cleanup. (It doesn’t trap steam or change the way your food cooks, though.) And it can go in the dishwasher. 31 These Stick-On Lights That Solve So Many Problems
If you think that fixing the lighting in your kitchen, bathroom, or closet will require the expensive services of an electrician, you will be pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to put terrific lighting wherever you want it with these
stick-on lights. Peel and stick them under the counter, inside closets and cupboards, and in shelving units. Touch the lights to turn them on and off or use the remote to control power, brightness, and the auto-shut-off duration. 32 The Detangling Brush That Doesn’t Hurt
Does it hurt to brush your hair due to tangles? Are your locks broken and frizzy? Switch to this
glide thru detangling brush. The flexible, cone-shaped bristles detangle as they slide through your hair rather than pulling and breaking hair strands. “No tears from any of our girls when I brushed their hair,” said one dad. “Even my wife was impressed with my brushing success.” 33 A Wireless Charging Pad
Eliminate one irritant from your life for good by setting your phone on this
wireless charger instead of fighting with a tiny charging plug. “I don't know why I didn't switch to a wireless charger sooner,” said one reviewer. “I was impressed at how fast it charged my phone and liked how the base lit up green when it connected to my phone so I know it is charging.” 34 This Wine Opener That Requires No Skill Or Effort
Opening a bottle of wine does not need to be a struggle or the domain of the few who have mastered the art. This
electric wine opener will open a bottle in seconds with no hand pain or struggle. And it spits the cork out at the press of a button. “This automated device is awesome,” said one reviewer. “I will never use another manual corkscrew again.” 35 These Lids For Every Container You Have
These
reusable silicone lids eliminate the need for special storage containers — and all the cupboard space that those demand — by turning any container in your kitchen into a storage container. Snap one over the pan you cooked in, the bowl you ate from, the can you opened, or even right over the cut end of the grapefruit or lemon. There are seven lids in a variety of sizes. 36 The Condiment Holder You Need In Your Car
You don’t have to risk wearing ketchup to your meeting in order to have a snack on the way there. This set of two
dip holders clips to the vents of your in-car air system and holds your condiment within dipping distance of your fries. They are designed to hold the condiment packs you get with your takeout so there are no dishes to wash after. 37 An Insulated Food Thermos For Lunch On The Go
Pack a hot meal wherever you go so you aren’t stuck eating what’s available out in the world. This
insulated food jar will hold one meal’s worth of pasta, soup, cold salad, or whatever you prefer. And it will keep that meal hot or cold for hours so you don’t have to take any risks. It’s easy to wash and comes in seven fun colors. 38 These Bear Claws For Tearing Meat
The next time you roast a pork butt, don’t fight it with two feeble forks when shredding it. Use these
meat shredder claws. They arm you with bear-like power so you can tear through that meat in record time with no pain to your wrist or hands. “They are strong enough to tear the meat up but not scratch the pan up,” said one reviewer. “Using them brings out my inner Wolverine... Marvel fans will understand.” 39 The Trick For Moving A Puzzle
The next time you take on a big puzzle, start with this
roll-up puzzle mat. When you put your puzzle together on it, you can roll the project up to stop the pets from stealing pieces, or to clear tables if visitors stop by. The puzzle rolls onto an inflated tube so it stays safe. “Used it over the Christmas holiday in the mountains,” reported one reviewer. “Rolled up the unfinished puzzle and brought it home. When unrolled, all pieces were still in place.” 40 The Hook That Keeps Headphones Handy
When it’s time for a video call, you want to shut out the ambient noise and listen to some tunes, or you need to listen to something without disturbing the people around you, don’t waste time looking for your headphones. Hang them on this
under-desk headphone holder and you will always know where they are — and where the charger is. It clamps to a desk or shelf easily and the hook rotates to fit your space. 41 These Silicone Tea Bags
Make your loose teas as easy to brew as tea bags — and skip the cost and waste of buying tea in bags — with this
silicone tea infuser. Fill the bag-shaped containers with tea and drop them into hot water. The tiny holes won’t let leaves into your mug and there is no paper to affect the flavor of your brew. This is a four-pack in assorted colors. 42 The Phone Mount That Does It All
This
phone mount has every possible feature you are looking for in a tool for holding your phone while you drive, or do anything, hands-free. A clip holds it to the vents and it sits on a ball bearing you can easily rotate. This magnetic phone mount comes with two metal plates you can stick to the backs of any phone so that it easily sticks to the mount. “I have not liked several other adapter devices for phone in the car but this one is perfect. You do have to attach a small flat disk to the back of your phone case in order for product to work. I had no problem doing this and the adhesive disk has remained in place since I put it in,” said one reviewer. 43 A Tablet Stand For Better Zoom Calls
