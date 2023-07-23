50 Weird New Things on Amazon That Are So Damn Clever

If you like to read on your Kindle, phone, or tablet while it sits on a mount, this page turner will turn the pages for you without asking you to sit up or even lift an arm. Just hold the remote in your hand and control the page turning without moving anything but your thumb. “It’s user-friendly, easy to charge, and makes it easy to scroll to the next page on my Kindle Paperwhite while I’m warm and cozy under the covers,” said one reviewer.