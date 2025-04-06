60 Weird Things Getting Wildly Popular Because They're Awesomesauce

This whimsical glass flower table lamp has an elegant, vintage-inspired design that looks like a work of art. Its sculptural build features a bendable stem for lighting wherever you need it. It also has three color temperature modes (white, natural, and warm), so you can customize your lighting for studying, reading, and more. One reviewer wrote, “Not only is this lamp beautiful, but it has really cool features. Its switch is on the cord, the stem is bendable and posable, it has a soft yellow light, and with the flip of the switch, it has a brighter white light.”