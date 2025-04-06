60 Weird Things Getting Wildly Popular Because They're Awesomesauce
Weird, wonderful things that are selling out fast.
Scroll through Amazon long enough, and you’re bound to encounter some weird products that leave you scratching your head. But sometimes, the weirdest gadgets are super helpful and, thus, super popular. When that happens, they end up on my radar. I’ve compiled a list of plenty of those odd things on Amazon that are wildly popular for a reason. These 60 items are blowing up because they’re awesome, and shoppers love them. You just might, too.
01The flexible cell phone holder for lounging & scrolling hands-free
This versatile cell phone holder lets you stream and scroll hands-free. Loop the flexible gooseneck around your neck to position your phone in front of you for the perfect viewing angle while lounging. It fits most phone sizes and travels well when you remove the magnetic mount. And over 12,000 five-star ratings back its usefulness.
02A colorful cherry-shaped toilet bowl brush set that adds fun to your bathroom
This toilet bowl brush set isn’t your typical cleaning tool. Instead of a holder that shows the toilet brush, this has a holder shaped like a fun red cherry, concealing the brush inside. (The brush’s handle is the cherry’s stem.) Its style doesn’t compromise practicality, either — its high-density, durable bristles deliver a thorough clean.
03Genius UV detection stickers that tell you when to reapply sunscreen
These genius UV detection stickers take the guesswork out of sunscreen application. When you aren’t sure when to reapply, stick one of these stickers on your skin. It absorbs sunscreen like skin and changes color when you need to reapply. If it’s clear, you’ve got enough sunscreen, while purple means it’s time to reapply.
04A cat-shaped ceramic incense stick holder that’s fun to look at
If you like to burn incense, this incense holder might be your new favorite odd buy. It has an adorable ceramic cat that holds your incense stick and comes with a beechwood base to catch the ashes, an ash brush for cleanup, and a brass incense stick stand for thicker incense.
05A UFO-inspired essential oil diffuser that doubles as a humidifier
This essential oil diffuser doubles as a humidifier, releasing a fine, scented mist into the air. Fill its base with water and essential oil, then turn it on to watch the UFO mist as water gently drips underneath it. Customize your experience with seven colorful light options, three lighting modes, and convenient timer settings.
06A funny paint-by-numbers kit inspired by It’s Always Sunny
If you’re a fan of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you’ll love this paint-by-numbers kit. It features an iconic print of Frank Reynolds’ alter ego, Ongo Gablogian, on a floral background. Its high-quality canvas features easy-to-read numbered sections to fill in with the included paint. One reviewer raved, “Okay, I had low expectations, but man, I’m so blown away by how great it turned out! I can’t wait to put this up in my office! I’m so happy with the result! I thought the paints were fine, especially for the price. I honestly recommend this product.”
07Whimsical solar lights that look like honeybees
These solar bee lights will give our garden a beautiful glow while adding a whimsical touch. A string includes 50 LED honeybee lights that you can strategically arrange around flowers, bushes, and trees. To set them up, place the stake in the ground and string the bees. Shoppers think they’re the bee’s knees — they’ve earned over 1,800 five-star reviews.
08Glow-in-the-dark silicone remote covers for your Fire Sticks
Designed to fit third generation Fire TV Sticks, these remote covers are a genius solution to a common problem — losing the remote at night. Over 6,000 reviewers agree that these win at helping you keep track of your remotes. Slip their stretchy silicone on, and their textured grips will prevent drops. One of the covers is glow-in-the-dark, too.
09Space-saving shoe organizers that fit everything from flats to heels
These best-selling shoe organizers will tidy up your closet and save you space to boot. Featuring a double-decker design that’s the size of one shoe and an adjustable height level that fits everything from flats to heels, each organizer will securely hold shoes (without squishing them). Their textured surface means they won’t slip out.
10A stylish ceramic soap dish that automatically drains into your sink
Shaped like a leaf, this ceramic soap dish has a stylish design that looks expensive while keeping your soap from getting soggy. Its durable ceramic resembles marble and has a leaf shape that automatically drains water into your sink to keep your soap dry. The dish rests on an equally stylish gold stainless steel stand.
11The USB-C charging cord that looks like a string of pearls
This USB charging cord has a unique design that resembles a string of pearls. Its stylish design blends functionality with practicality, offering fast charging up to 120W. Plug it into a USB-A port, and its USB-C will charge devices like your smartphone, earbuds, and more. It’s also ultra-durable and provides over 3 feet of length.
