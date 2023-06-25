Shopping
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
by BDG Commerce Updated: just now Originally Published: June 25, 2023 Lais Borges/Inverse
Prime Day 2023 is officially in full swing. On July 11 and 12, Prime members can enjoy major discounts on smart TVs, Amazon devices, vacuum cleaners, clothing, and more. Our team of editors will be updating this page throughout the day with the best Prime Day discounts worth noting, so be sure to keep checking back because these deals won’t last long.
Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. 41% off this pack of Kasa smart plugs
These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.
48% off this anti-fatigue kitchen mat
This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your own kitchen.
51% off this professional hair dryer
This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.
35% off this 22-pack of the best-selling Crest 3-D Whitestrips
Forever a best-seller, the Crest Whitestrips whitening kit comes with 22 sets of strips (each with one for your bottom and one for your top teeth), and work so easily you'll wonder why you never used them before. In just 22 days of use, you'll see dramatic results, according to reviewers. It's no surprise these have a 4.6-star average rating after 77,000 Amazon reviews.
67% off this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
50% off these storage bags that can each hold 1 comforter or 25 pieces of clothing
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
50% off this set of 18 colorful, fine-tip marker pens
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine-tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
58% off this incredibly comfortable T-shirt bra from Bali
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
31% off these 2nd-generation AirPods with a charging case
You can now snag these wildly popular Apple AirPods (plus the charging case) for under $100. The earbuds have over 500,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and for good reason. With over 24 hours of listening time, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on Apple devices these innovative headphones redefined wireless audio.
20% off this Lash Princess mascara with over 230,000 5-star ratings
Now is the time to stock up on essence's cult-favorite Lash Princess mascara, which boasts over 180,000 five-star ratings and number-one best-seller status on Amazon. It gives you both major length and volume without clumping or flaking, and lasts all day long without smudging, despite being easy to wash off at the end of the day.
71% off this 2-pack of 6-foot-long lightning cables
You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-to's. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.
54% off this absorbent bath mat set
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and while the deal lasts, you can get two bath mats indifferent sizes for a deep discount. The duo is available in 14 colors.
54% off this robot vacuum with great suction
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
40% off this lightweight neck fan with 3 speeds
This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.
26% off this pair of corner shower caddies that can hold up to 40 pounds each
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
57% off this 2-pack of silky satin pillowcases
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.
65% off a 3-pack of USB-C-to-lighting cables
Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated by users with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.
30% off this 30-ounce stainless steel Yeti Rambler tumbler
If you're looking for a tumbler that'll keep your drink cold from morning until night, check out this 30-ounce stainless steel tumbler from Yeti. It's dishwasher-safe, available in over 30 colors, and has over 76,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, scoring an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars. It's also great for hot drinks if it takes you some time to get through your morning coffee.
48% off this pair of classic Crocs
Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. They're waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has earned more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall average rating of 4.8 stars.
58% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick with an Alexa voice-activated remote
If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, now's the time to buy. With a 4.7-star rating and over 389,000 reviews, this streaming stick turns any TV into a smart TV with easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all of your other favorite services. The remote has handy Alexa-capable voice controls, too, which makes searching for your favorite shows as easy as pie.
37% off this 2-pack of cooling, cotton-lined pillows
These extra-plush and cooling pillows are such an easy swap for any flat or not-so-comfy pillows on your bed. Underneath the breathable cotton cover, they even have an anti-shift filling that will always stay fluffy. You also get two of them in this luxurious bedding pack.
38% off these deep-pocket Mellanni bedsheets with over 250,000 5-star ratings
This four-piece sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases and is made of a double-brushed microfiber material that's both supremely soft and breathable. The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep and has a 360-degree elastic to keep it in place. The set is both wrinkle and shrink-resistant and comes in 40 colors to choose from.
41% off these lightning-connector Apple EarPods
These Apple EarPods come with a versatile lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you'll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also come with 4.6 stars and almost 205,000 reviews.
