Science of Catching Covid-19: Men, Women, Cats and Dogs

More than three months after the Covid-19 pandemic effectively shut down the United States, scientists are still trying to answer questions about who, how, and why it hurts different people in different ways.

From men and women, to dogs and cats, a growing body of research is shedding light on who exactly is the most at risk, and what we can do to protect our families, down to its furriest members.

In this episode of 'The Abstract', we discuss how Covid-19 can impact our beloved canines and felines.

Our first story is about the latest research suggesting men are at higher risk of not recovering from Covid-19 than women. Providing the strongest evidence yet that sex is a risk factor, scientists reveal a stark coronavirus gender gap, with four theories on why males are more than twice as likely to die from the disease.

Our second story looks at the animals most susceptible to catching Covid-19. As more of them become infected, a research team that studied the risks for cats and dogs determines which pets are most at risk, and what you should do to make sure they stay safe.

Read the original Inverse stories here:

Where to find us:

—