12A wall-mounted hand vase that’s a total show-stopper
If you’re looking for unique decor, this gold hand vase is where it’s at. Its realistic sculpture looks like a golden hand coming out of your wall to clutch a test tube of flowers. Mount it with a single nail and use the test tube to display a small bouquet or faux greenery.
13Adhesive floating wall shelves for bedside storage
Perfect for phones, remotes, glasses, and other essentials, these floating wall shelves are handy bedtime companions that help fight clutter. Adhere them your wall with the included adhesive, and the shelves can support 10 pounds. The lower shelf will fit your phone, chapstick, or book, while the upper compartment is great for earbuds, serums, and sleep masks.
14A buckwheat pillow that supports your neck in any position
This buckwheat pillow might change your sleeping game by promoting proper neck support and posture. Its pyramid-shaped buckwheat hulls gently cradle your neck, adapting to any sleeping position. The breathable material promotes a comfortably cool sleep since buckwheat doesn’t retain heat. It also comes with a free pillowcase.
15The 5-blade kitchen shears for efficiently snipping herbs
These five-blade kitchen shears snip like a pro, providing 10 knife cuts in a single cut. Use their five stainless steel blades to snip herbs directly onto your plate, or prep them quickly before cooking. They save on prep time, and they’re also easy to clean — they’re dishwasher-safe and come with a cleaning comb.
16An ultra-absorbent sponge holder that keeps sponges dry
With a stylish, minimalist design that looks like an expensive piece of pottery, this dual sponge holder will look great on your sink. But it’s much more than its looks. Crafted from diatomaceous earth (absorbent sedimentary rock), it naturally absorbs water from sponges, helping them dry quickly and stay fresher longer.
17LED curtain lights that create a dreamy backdrop of light
Thanks to their waterproof construction, these LED curtain lights will create a dreamy backdrop indoors or outdoors. One curtain covers over 9 feet and has 300 warm-white LED lights. Use the remote control to select one of eight lighting modes, including twinkle, slow fade, and chasing. Over 14,000 reviewers have given them perfect ratings.
18A quirky sloth-shaped tea infuser with over 10,000 rave reviews
This sloth-shaped silicone tea infuser will make you smile as its quirky design hangs from the edge of your mug. Fill its heat-resistant body with loose-leaf tea, attach it to your mug, and pour some hot water in to let the tea steep. Over 10,000 rave reviews say it’s cute, functional, and brews well.
19A cute mini humidifier that’s small but mighty
This humidifier fits literally anywhere, thanks to its compact, miniature size. But just because it’s small doesn’t mean it isn’t powerful. It features a 380-milliliter tank and two mist modes (continuous and intermittent) that add soothing moisture to the air. It’s also ultra-quiet and has a gentle night-light that highlights the cute bunny inside.
20A set of colorful, stainless steel knives with a nonstick coating
This highly rated knife set includes all the essentials — bread, paring, utility, chef, santoku, and slicer knives — for a budget-friendly price. Crafted from durable stainless steel with a colorful, nonstick coating, they’ll last long and make slicing effortless. Store them in their matching sheaths to keep the blades and your hands protected.
21A flower-shaped LED table lamp with a bendable arm
This whimsical glass flower table lamp has an elegant, vintage-inspired design that looks like a work of art. Its sculptural build features a bendable stem for lighting wherever you need it. It also has three color temperature modes (white, natural, and warm), so you can customize your lighting for studying, reading, and more. One reviewer wrote, “Not only is this lamp beautiful, but it has really cool features. Its switch is on the cord, the stem is bendable and posable, it has a soft yellow light, and with the flip of the switch, it has a brighter white light.”
22Cheap sunglasses holders for your car that clip onto your visor
Clip these sunglasses holders onto your car’s visor, and you’ll never have to worry about misplacing your shades. They feature handy magnetic flaps that securely hold your glasses and soft leather that protects them from scratches. After 6,000 reviews, they’ve garnered a 4.5-star average rating for their practical design.
23A set of silicone grip strengtheners for exercising your hands
These grip strengtheners will help you build hand strength, combat hand fatigue from typing, writing, or gaming, and improve your hand dexterity. Six silicone strengtheners include varying resistance from 6.6 to 11 pounds to level up your hand and wrist strength. To use them, slip the loops over your fingers and stretch. “My hands were getting sore from typing on a keyboard all day and then working out in the evenings,” wrote one reviewer. “These have really helped strengthen my forearms. You can use them anytime, and they are very convenient.”