Want to set your tablet or e-book down on a table or your desk so you can see the screen without holding it? This
tablet stand holder is a functional and minimalist solution. An aluminum alloy hinge lets you set the angle perfectly. The lip is big enough to hold any tablet in either direction. And nearly 32,000 people have given it five stars. “How did I do a Zoom without this???” asks one reviewer. 44 These Cable Wraps That Are Super Versatile
Whether you need a way to wrap up cords, stick a pen to the fridge, or wrap up your wild hair, these
reusable silicone magnetic cable ties will take care of the task. They are stretchy and flexible, have powerful magnets on either end and are affordable enough to keep a pile of them on hand. 45 The Fridge Mats That Stop Chaos
When you open your fridge door is it like looking into the gaping maws of the demon of primordial chaos? Or is it colorful and calming? The difference could be in the simple application of these
refrigerator mats. They give your goods a soft landing, bring color (and the potential for color coding) to the interior, and are easy to clean if something spills. 46 This Fry Holder For Snacking On The Road
No road trip is complete without some takeout fries riding shotgun. And this
french fry holder is your kit for that. The clever fry stand drops into the cup holder and a food-safe sauce ramekin snaps on the side for your ketchup or hot sauce. When you aren’t snacking on fries, this fry cup is a great spot to drop your phone and sunglasses. 47 A Neck Light That Keeps You Reading
When you are deep into a thriller and need to know what happens next and your bedmate reasonably requests lights out, pull out your trusty and rechargeable
neck reading light and keep those pages turning. It puts two adjustable beams of light right where you want them because the goosenecks let you point them accurately. You get to choose the light temperature and brightness, too. 48 These Weird Dishcloth & Sponge Hybrids
Upgrade your dishwashing tools by switching to these
Swedish dishcloths that are an odd mix of cellulose and cotton. It turns out that that combination is perfect for washing glasses, wiping surfaces, and soaking up spills because the cotton is flexible like cloth and the cellulose is absorbent like a sponge. They are the paper towel replacement you have been searching for. 49 The Silicone Baking Mat That Makes Cooking Easier
Make your life easier and your foods less fatty by using these
silicone baking mats when you bake cookies, roast meats or vegetables, or cook anything. They are nonstick so you can skip the “grease the pan” step. And they rinse clean so you can skip washing the pan, too. This pack of four includes two half sheets and two quarter sheets but there are lots of size options. “I save so much money with these mats!” said one reviewer. “They are very easy to clean! They don’t leak onto the sheet pan! And they’re marked for cookie baking!” 50 This Clip-On Strainer That’s Better Than A Colander
This
pot strainer is so much better, easier, and faster than a colander when it comes to straining the water out of a hot pan. Clip it onto the side of the pan and pour the water away. No more aiming for a wobbly target in a sink full of dishes. “I’m seriously so impressed with it,” said one reviewer. “One of the best kitchen gadgets I’ve bought in a long time! Oh, and it works on every single pot I have! Big, small, even the ones with weird little rims!” 51 The Lights That Make TV Watching Better
This
bias lighting is the TV hack you didn’t know you needed. Peel and stick the tape-like lighting rope to the back of your TV, plug it into a USB port, and your viewing experience will be so much better. It throws light on the wall behind the TV, which reduces contrast so your eyes can see colors and dark images better. “I'm very impressed with the effect,” said one reviewer. “I find watching movies in a dim or dark room to be a much more pleasant experience now.” 52 The Food Covers That Keep Bugs Off The Picnic
Don’t let flies and other flying insects ruin your picnic. When you set the food out, immediately set these
mesh food covers over it. Bugs can’t get through them but everyone can see what’s under them and they are easy to lift off when serving. At the end of the event, they fold up like an umbrella for storage. This is a pack of six large covers. 53 This Sun Shade So Your Car Is Cool
When you park your car in the hot sun, deploy this
windshield sun shade before you walk away. It completely covers the windshield so that, when you return, you won’t have to endure seats that are hot enough to fry an egg on or a steering wheel that leaves burns on your hands. It comes in sizes to fit most cars and folds up easily into a storage case that fits tidily in a back seat pocket. 54 An Electric Can Opener That’s Also A Knife Sharpener
Give your hands a break from the manual can opener by setting this