45% off this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush that’s rechargeable
This powerful electric toothbrush has earned an overall 4.7-star rating from thousands of reviewers and features three modes — cleaning, whitening, and gum care modes — to deliver a full-mouth clean. It has a built-in pressure sensor to help protect your enamel and a two-minute timer that'll buzz every 30 seconds so you know when it's time to move to the next quadrant. Plus, it comes with two extra brush heads, a charger, and a travel case.
37% off a 3-pack of these dermaplaning razors
With nearly 182,000 Amazon reviews, this three-pack of face razors is a fan favorite beauty product. These razors painlessly remove peach fuzz or any unwanted facial hair with just one swipe. This best-selling pack boasts an incredible, 4.6-star average rating in part because the tool is so simple yet so effective.
53% off this stila waterproof eyeliner that stays on all day
A basic black eyeliner is a makeup essential — and this waterproof formula from stila is a best-seller for a reason. Its tapered brush makes it easy to get precise lines and the formula is designed not to budge even when wearing it for long periods of time. Snag it on sale while this unbeatable price lasts.
35% off these hotel-worthy, down-alternative pillows
An ultimate fan favorite, these Beckham Hotel Collection pillows combine lightweight down alternative with supportive memory foam — resulting in a pillow that keeps you comfortable all night. Available in a set of two, these pillows have breathable cotton covers, and they're OEKO-TEX certified (which means they meet high standards for using safe materials). The popular set has a staggering 180,000 fans on Amazon, and now's your chance to get it at a discount.
52% off the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus
This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.
46% off these high-waisted biker shorts with 4-way stretch
Perfect for working out and lounging, these best-selling biker shorts are made with four-way stretch fabric and a generous amount of spandex for moderate compression. The high-waisted shorts also have two deep side pockets for essentials as well as a hidden waistband pocket for your key or cash.
32% off these soothing under-eye patches infused with mica gold
These under-eye patches look fun thanks to mica gold, but they work hard, too. They're infused with powerful skincare ingredients like collagen, castor oil, centella asiatica, and more. When combined, they work to decrease unwanted puffiness and brighten dark under-eye shadows.
20% off this 12-pack of flavored sparkling maple water from Drink Simple
A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor.
25% Off these superfood truffles that don’t have sugar
These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy center that tastes like cherries with a hint of coconut. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of satisfying fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and snickerdoodle flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.
20% off this hydrating maple-flavored water with electrolytes
Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."
30% off this 16-piece GreenLife cookware set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 16-piece cookware set from GreenLife that features soft-grip handles and a ceramic nonstick coating that is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and rivet-free for easier cleaning. The pans feature wobble-free reinforced bases for even heating and the set is available in 14 colors in the listing ranging from neutrals like black and cream to pops of color including yellow and blue. The set includes three frying pans in varying sizes, two saucepans with lids, a stock pot with lid, a sauté pan with lid, a stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils.
20% off this dog collar made with vegan leather
Made of pebbled vegan leather with durable hardware, this Nina Woof dog collar is the perfect combination of elegance and function. And it’s PETA-certified for being cruelty free. The adjustable collar comes in two colors and four sizes to fit most dog breeds. And the thick, soft design promises to keep your pup comfortable. It’s easy to see why it has a near perfect 4.8-star overall rating.
20% this quip electric toothbrush that’s rechargeable
Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2 minute and 30 second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.
20% off this quip water flosser that’s totally cordless
This USB-rechargeable water flosser from quip has two pressure modes, along with a 360-degree floss tip that ensures no spot is out of reach. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design, and you can easily control the amount of water flow based on your needs. One fan called it “compact but powerful," and you can snag it for a major discount while this deal lasts.
20% off a teeth-whitening gel by Smileactives
Brighten your smile with ease using this whitening gel that you simply add to your toothpaste when you brush each night — no trays, strips, or trips to the dentist necessary. Noticeable results can be seen in just seven days and it can be used for 30 days for even more dramatic whitening. The clinically tested gel penetrates the pores in your enamel to lift stains, making your teeth up to eight shades whiter.
35% off this bento box that includes wooden utensils
This sleek, microwave-safe bento box set makes lunchtime away from home so much easier. Not only does it come with four wooden utensils and two sauce jars with lids, it also features multiple storage compartments for packing all your favorite mains and sides. This popular lunchbox is made of wood and silicone for a durable, leakproof set that's easy to clean. Simply pop it in the dishwasher or hand wash. It's available in three sizes and more than 20 colors, so you're sure to find one that works with your routine.
33% off this 22-piece GreenPan Valencia Pro cookware set
Featuring a diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating that is safe to use with metal utensils, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this 22-piece GreenPan cookware set is as durable as it is complete. Every piece is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium and the pots and pans work on all stovetops, including induction. The set comes with a wide variety of pots and pans in varying sizes, as well as pan protectors in three sizes for easier storage.
31% off the facial serum trio for hydrating, plumping, & brightening
This three-piece serum set takes the guesswork out of developing an effective skin care regimen. Included are three active-rich serums that everyone can (and likely will) benefit from: a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, perfect for plumping up your skin and prepping it for makeup; a brightening serum with vitamin C and ferulic acid to promote a brighter, more even complexion over time; and a retinol serum to use a few times a week to maintain smooth skin and clear pores.
30% off this refreshingly cool eucalyptus duvet cover
This ridiculously soft duvet cover is made using eucalyptus fibers in a sateen weave, so it's moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and breathable for year-round use. Reviewers rave about how luxuriously silky the material is and how much they appreciate the brand's sustainable approach. It features four corner ties and hidden buttons to keep your duvet in place and it's available in two sizes and four colors within the listing.
30% off this 14-piece Blue Diamond cookware set
This 14-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is diamond-infused, making for a virtually indestructible cooking surface. In fact, it promises to last ten times longer than traditional nonstick. The PFOA-free pans are oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and conveniently dishwasher-safe, too. In addition to a fleet of frying pans and saucepans, you also get a handy three-piece set of nylon utensils and a stainless steel strainer. Whether you're looking to outfit a new kitchen or upgrade your existing one, now is the perfect time to nab this massively marked-down set.
30% off this breathable, cooling bedsheet set
Sheets & Giggles uses eucalyptus lyocell in a sateen weave to create this luxuriously soft, temperature-regulating sheet set. Cool to the touch, moisture-wicking, and breathable, it features extra-deep pockets and a 360-degree elastic band. The set is biodegradable and sustainably made and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in seven sizes and 11 colors and prints in the listing to match any bedroom.
30% a cooling comforter with quilted stitching
At 30% off for Prime Day, the Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus comforter is a must-consider for anyone who’s in the market for bedding that’s temperature-regulating, soft, and eco-friendly. The breathable, all-season comforter has a sateen weave and quilted stitching that keeps the fill in place. For peace of mind, the eucalyptus is grown without insecticides and uses 96% less water and 30% less energy to produce than cotton. To boot, unlike petrochemical-based products, eucalyptus doesn’t emit VOCs or microplastics. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Super soft, just the right weight and temperature,” and another, “It's much more cooling while still being substantial, and the material is silky smooth.”
25% off this pack of keto-friendly, peanut butter chocolate chip protein bars
If a peanut butter and chocolate chip bar that has a whopping 10 grams of protein sounds too good to be true, check out this BLISS bar. With a recipe that includes superfoods like reishi, pumpkin seed protein, and cacao, these bars forgo added sugars, fillers, and natural and artificial flavors. They are also free of gluten, soy, and dairy and are entirely plant-based. The listing also contains other flavors including strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate brownie, and cinnamon cookie dough.
47% off this genius dryer vent cleaner
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."
33% off this cordless water flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly-rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
39% off these waterproof slides with drainage holes
These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.
27% off this healing collagen lip balm from Somaluxe
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth and plump lips, while also healing dryness and cracking. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
40% off these silicone baking mats with a 4.7-star overall rating
These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.
42% off this cult-favorite serum from COSRX
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.