24A compact USB power strip that’s perfect for traveling
Whether you’re working in a coffee shop or traveling, this compact power strip with over 8,000 glowing reviews will come in handy. It plugs in via a 3-foot cord (which easily wraps around the strip) and features three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port to plug in up to six devices simultaneously.
25Beach cup holders for seaside sips & snacks
Perfect for beach days, these beach cup holders feature cleverly designed bases that anchor into the sand. Inside is a roomy interior that can hold small to large drinks and snacks, preventing them from accidentally tipping into the sand. Their durable plastic is lightweight, so they travel easily in a beach bag.
26Legging organizer hangers that save so much space
Instead of storing your leggings in drawers or haphazardly hung throughout your closet, try these legging organizers. Each hanger features 10 clips for hanging leggings, so a pack of two gives you 20 slots for your go-to pairs. They brilliantly save space while keeping leggings visible and accessible. “Perfect for keeping all my leggings in one place, and [it’s] easy to find what I’m looking for without digging through drawers,” wrote one reviewer.
27A playful bookmark shaped like the Loch Ness Monster
Mark your place in your book with this legendary Nessie bookmark. Its playful design uses Nessie’s lower body to wedge between the pages while the creature’s top half playfully “floats” across the pages. Its durable plastic is lightweight and won’t crimp, tear, or damage your book’s pages.
28A heated ice cream scoop for easy scooping
This innovative, heated ice cream scoop takes the struggle out of scooping out frozen treats. When you grasp the handle, it automatically heats up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit, so even rock-hard ice cream is easy to scoop. It recharges via USB-C and has an intelligent auto-off feature that turns the heat off after use.
29Flower-shaped solar garden lights that gently sway in the wind
These solar garden lights will brighten up your yard while adding some personality. A pack includes two bundles of six lights surrounded by iridescent flower petals. Each light is on a flexible wire designed to sway in the wind. Install them with simple garden stakes; their weatherproof materials will keep them looking great year-round.
30Adhesive silicone cable clips that keep your cables in place
Keep your cables in place with these silicone cable clips. This budget-friendly pack comes with 30 thumb-shaped clips that adhere to many surfaces, including wood, glass, and metal. Once stuck on, the holders will firmly secure charger cables and device cords so they won't slip, fall to the floor, or get tangled. "I purchased these to add to my work desk. I have a couple of cords that kept sliding off, and these work great to keep them in place. Plus, they're cute and make me giggle! Great purchase," wrote one reviewer.
31A disco ball diffuser that adds sparkle & soothing aromatherapy
This disco ball diffuser brings party vibes to your space while delivering soothing aromatherapy. Fill the tank with water and two to three drops of essential oil. Plug it in, and it’ll rotate, throwing prisms of light onto your wall while releasing a fine, scented mist. It also includes a color-changing mode and shut-off timers.
32A slim storage cart for extra storage in small spaces
Designed for small spaces, this storage cart has casters and a slim profile that fits in gaps between appliances. Slide it into your fridge gap for extra food storage, or use it in your laundry room for detergents and sprays. Its shelves are removable for custom storage. Plus, it’s got nearly 14,000 rave reviews.
33A clever batter dispenser that makes perfectly portioned pancakes
This batter dispenser has 4.5 stars after 15,000 reviews for its clever design. Not only does it easily dispense perfectly portioned pancake batter, but it also has a mess-free valve that doesn’t drip or spill. Just fill the 4-cup container, then push the handle to dispense some batter. P.S. — It’s top-rack dishwasher-safe.
34The MagSafe phone grip for securely & comfortably holding your iPhone
This MagSafe phone grip attaches to your MagSafe-compatible phone magnetically. Once on, use it to securely hold your phone, or pop the grip out to use it as a phone stand. Strong magnets hold it securely, and the grip is a comfortable silicone material that won’t fatigue your hand. One reviewer wrote, “I was replacing my PopSocket when I ordered this phone grip. I love it! Very comfortable, and it is also nice that it is not as bulky[...] I will be ordering another in a different color.”
35Colorful LED light bars that sync with your TV
Whether gaming, marathoning shows, or jamming to music, these LED light bars will sync with your media, giving you an immersive, ambient light show. Plug them in with the included 3-foot USB cable and use them to enhance your TV or computer experience. Customize them with 15 color modes, adjustable brightness, and light speed settings.
36A glowing moon lamp that looks realistic
This moon lamp has a realistic appearance and texture that looks like the real deal. Use it as fun ambient lighting or a night-light. It features 16 colors, adjustable brightness, sleep timers, and a color-changing mode, all customizable with the included remote control.
37The portable handheld fan with 5 speed settings
After nearly 1,000 reviews, this rechargeable handheld fan has a 4.7-star average rating that speaks to its useful design. Its six blades deliver serious cooling power with five adjustable speeds. The brand claims the strongest setting is three times stronger than standard fans. It’s ultra-portable, too — fold it or use the included neck strap.
38A car ceiling cargo net for additional car storage
This ceiling cargo net will add extra storage space to your car for road trips or everyday use. It attaches to your car’s ceiling handles and buckles to secure your stuff inside the net. It also features a bottom zipper pocket for storing items you need quick access to. “My family does a lot of road-tripping. This is a game-changer,” wrote one reviewer. “We actually have two of these in the vehicle. They fit perfectly and make our trips so much easier [...] This holds jackets, hats, pillows, blankets, socks, glasses, books, and so much more.”
39The waterproof phone holder for phone use in the shower
Reviewers love this waterproof phone holder’s build quality, functionality, and easy installation. It mounts to your shower wall or tub with a strong adhesive hook. Once up, open the compartment for your phone and secure it shut. Its waterproof body will protect your phone, allowing you to tap and scroll through the front cover.
40A quirky rubber purse that’s shaped like a chicken
Whether you love quirky bags or farm animals, this rubber chicken purse will surely make you smile. Its exterior is an easy-to-clean rubber, while the interior features nylon fabric and a small pocket. Its quirky, odd design will make a statement for everyday outings, special occasions, or costume parties.
41Collagen-infused face masks that deeply moisturize your skin
Packed with marine collagen and hyaluronic acid, these collagen face masks will deeply moisturize your skin. Other ingredients like algae extracts, Centella Asiatica, and pearl extract deliver a supple, dewy glow. Their bamboo fiber material is also gentle on the skin. Leave one on for 20 minutes for a spa-like experience. “I didn’t have any expectations, but these face masks are incredible,” raved one reviewer. “My skin felt super hydrated and [was] visibly smoother and glassier after the first use.”
42Pretty garden lights that look like glowing fireflies
Place these solar garden lights in your yard, and at night, you’ll experience a golden glow from 24 LED lights. Each light sprouts from a flexible wire, swaying in the wind like glowing fireflies. Because they’re weatherproof, you can keep them outdoors at all times, rain or shine.
43An elegant plant propagation station for nurturing your plant starts
This plant propagation station gives you an elegant wood and metal stand to store and nurture your plant starts as they grow. Use the glass test tubes to store cuttings with thin stems and small root systems. Their transparent glass makes it easy to see how cuttings progress and if the water needs changing.
44A fun soap dispenser shaped like a cute dinosaur
Replace your boring soap dispenser with this one shaped like a cute dinosaur. Its quirky design is a fully functional ceramic dispenser that holds 9 ounces of soap. Unscrew the top to add your go-to hand soap or lotion, and its metal pump and durable plastic head will easily dispense it with a quick push.
45Popular foot-peeling masks that banish dry, dead skin, & calluses
These popular foot-peeling masks (35,000 rave reviews and counting) will help you restore dry, cracked feet and banish calluses without any scraping required. Just slip on the booties and wait an hour — a blend of fruit acids and extracts will exfoliate your feet. Your feet will begin peeling as soon as a week.
46Mushroom-shaped cable ties that secure your cords
Keep your cords organized and tangle-free with these cable ties. Shaped like long-stemmed mushrooms, they feature flexible zinc wire coated in a grippy silicone. To secure a cord, wrap it into a neat bundle, then wrap the tie around the center of the cables. Each tie is 4 inches and compatible with various cord sizes.
47A motion-sensor light that serves triple duty as a sconce, night-light, & flashlight
This motion sensor light is a weird blend between a sconce, a flashlight, and a night-light. After mounting the wooden base, you can magnetically attach the sconce and choose between always-on mode or motion-sensing. Remove the sconce to use it as a flashlight or recharge its battery (which lasts up to three months). “Lasts a long time with a charge. Even works with pets walking by. Stays on a good length of time and is sensitive to movement,” wrote one reviewer. “The fact that it comes off the holder [...] is a big plus, as I can never be sure where a flashlight is.”
48A fridge deodorizer that banishes odors from your fridge
Funky refrigerator odors won’t stand a chance with this compact fridge deodorizer. Mimicking a cartoon refrigerator, it has a pull-out drawer for baking soda. Stick it on a shelf in your fridge, and the ventilation in the back will let the baking soda work, removing stubborn odors from fish, meat, dairy products, and more.
