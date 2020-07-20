Science brings sea monsters to life

Deep beneath the ocean’s surface lies a profound space between what science can explain and what's left to our imaginations. As a result, humans have spent centuries spinning tales of enormous monsters lurking far below, from mysterious giant squids to tentacled hundred-foot reptiles.

But after centuries of mystery, scientists are finally beginning to confirm what creatures have been eerily haunting us since the beginning of time — sea monsters.

Whether it’s evidence of an enormous cephalopod tangling with a shark or groundbreaking clues to a real life Loch Ness monster, science continues to bring ancient myths to life, carrying the enduring hunt for sea monsters into the future.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss how the latest scientific discoveries have reignited the hunt for sea monsters.

Our first story is about the first-ever photo evidence of a giant squid fighting with a shark. An interaction that humans have long fabled, the rare sighting helps explain how the age-old myth came to be, and that when it comes to what we do and don't know about the deepest parts of the ocean, giant squids are just the beginning.

Our second story is about the discovery of an unusual fossil from Antarctica that may have belonged to a real-life Loch Ness monster. Previously known as “The Thing,” researchers reveal how an egg belonging to a massive aquatic reptile helped reignite “dino-mania” and the hunt for sea monsters.

Read the original Inverse stories:

Where to find us:

Subscribe to The Abstract wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher

Follow Nina Pullano on Twitter

Follow Inverse on Twitter

We're hosted and produced by Tanya Bustos

—