44% off this popular volumizing mascara from L'Oréal Paris
For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers compared this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping.
21% off these mosquito-repelling stickers
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Amazon reviewers say the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
39% off this adjustable umbrella with UPF sun protection
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing UPF 50+ protection from the sun.
49% off the BLUEAIR Pro Air Purifier
Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.
31% off these waffle-weave dish towels
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
43% off this cool mist humidifier
If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.
39% off this air purifier for large rooms
This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a handy light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon.
41% off these electric salt & pepper grinders with 3 settings
Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.
40% off this whisper-quiet HEPA air purifier
This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier covers large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.
29% off the BLUEAIR Blue Pure 411 Air Purifiers
This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between — quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode — so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raved, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have."
25% off this Bluetooth-enabled electric toothbrush from quip
This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.
20% off this quick-drying beach towel that comes with a carrying case
If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.
42% off this buildable mascara from L’Oréal Paris
With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oréal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.
50% off these classic Levi's 501 shorts
In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have shoppers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."
55% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.
46% off wall charger with 3 USB ports & 5 outlets
Make your outlets far more functional with this wall charger and surge protector, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five classic outlets on three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB ports and a USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to keep your electronics and home safe.
35% off this 14-ounce Yeti Rambler mug
With over 11,000 ratings and 4.7 stars overall, the YETI rambler mug is definitely a fan favorite on Amazon. It's double-wall insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for hours and features a magnetic sliding lid for easy opening and closing. The mug is also dishwasher-safe for quick cleaning.
52% off these USB-C-to-lightning charging blocks with 10-foot cables
Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the brand promises that these powerful blocks and cables charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook three times faster than Apple's original chargers. The cables are extra-long too -- one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet -- so you can use your devices anywhere.
47% off this 50-pack of KN95 face masks
You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design won't irritate your skin, and feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.
11% off this 4-pack of Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.
31% off this insulated stainless steel Contigo travel mug
Beverage in style with this leak- and spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo. Dispense your sips with the push of a button, and enjoy drinks that stay cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to five. With over 117,000 reviews and 4.7 stars, this is a sure bet.
50% off the video doorbell by Blink
Make your entry more convenient — and futuristic — with this video doorbell from Blink. It alerts you when anyone presses the button or motion is detected, and lets you answer your door from anywhere using your phone. It has two-way audio and can be connected to Alexa.
50% off the mini, smart Blink security camera
The Blink Mini smart security camera is one of the most popular indoor security systems on the market. With 250,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this small, wireless camera is an extremely popular option for anyone looking to keep a better eye on their home (or pets) while away. You can set up alerts to your smartphone whenever the camera picks up motion in your space, and view your space live, and even use the two-way audio feature. It's no surprise this best-seller has a stunning, 4.4-star average rating on Amazon.
20% off this meat thermometer with a bright LED screen
This meat thermometer is a total game-changer because it'll accurately tell you the temperature of your food in just two to three seconds. It's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating and nearly 50,000 reviews because of its waterproof construction and large backlit LED display screen.
38% off this insulated water bottle with 3 different lids
This insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with three different styles of lids and has earned a 4.8-star overall rating after over 130,000 reviews. It keeps cold drinks cool for two hours and hot drinks warm for up to 12, and it's available in 28 colors in the listing (and several other sizes).
30% off the hydrating, highly rated LANEIGE lip mask
When standard lip balm isn't cutting it, this LANEIGE lip mask will nourish and hydrate your lips overnight — and according to reviewers, it's "seriously shocking" how well it works. Just apply it before bed, and the Moisture Wrap technology will boost softness and soothe chapping. No wonder it's a number-one best-seller with 4.7 stars and over 15,000 reviews.
30% off the Apple Watch Series 8 with so many cool features
Loaded with lifestyle features, the Apple Watch Series 8 does more than keep you connected. In addition to receiving calls, texts, and apps on its easy-to-read screen, it boasts advanced health tech including the ability to take an ECG and sense fluctuations in body temperature. Crack-resistant and swimproof, it can go everywhere you do.
45% off the iRobot Roomba vacuum that can connect to Alexa or Google Home
Make keeping tidy so much easier with the assistance of this Roomba robot vacuum. You can schedule it to clean via its app or your voice assistant (like Alexa or Google Home). Multi-surface brushes grab dirt and dust from hard floors and carpets automatically, while edges and corners are taken care of with an edge-sweeping brush.
72% off these double-sided stickers to help keep your rugs in place
To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.
30% off the BISSELL portable carpet cleaner
Remove tough stains and odors — even from pet messes — with this portable, powerful carpet and upholstery cleaner by Bissell. Strong suction makes quick work of stains and the large-capacity, 48-ounce tank means you can do more cleaning and less refilling. And, each purchase supports BISSELL's Pet Foundation which helps homeless pets.
37% off this neoprene Sweet Sweat waist trimmer
Great for adding to your workouts, this waist trimmer helps boost your core temperature, increase circulation, and support your lower back and abdominals while breaking a sweat. It's made out of a soft, neoprene material with a hook and loop closure and has a nonslip design to help keep it in place.
20% off the popular Olaplex hair-strengthening treatment
This hair strengthening and repairing treatment is a cult-favorite, with over 118,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. Ideal for damaged hair, the nourishing formula is designed to make hair softer, shinier, and more resilient. It's also free of silicones. Use one to three times a week as needed.
30% off the Gillette Fusion 5 razor with 4 blade refills
This ergonomic razor comes with a unique design that will actually sweep away extra shaving cream if you apply a bit too much. It also comes with a precise trimmer on top, extra-gentle features, and four refill heads, so this ergonomic razor is the only shaving tool you'll need. Plus, it has 4.7 stars and almost 32,000 reviews.
42% off this mini handheld fan that doubles as a flashlight
Cool down with ease using this unique three-in-one handheld mini fan. The fan has two speeds and also works as a flashlight and power bank. It's completely foldable so can be stashed in a pocket or tote bag, and after nearly 43,000 reviews earns a cool 4.6-star rating.
51% off these wireless earbuds with over 250,000 Amazon reviews
Not only are these wireless earbuds IPX8-rated waterproof (so you can drop them into 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes and they'll still work), but they also have touch control built into their design. To pause or play your music, simply tap your ear. The battery life is an unbeatable 10 hours, boosted to 45 hours when you have a fully charged case. And more than 250,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and awarded this pair of headphones its glowing, 4.4-star overall rating.
48% off this 5-pack of resistance bands with different levels
Each resistance band in this five-pack has a different level of resistance that you can choose from, depending on your workout. The levels range from X-Light to X-Heavy, and they're all constructed with natural, lightweight rubber. Plus, the pack includes a carrying case so you can easily bring it with you when you exercise. Plus, they have over 119,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.
60% off this breathable, memory-foam seat cushion
A best-seller on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating and over 101,000 reviews, this seat cushion offers a ton of support at your desk, in the car, or wherever you may find yourself. Made of 2.75-inch thick, dense memory foam, this cushion supports your spine. Best of all, this cushion has a breathable and moisture-wicking design to keep you as comfortable as possible.
35% off this fabric shaver with 2 different speed settings
If you've never owned a good fabric shaver, they can be a complete game changer for clothes prone to lint and pilling. This best-selling lint remover has two speeds and replaceable stainless steel blades. Simply turn it on and run it over the areas of your fabric with pills on it. It'll restore your favorite sweater or pill-ridden couch to its former glory. With over 97,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, this is well worth the buy any day.
75% off this nose & ear hair trimmer
Trim straggler ear and nose hairs painlessly using this battery-operated trimmer. With high-quality, dual-edge stainless steel blades it makes precise, smooth, and quick work of the job. Waterproof and washable, it works in the shower and is easy to clean.
62% off these washable, reusable multipurpose sponges
These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.
35% off the Amazon Kindle with a glare-free screen
Read in comfort with the most compact and lightest Kindle yet. A sharp, high-resolution display delivers crisp text and images, and the display is designed to be paper-like and glare-free. A single charge can last up to six weeks and 16 gigs of storage mean you can store thousands of books.
40% off this Keurig single-serve coffee maker
This Keurig K-Mini coffee makes is perfect for small spaces because it's just 5 inches wide. It's super easy to operate, too, because you fill up your mug with water, pour it into the reservoir, add in your go-to K-Cup, press the button, and you'll have coffee in no time. Be sure to check the box to get $20 off this morning essential.
45% off this 4-pack of micro-USB cables
With over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, this set of micro USB cables is a popular pick for charging your Android phone, tablet, or Kindle. Each one has a long, 6-foot braided nylon cord, reinforced necks for durability, and plugs into outlets or adapters via USB 2.0.
59% off this lightweight, moisturizing cream formulated with snail mucin
Amazon beauty enthusiasts rave about this lightweight gel-cream, which has earned a glowing 4.5 stars after more than 20,000 ratings. It relies on Korean skincare all-star ingredients like snail mucin along with hyaluronic acid to soothe and moisturize even the most sensitive skin. Stock up while it's on sale, and find out why dozens of reviewers call it their "holy grail."
62% off these braided iPhone chargers of different lengths — including 9 feet
Whenever you're buying a phone charger, it always helps to invest in a pack. Even better when that pack comes with chargers of different lengths so you can customize them to your needs. This pack of Apple M-Fi-certified chargers comes with two 3-feet chargers, three 6-feet chargers, and one extra-long, 9-food charger. Their braided design also makes them more durable than your standard cord.
33% off this SPF-50 Sun Bum sunscreen spray
Not only does this SPF 50 sunscreen come in a super easy spray bottle, but it also moisturizes your skin every time you mist on this protective formula. This Reef Act-compliant SPF also comes with a summery scent and vitamin E to make it feel luxurious.
47% off the Wet Brush detangling hairbrush
This hairbrush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.
50% off this set of slim packing cubes with mesh tops
Organizing luggage has never been easier, thanks to these packing cubes that keep items separate in your suitcase. Each organizer features a double zipper for easy opening and closing, as well as a mesh top panel that makes it easy to spot items with a glance.
57% off this 20-inch hardside expandable luggage
Upgrading your luggage during a big sale is always a smart idea. And this 20-inch carry-on suitcase from Rockland is a great investment. It's expandable, has four spinner wheels, a retractable handle, and a durable (yet lightweight) ABS hardside exterior that holds up super well. It also comes in 13 different colors, and has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon after 8,000 reviews.
24% off the 9th-generation Apple iPad
If you're in the market for a new tablet, now is a great time to get the Apple iPad at a discount. It's backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 118,00 Amazon reviews and boasts speedy performance, gorgeous graphics, and all-day battery life.
50% off this Shark upright vacuum
Designed for carpets, stairs, and bare floors, this upright vacuum is beloved for a bunch of reasons. It has swivel steering that allows you to turn this into hard-to-reach corners, anti-allergen technology that works with a HEPA filter to remove and trap dust, and it comes with two separate attachments. It's really no surprise that after 23,000 Amazon reviews, this all-star vacuum has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon
50% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
This 10.1-inch tablet boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life, has 32 or 64 gigabytes of storage (your choice), and comes with built-in Alexa technology. Stream your favorite TV shows and movies, make video calls, or connect it to a Bluetooth keyboard and use it as a pseudo laptop. This best-selling tablet has a 4.6-star average rating after over 113,000 Amazon reviews.
43% off this pack of Lumineux teeth-whitening strips
These teeth whitening strips are a great way to brighten up your smile. Each box contains 42 strips, for 21 individual treatments. All you need to do is use them for 30 minutes, and you'll soon see a difference. They're also great to use if you have sensitive teeth since they don't include any harsh bleaches that other whitening products often contain. Don't forget to click the coupon box for an even better discount.
June 25, 2023