49An enchanting tea infuser for brewing lose-leaf teas
This tea infuser will help you brew a cup of loose-leaf tea, and it looks enchanting doing it. Crafted from BPA-free silicone with a rust-proof stainless steel chain, the mushroom features a sizable compartment for tea leaves, while the gnome helps you dunk and pull the infuser out after brewing. Bonus: It’s also top-rack dishwasher-safe.
50The stainless steel magnetic knife holder that organizes your knives
This sleek magnetic knife holder has a 10-inch surface for organizing several of your go-to cooking knives. It conveniently mounts to your wall with screws and has ultra-strong magnets that run the length of the bar. Arrange knives on the holder (it holds both light and heavy knives), and they’ll be easily accessible when needed.
51A UV flashlight that helps you detect hidden pet stains
This UV flashlight will help you spot hidden pet stains so you can banish them from your home. Its compact, battery-powered LED uses UV light to uncover pet urine stains on carpeting, textiles, and furniture. Just turn it on, and stains will shine an easily-detectable blue color. “Unleash the pet detective in you with this UV flashlight! It’s like having a secret agent mission every time my dog has a little accident,” wrote one reviewer. “This tiny light exposes hidden pet stains with the drama of a detective story [...] It helps catch issues quickly.”
52The motion-sensor toilet light that makes late night bathroom trips easier
Your late-night bathroom trips are about to get so much easier. This motion-sensor toilet light attaches to your toilet bowl (its flexible arm fits any toilet), has adjustable brightness, and features 16 color options and a color-changing mode. Once on, it detects motion within 18 feet, lighting your way to the bathroom to avoid stumbles.
53The balance board that improves your balance & strength
If you want to improve your balance and strength, this balance board can help. Its durable wood has a sturdy plastic base and nonslip grips to support you through all types of movements. Use it for a core-boosting workout or a movement break at your desk. It even comes with a free workout guide. “This balance board has been such a welcome addition to my standing desk at work,” one reviewer wrote. “It makes the time in front of the computer more physically challenging and rewarding, too [...] When I sit in my desk chair, the balance board doubles as a footrest, too.”
54The LED fairy lights for a cozy, aesthetic glow
These LED string lights will add a cozy, aesthetic glow to your space. Its string covers over 60 feet and features 200 lights on a flexible silver wire. Plug them in via USB, turn them on, and choose your desired brightness level. They’re also waterproof, so you can use them outdoors.
55Extra-long oven mitts that protect your hands, wrists, & forearms
Not only are these extra-long oven mitts adorable, but they’re also super practical. Shaped like a dachshund, they’re long enough to protect your hands, wrists, forearms, and torso from hot sheet pans and bakeware. Their heat-resistant cotton and polyfill guard against temperatures up to 484 degrees Fahrenheit.
56The under-cabinet jar opener that effortlessly unscrews stubborn lids
If you’re tired of struggling with stubborn jar and bottle lids, this highly rated jar opener will be your new best friend. It installs underneath your cabinet with the included adhesive and screws and features sharp zinc-coated teeth that grip up to 5-inch lids. Align your lid and twist (even one-handed) to unscrew it hassle-free.
57Fun magical flames packets that turn your fire into a colorful show
These magical flames packets will turn any fire into a vibrant color show. Toss one to three packets into your fireplace or fire pit, and their formula will deliver up to an hour of colorful flames in shades of blue, green, and pink. Reviewers say they’re easy to use and give off various colors. “Tossed in just one pack. It took less than a minute, and we started to see the colorful flames,” wrote one reviewer. “One pack lasted a good half hour [...] Well worth the money.”
58The chicken shredder that effortlessly shreds meat for meals
This chicken shredder will upgrade your meal prep game with its clever design that effortlessly shreds meat for tacos, barbecue, and sandwiches. Built to be speedy and efficient, it has easy-to-grip handles and sharp plastic teeth that tear meat evenly. Twist the handles until you get your desired shred.
59An extra-long toaster that saves space in small kitchens
If you have limited kitchen space, this extra-long toaster will save space without sacrificing bread capacity. Its durable metal body fits one extra-long piece of bread or two slices of standard-size bread while easily fitting into narrow spaces. Choose from seven toast shades or a bagel setting.
60The rechargeable USB fan that resembles a chic collectible
The interesting, collectible-like design of this USB rechargeable fan gives it a sleek, aesthetic appeal. Its blue and purple colors and metallic finish will look awesome on your desk. But besides its looks, it delivers up to an hour of cooling power, easily fits in your pocket or bag, and charges in just an hour.