electric can opener and knife sharpener on the counter. Just snap the can into it and press a button and it does all the work. When your knives need an edge, it’s already sitting right there so you can run the blade through the sharpening slot without hunting down the sharpener. It comes in seven colors so it looks cute on the counter. 55 This Cocktail Shaker Set That Has All The Tools
Making cocktails is much easier if you have all the right tools and this seven-piece
cocktail shaker set knows what those are, even if you aren’t sure. There’s a shaker with a strainer cover, two pour spouts, a double jigger, a bar spoon, and a flat bottle opener. It even comes with an illustrated guide to making drinks to get you started. 56 The Book That Remembers Your Passwords
Managing passwords is a modern headache that has no easy solution. If you are tired of getting locked out of your gear, use this
password book to help you keep track. The A5 notebook is set up like an address book for websites. For extra security, use hints that only you will know rather than writing out the password. 57 This Milk Frother For Foamy Milk At Home
Sipping a delicious, foamy coffee drink does not require that you stand in line in a cafe and drop a pile of folding money first. Whip up your own at home with this
milk frother and your favorite brew. Just dip the whisk into the milk — cold or as it heats on the stove — to turn it into a delightful foam in seconds. It comes with its own stand so you can store it on the counter. 58 The Pizza Cutter That’s Shaped Like A Wheel
Most pizza cutters are awkward to use because the handle is offset, which means you don’t get enough leverage to cut through the crunchy crust. This
pizza cutter wheel puts the handle on top of the wheel so you can press as hard as you want. It’s very effective. “Forget those old pizza cutters,” said one reviewer. “[This takes] up less room in the drawer and work[s] better. I am so impressed!” 59 This Angry Mom Who’s The Best At Cleaning The Microwave
Yes, she is angry. And you know why? The microwave is dirty again. And she is the only one who ever cleans it. But that’s because this
Angry Mama microwave cleaner is the best at it! Fill her with water and vinegar, put her in the microwave, and turn it on. Steam blows amusingly out of her head to loosen the crud cooked onto the interior so it wipes away. 60 The Dish Soap Dispenser That’s Smarter
Once you set this
sponge holder and dish soap dispenser next to the kitchen sink, you will wonder why you bothered with all those other ideas. The sponge rests, draining into a basin below the sponge tray, on top of a pump-top soap dispenser. Press the sponge down to load it with soap. “It's simple, it's easy and it works,” said one reviewer. “I use much less soap than before and I love that I just grab the sponge and I'm ready to wash dishes.” 61 These Silicone Liners For The Air Fryer
Air frying is trendy for one excellent reason: It cooks dinner fast. These
silicone liners make it even easier by keeping the air fryer clean while you cook in it. Cook your fries in the liner and then drop it in the dishwasher. “Not only does the food cook the same as without the liner, but it makes clean up later a breeze,” said one reviewer. “I can preload one liner while the other is cooking, which has sped up my cooking time.” 62 This Solar Lantern That Packs Up Small
Tuck this
collapsible solar lantern into your camping kit or beach bag and you will always have light when you need it. When collapsed, it is small enough to carry in a bag or in-car tool kit. When expanded, it acts like a lantern, throwing plenty of light for a campsite or beach blanket gathering. It charges with sunlight or a USB plug and will also charge your phone. 63 The Exercise Bands You Can Take Anywhere
If you could work out anywhere and anytime, you would probably do it more, right? These
exercise bands are small enough to stash in your bag, keep in your underwear drawer, or tuck into a suitcase. But they are so effective, you might want them in your home gym. “As a full-time Personal Trainer, I was quite impressed with the quality of the bands at such a low price point,” said one reviewer. “Good variety of resistance to choose from and again, you can't beat the price.” 64 A Folding Keyboard That Fits In A Pocket
When all you have is your phone and you want to answer an email or get some work done, pull out this
foldable Bluetooth keyboard and do it. It connects wirelessly, has a full QWERTY keyboard, and works with tablets and computers, too. It even comes with a stand for your phone. “I am routinely in the field and have to send up reports or information,” said one reviewer. “This is an awesome little keyboard that holds a charge for days while I type and actively use it.” 65 This Running Belt That Carries Your Essentials
Carrying a phone and keys when running — or wearing clothes without pockets for any reason — is a challenge. But this
running belt solves that problem. Snap the stretchy belt on and it keeps your gear snug against your body and readily accessible. It has a big pocket for a phone and a smaller one for credit cards and other sundries. It comes in six colors. LEARN SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY